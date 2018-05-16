9 Dog-Friendly Breweries in the Twin Cities

× Expand Photo courtesy of Heather Hanna/@Frenchie_Fryz Dogs at HeadFlyer Brewing

Since Minneapolis tweaked its health code last year, dogs can join their owners inside some taprooms. But to keep noses from wandering too far, pups must be leashed. Ali Jarvis, who keeps track of the local canine drinking scene on her website Sidewalk Dog, says a little decorum boosts the fun. And man, is drinking with dogs fun.

“Dogs end up getting so much attention,” Jarvis says. “They make the atmosphere really warm and friendly.”

The water bowls are meant for water only. But Twin Cities breweries do more than just throw a bone to their new canine customers.

56 Brewing

If you’re without fur child, swing through Northeast Minneapolis for the next meet-and-pet event in May, and play with someone else’s. 3055 Columbia Ave. NE, Ste. 102, Mpls., 56brewing.com

Omni Brewing Co.

The private barrel room at this Maple Grove brewery is a good hang for exclusive pup parties. Prospective adoptive parents frequently rent it out for first-time meet-and-greets with their new dog. 9462 Deerwood Ln. N., Maple Grove, omnibrewing.com

Sociable Cider Werks

Venture across the river for craft apple ciders in golden and amber hues that may just match your best friend’s fur. 1500 NE Fillmore St., Mpls., sociablecider.com

Unmapped Brewing Co.

All the cool canines are wearing Unmapped’s “growler” bandanas this season. They’re available for purchase in the taproom. 14625 Excelsior Blvd., Minnetonka, unmappedbrewing.com

Lakes & Legends

Kick back, cold Belgian brew in hand, while dog friends play on grassy turf inside this 4,000-square-foot Loring Park taproom. 1368 Lasalle Ave., Mpls., lakesandlegends.com

× Expand Bellying pup at Inbound BrewCo. Dogs at Inbound Brewery

Inbound BrewCo.

Belly up in the North Loop with a milk stout on nitro while your pup gets playtime with some of the bar’s canine regulars. 701 N. 5th St., Mpls., inboundbrew.co

Bent Brewstillery

The bartenders and brewers throw an annual customer-appreciation party—for dogs. The Dog Days of Summer event (July 15) includes beer flights, bandanas for pups, and a dog-centric pop-up market.1744 Terrace Dr., Roseville, bentbrewstillery.com

Saint Paul’s Flat Earth

Take a treat, give a treat. This St. Paul brewery reliably stocks Royal Canin snacks for dog guests. And it encourages them to give back to pups with empty bowls during regular pet-food drives. 688 Minnehaha Ave. E., St. Paul, flatearthbrewing.com

HeadFlyer Brewing

Dogs have plenty of room to run off handfuls of Minnesota-made snacks in the outdoor space next to this Northeast brewery. 861 Hennepin Ave. E., Mpls., headflyerbrewing.com

The Walk Never Has to End

In 2008, Ali Jarvis found herself with an ailing puppy that needed to be with her all day and everywhere—in a city, Minneapolis, where dogs were (she assumed) allowed almost nowhere. To keep dog lovers like herself educated, she launched her very own website, Sidewalk Dog. A lively directory, with some sponsored picks, the site lists canine-welcoming eateries, shops, hotels, and even workplaces.

