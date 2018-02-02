A Day in the Life of Minneapolis’s New Mayor Jacob Frey During Super Bowl Week

Mayors of major cities are insanely busy people on a normal week. But when they’ve been on the job only a month, the Super Bowl is in their city, and it’s less than 48 hours away? Well, we just had to see that for ourselves, so we rode shotgun with Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey on the Friday before Super Bowl 52. From getting heckled by Eagles fans, to a major job announcement, to running into the owner of the Vikings just moments after being denied access to radio row, take a look inside the Super Bowl shuffle of Minneapolis’s mayor.