A Brief History of Lake Minnetonka

The party wharf at Lord Fletcher's.

The Dakota understood Lake Minnetonka’s allure. It’s why they kept the lake secret from the white men occupying Bdote, which the newcomers called Fort Anthony (now Fort Snelling). But such a massive natural attraction—a 14,310-acre lake, just 15 miles northwest, at the headwaters of Minnehaha Creek—couldn’t stay hidden forever.

In 1822, the teenage son of Colonel Josiah Snelling took a canoe trip with a buddy up Minnehaha Creek, supposedly becoming the first white men to set eyes on the lake. Even then, it somehow managed to avoid further notice for the next 30 years. That is, until Governor Alexander Ramsey christened it “Minnetonka” in 1852. Within two years, most of the 125-plus miles of shoreline had been claimed or bought.

“Lake access is a huge deal,” says Lisa Stevens, a volunteer at the Excelsior–Lake Minnetonka Historical Society, describing the 19th-century land grab. “When people started coming out here there was total access, but Lake Minnetonka went fast. One of the complaints you hear today is, ‘There’s no way to get on this lake. It’s basically a private lake.’”

Lake Minnetonka didn’t have the benefit of a visionary like landscape architect Horace Cleveland, who designed the parks and trails around Minneapolis’s natural features, like the chain of lakes. In fact, somewhat ironically, prominent Minneapolis families with names like Gale, Peavey, and Crosby couldn’t build a house on urban shores. Instead, they bought vast swaths of land around Tonka for their summer “cottages.”

But then you don’t need to live on Lake Minnetonka to spend the summer on the water. Tourism is at the heart of Lake Minnetonka, and it has been forever. In the 1880s, James J. Hill built the Hotel Lafayette and convinced society types to ride his trains across the country to a summer retreat on a Minnesota lake. Thomas Lowry localized Hill’s concept by using his metropolitan streetcars and side-wheel ferries to transport city folks to his amusement park on Big Island.

Here’s a present-day experiment. Boat up to Lord Fletcher’s—an iconic lake restaurant that turns 50 this summer—and ask any person holding a beer where it is they live. Chances are, they don’t lay their head within a nine-iron—or a golf cart’s drive—of the water. Same with the folks sitting in the audience at the Old Log Theatre in Excelsior or playing 14 holes at the artist-designed Big Stone Mini Golf in Minnetrista.

Scoot down Lake Street in Wayzata and you’ll see where James J. Hill pulled a robber baron Horace Cleveland in 1883. That is, he sealed off the lakefront with a second set of railroad tracks. The move infuriated residents. But, as Aaron Person, a Lake Minnetonka historian, says, “In a roundabout way, we can actually thank him. Because putting the tracks there preserved that view of the lake.”

The concourse that runs parallel to those tracks—Lake Street, in Wayzata—makes a de facto public gateway to the lake. Bayside restaurants CoV and 6Smith bookend the strip, while name-brand chefs such as Gavin Kaysen have staked their claims in between. There’s even a hotel now, in case you never want to leave—or put off your departure until tomorrow, at least.

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Historical Society Historical image of Water Street in Excelsior Water Street, Excelsior, around 1907.

Across the lake, Water Street in Excelsior makes a kind of accidental Mayberry. It wasn’t a sense of stewardship that preserved the town’s historic charm. According to Lisa Stevens, Excelsior’s throwback feel owes to its more modest budget: “They couldn’t afford to tear stuff down.” But let’s give the town’s founders more credit than that: In 1850, they platted out a 13-acre public park along Excelsior Bay. Today, this preserved space is the hugely popular park called The Commons.

Beaches, docks, bike paths, fishing bays, adventure sports, party flotillas—the visitors’ guide practically writes itself. Sure, today’s lake tourists don’t have the luxury of riding a quaint TCRT streetcar to reach it all. But as Lake Minnetonka historian and area native Scott McGinnis notes, the Dakota were probably the last and only people who had a right to romanticize the pristineness of the lake. “Hotel Lafayette,” McGinnis explains, “dumped all their raw sewage right into Crystal Bay. After the hotel was built, the bay wasn’t quite so crystal anymore.”

But that hotel, he adds, burned down in 1897. Let’s hear it for progress.

