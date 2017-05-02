52 Reasons to Love the Twin Cities (Right Now)

× Expand Photo by Eric Mueller Photo by Eric Mueller

We could have called this edition of Mpls.St.Paul “The Antidote-to-Your-Newsfeed Issue.” Or “The Sit-Down-and-Take-a-Damn-Breath Issue.” Because sometimes you just need a positive take. That’s the mission here—to applaud the people, places, and things that make life on the prairie better, happier, more beautiful. We went long on this one, so set your phone down, pour your favorite drink, and dig in. That train-wreck newsfeed can wait.

No. 1 BECAUSE WE SHOW UP.

× Expand Women's March in St. Paul

On January 21, 2017, we the people of the Twin Cities packed the streets between Cathedral Hill and the State Capitol in St. Paul. Like our counterparts at the hundreds of other Women’s March events held worldwide that day, we showed up to support women’s and LGBTQ rights, immigration reform, and racial equality. Many of us marched against our new president. Though we wore funny pink hats and held funny signs (one of which summed it all up: “I CAN’T BELIEVE I’M STILL PROTESTING THIS SHIT.”), we were deadly serious about the cause. When the throngs cleared out, St. Paul Police admitted to being surprised that nearly 100,000 people had marched—five times their initial estimate. But we weren’t fazed. After all, Minnesota has a history of coming together for civil rights. It’s what we do. And on that gray January day, we organized one of the largest Women’s March events in the U.S.

No. 2 BECAUSE OUR GOLF CULTURE IS TOPS.

For a state that’s only able to play golf seven months out of the year, we’ve long touted our rep for having the most golfers per capita in the country. Our love of the game can be partly explained by our deep history with it. We’re home to one of the oldest country clubs in the United States, Town and Country Club in St. Paul, which opened back in 1893. Not long after, Bobby Jones won the third leg of the Grand Slam at Interlachen in Edina in 1930. Since then, we’ve hosted every major tournament, including last year’s Ryder Cup, where amped-up crowds at Hazeltine National squashed the stodgy stigma attached to tournament play. Our love of the game also translates to our vast array of courses—all 600 of them. Take the recently overhauled Royal Golf Club in Lake Elmo, designed by the late Arnold Palmer and golf legend Annika Sorenstam—his last, her first. And then there’s the culture surrounding the sport. Many area country clubs have upped their food game. Edina Country Club hired Rick Kimmes, formerly of Oceanaire, to head its dining room, while The Minikahda Club’s Ferris Shiffer offers eccentric plates that go beyond your standard country club fare. Shiffer also brings in notable guest chefs like Don Saunders and Mike Brown. In short, our golfiness is as unique as a hole in one—blindfolded.

No. 3 BECAUSE WE HAVE TOOL LIBRARIES.

A tool library is exactly what it sounds like—a place where you can rent everything from glue guns to bar clamps to band saws for seven days at a time. The Twin Cities houses two such branches in Northeast and St. Paul’s Midway, with another on the way in either south or north Minneapolis. Unlike other for-profit libraries around the country, ours are community-centered nonprofits. “We really wanted to have maximum impact on the community, while being financially sustainable,” explains Minnesota Tool Library co-founder Thomas Ebert. For a $55 annual fee, you can access tools, workshop space, 20 percent discounts on classes, and all the free know-how you can milk from staff and volunteers. Says Ebert: “Without these tools you might not take on a project that can result in a real financial advantage both to an individual and to a community.”

No. 4 BECAUSE OUR PODCASTS LAUGH AT THE DARKNESS.

× Expand Illustration by Jason Schneider Depression illustration

St. Paul radio personality John Moe starts each episode of his new podcast by asking his guest(s): “Is depression funny?” It is, agree the comedians who join Moe for his aptly titled show, The Hilarious World of Depression. Moe isn’t alone in trying to de-stigmatize mental health issues through humor. Minneapolis writer Nora McInerny recently launched Terrible, Thanks for Asking, which she describes as a “funny/sad/uncomfortable podcast about talking honestly about our pain, our awkwardness, and our humanness, which is not an actual word.”

No. 5 BECAUSE AMY KLOBUCHAR HAS A THICK SKIN.

× Expand Senator Amy Klobuchar

It was the selfie seen ’round the world. At the presidential inauguration in January, Senator Amy Klobuchar proved her willingness to reach across the aisle by snapping a shot with Bernie Sanders and John McCain. When news site SFgate.com published a photo of the photo, they named both Sanders and McCain but identified Klobuchar as, simply, “woman.” The site eventually fixed the error, but not before social media brought out the pitchforks, calling the caption sexist. Klobuchar, however, took things in stride, telling the Star Tribune, “Next time I will wear a big name tag, or better yet a Vikings jersey with my name on the back.”

No. 6 BECAUSE YOU CAN SEE AMAZING LIVE MUSIC IN A RESIDENTIAL BACKYARD OFF WEST 7TH.

× Expand Photography by Jeremy Kershaw

In the summer of 2014, Sean Kershaw and Tim Hawkins started hosting impromptu, open-to-the-public concerts on the double lot of their pre-Civil War–era St. Paul digs at 273 Goodhue Street in St. Paul. What started with two events that first summer quickly blossomed into five in 2015. By 2016, the Grand Oak Opry (Kershaw and Hawkins) named it after the hallmark of their backyard, a 200-year-old white oak) was a legit destination for local music lovers and bands, drawing a backyard full of kids and adults, and bands like Communist Daughter, The Pines, and the Roe Family Singers. The series is open to anyone, is BYOB, and all they ask in return is a $10 donation (which goes directly to paying the bands). So why do they do it? As they say on their Facebook page, it “combines our love of music with our love of our neighborhood.”

No. 7 BECAUSE OUR PRO SPORTS TEAMS ARE GOOD AT SHARING.

The Minnesota Lynx is playing its 2017 season at St. Paul’s Xcel Energy Center while the Target Center undergoes renovations. Here’s hoping our perpetual pro sports bright spot—and only pro team to win a title (three!) since 1991—rubs off on the X’s usual tenant, the Wild, in its quest for the Cup (though the Wild train was heading off the rails at presstime).

No. 8 BECAUSE WE’RE THE QUEEN OF BRIE CHEESE.

× Expand Slices of brie cheese

Why does Wisconsin own cheddar? Because they have a milk and education infrastructure they’ve been building for nearly a century. But surprisingly, we Minnesotans, rather suddenly, have cornered the market of soft-inside, bloomy-rind cheeses most people know as brie. “We saw a gap in the market,” says Redhead Creamery’s Alise Sjostrom, who makes her Little Lucy Brie by hand on her family’s dairy farm in central Minnesota. Making bloomy-rind cheese is a matter of filling special containers with milk, inoculating it with special bloomy-rind molds, letting whey drain from the containers, then popping the cheese out and salting and flipping it again and again, day after day. “You guys are amazing with the bloomy-rind cheeses,” says Jeanne Carpenter, Wisconsin’s leading artisan cheese critic. “You should seriously appreciate what amazing cheeses you have.” Not just with Redhead Creamery, but with the different bloomy rinds from Mankato’s Alemar, including its Bent River Camembert and Blue Earth Brie, and with Shepherd’s Way’s ethereal brie-like mixed-sheep-and-cow’s-milk Hidden Falls, and morel-scented sheep’s milk Morcella. All these cheeses involve ceaseless handwork, patience, and good taste—which obviously is where gophers soar above badgers.

No. 9 BECAUSE TIM MCKEE IS TAKING A BREAK TO WORK AS A FISH MONGER.*

× Expand Photograph by Ackerman + Gruber Tim McKee Tim McKee and friend (a yellowtail kingfish) at Fish Guys HQ in St. Louis Park.

No coast? No problem now that Tim McKee is *vice president of development at The Fish Guys wholesalers. The Fish Guys’ new cutting-edge facility has a fully equipped commercial test kitchen in which McKee and restaurant chefs can play around and figure out how razor clams, black bass, or gooseneck barnacles might fit on local menus. “When I was a chef, my menus were limited by what I knew how to use,” says the James Beard Award–winning chef (formerly of La Belle Vie). “Now I can work with the chefs and show them that we have the whole world of fish at their fingertips.”

No. 10 BECAUSE WE PREP THE CHILDREN WELL.

× Expand Illustration by Jason Schneider

Education Week magazine recently named Minnesota the third best state for getting kids off to a good start, thanks in part to our ECFE programs that offer parents information about child development (Minnesota ECFE is the oldest and largest program of its kind in the U.S.). Gov. Mark Dayton, meanwhile, is working toward free statewide pre-K classes, and Northside Achievement Zone just won a Bush Foundation prize to continue its work to close the achievement gap in north Minneapolis. One of the nonprofit’s bright spots has been its pre-K preparation programs for kids and their parents.

No. 11 BECAUSE MODERN NOSTALGIA IS ALIVE, A LITTLE NAUGHTY, AND MADE FROM SCRATCH DAILY AT GLAM DOLL DONUTS.

The ladies behind Glam Doll understand if we’re going to indulge in a raised, sugary concoction slathered in icing, coated in sprinkles, even stuffed with finger-licking-good vanilla bean cream, we’d like that with a side of cheeky attitude. And maybe some bacon crumbles. Don’t get us wrong—we love our Instagram-worthy, bright, white, mosaic-tiled pastry shops with sleek, modern ceiling pendants. But god bless the dolls for going the other way at their Eat Street locale, which boasts retro pinup art, a vintage photo booth, a giant curved pink sofa, and customers that are anything but Main Street.

No. 12 BECAUSE THE GAY AND THE GRAY HAVE A HOME IN THE MIDDLE OF MINNEAPOLIS.

Steps from international dining hotspot Midtown Global Market sits a low-income housing complex whose mission of celebrating diversity has drawn a large number of LGBTQ seniors. Transgender activist Barbara Satin was one of the folks who worked with area community and church groups to get Spirit on Lake off the ground in 2013. “LGBTQ seniors are often older than baby boomers, and have different needs,” explains the 82-year-old Satin. “There are a significant number of AIDS survivors aging without partners or families; there are LGBTQ seniors who led drastic lives full of violence and fear.” They don’t have to be afraid in the 46 units here in the middle of Minneapolis, where gay seniors live side by side with Somali and Hispanic families (in order to qualify as affordable housing, Spirit on Lake can’t require tenants to be gay or senior). “This is a place where LGBTQ seniors can be themselves,” says Satin. Spirit on Lake’s manager, Kathleen Tully, notes she’s seen community-building in the elevators, in the community room (which Spirit on Lake shares with the nonprofit queer library Quatrefoil), and with neighbors working to plan protests or visit hospice patients. “[Spirit on Lake] will always be a special part . . . of a transformative movement,” says Tully. “I don’t care who’s president, you’re not going to put us down.”

No. 13 BECAUSE WE HAVE A THRIVING DAILY NEWSPAPER THAT BELIEVES IN #FACTS.

× Expand Star Tribune newspaper

Props to publisher Michael J. Klingensmith and his crack editorial team for steering a post-bankruptcy Star Tribune to Pulitzers and profitability. Its secret? Baby-step initiatives such as growing its digital subscription base and old-school tactics like opening its printing press to rivals (it prints USA Today and Pioneer Press). All of which reminds us of that old joke, “What’s black and white and read all over?” To Minnesotans who value real news over alternative facts, the answer is The Strib.

No. 14 BECAUSE OUR RESTAURANTS ARE PRO-IMMIGRANT.

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams

On February 16, more than 100 Twin Cities businesses—many of them Latino-owned—locked their doors to send the new administration a simple but powerful message: We are a country of immigrants that depends on immigrants.

No. 15 BECAUSE SONIA GROVER HELPS ENSURE THAT NO GREAT BAND SKIPS THE TWIN CITIES.

× Expand Photo by Michael Crouser Sonia Grover

Sonia Grover is walking into her hotel room in Austin, Texas, when I reach her by phone. Another cell chimes in the background, and the radio by her bed is blaring. “I can’t figure out how to turn the radio off,” she says. “Sorry, I’m kind of all over the place right now.” Such is the life of First Avenue & 7th St. Entry’s head booker. When you line up shows for a living, it’s your job to be all over the place, answering calls one minute, making sure the band has enough booze in the green room the next. Grover’s in Austin for her annual work-play pilgrimage to South by Southwest—the music and tech gathering that’s now so crowded and corporatized that it doubles as a festival about festivals. Grover concedes the point. “I’ve seen so many bands that this year I’m going to go with the flow,” she says of her SXSW game plan. “Tonight I’m going to see Bash and Pop [Tommy Stinson’s post-Replacements band].” A Maryland native, Grover has been with First Ave for nearly 20 years, climbing to her current gig through, in her words, “hard work and insane competitiveness.” In February, Grover’s peers took note, voting her Nightclub Talent Buyer of the Year at the Pollstar Awards—basically the Oscars of the music venue world. “It was cool, but let’s be honest, it’s a nod to First Ave,” she says of the award. “I had the easy job of answering the phone. It’s the best club in the world.” Grover is being humble. She has a stellar reputation in a business that’s not always known for its people skills. And she’s helped build First Ave into a promotions powerhouse that also owns the Turf Club, operates the Palace Theatre, and books the Fine Line Music Café and other venues. So why did she win the award for 2016? “Prince’s death shined some light on our club,” she says, deflecting again. “The way First Ave handled it was pretty amazing.” Fine, I say, if you don’t want to talk about yourself, tell us how the Twin Cities’ club scene has changed in the past two decades. “When I started, we were flyover country for many artists,” she says. “That’s no longer the case. It’s becoming a must-stop.” And with that, our conversation ends. After all, it’s Grover’s job to be all over the place.

No. 16 BECAUSE WE EMBRACE PLAY FOR ADULTS.

Adult-only slumber parties sell out at the Science Museum. Every Wednesday, Day Block Brewing Company hosts a New Comic Book night for grownups. The Lady Cave is a Twin Cities craft group that sets up at a different brewery and lets you learn to knit a beer koozie and drink a beer at the exact same time. Adults-only dodgeball has a devoted Twin Cities following. Even Lunds & Byerlys hosts a coloring club for grownups. Why is the Twin Cities a place where an adult can be a kid? “People are so eager to play here, and they bring this can-do attitude,” explains Julian McFaul, who co-runs Adventures in Cardboard, in which kids and adults spend a day in the woods building castles and such. “A lot of people here have their inner 12-year-old right below the surface. It has enriched my life so much.”

No. 17 BECAUSE WE HAVE A WHIMSICAL, NAUTICAL-THEMED WRITING CENTER FOR KIDS.

× Expand Design by Meghan Murphy; courtesy of MOI Dave Eggers and Marlon James Mid-Continent Oceanographic Institute Event

You know you need to up your game if the name Rock Star Supply Co. is no longer trending with the younger set. “Rock stars are not that exciting for kids anymore,” says Chad Kampe, head of the Mid-Continent Oceanographic Institute. But the group’s purpose is the same: tutoring kids and inspiring creative writing in underserved Minneapolis and St. Paul schools. MOI’s name and branding is pure Wes Anderson, and is intended as a playful dig at our no-coast status. Just as quirky are the group’s fundraising events, like the intimate soiree at Blackbird last year, where authors Marlon James and Dave Eggers played their favorite records. The authors are among the 200 volunteers who helped some 1,400 students in the program last year. A key feature of MOI is field trips to its St. Paul base camp where kids spend the morning developing a story and leave with a personalized bound book. This month, MOI will publish a book written by ninth graders at Como Park Senior High School. Kampe hopes that by 2020, MOI will become an official chapter of 826 National, which Eggers founded 15 years ago and now has seven creative writing and tutoring centers throughout the country. A retail shop is also in the works. “It’s a lot more exciting as a student to have your books be sold at a bookstore,” Kampe says.

No. 18 BECAUSE THE WALKER ART CENTER IS REALLY GOOD AT UPKEEP.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Andrei Dureika Walker Art Center Remodel rendering

When the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden reopens June 3, it will cap the Walker’s epic $75 million renovation, which also includes a beautiful new main entrance on Vineland Place, expanded green space, and the Doug Flicker–helmed restaurant Esker Grove. Along with old classics, look for 16 new works in the garden, including a 20-foot-tall blue rooster by Katharina Fritsch. We predict the giant chicken will compete with Spoonbridge and Cherry for visitors’ selfie backdrop of choice.

Nos. 19-22 BECAUSE OUR COCKTAILS ARE UNHINGED.

× Expand Photos by Caitlin Abrams Twin Cities Innovative Cocktails

When was it decided that Twin Cities bars would enter into wild one-upmanship inventing the zaniest possible drink that is still, in fact, spectacularly tasty? That decision seems to have been handed down around three years ago, after the bitters companies like Bittercube and Dashfire took off and every home cocktail connoisseur bought a couple bottles and perfected their at-home Old Fashioned game. How do you get them out of their living rooms after that? By creating drinks that charm and delight beyond calculation, and that no one in their right mind would try at home.

A. Butternut Squash Daiquiri at Cafe Alma

What if you imported some yerba mate gourds, filled them with a fresh daiquiri made with squash-infused rum, and floated a meringue-pie-like topping over the top? Marcy-Holmes favorite Cafe Alma has the answer.

B. Bloody Mary at Saint Dinette

Of the new crop of experimental bloody marys destroying the very notion of traditional garnishes, you won’t find any better than the chef-perfectionist, subtle, and savory bloody mary with a mini-bagel garnish at Saint Dinette in Lowertown.

C. That Carrot Drink at Can Can Wonderland

The Hamline-Midway hot spot in St. Paul uses a special 3D-printed disc to support the cookie-crumb “dirt” in this carrot, sherry, and pineapple cocktail that tastes like a light, tart pineapple-upside-down-cake mai tai. Thanks, 3D printing!

D. Ron Burgundy at Travail Kitchen

Your bartender at Travail in Robbinsdale starts a small fire of pipe tobacco, catches the smoke in a flagon, quick-smokes your plummy cocktail, and pours it out to you as smoke falls all around and away. Each sip is deep, sexy, and smoky.

No. 23 BECAUSE OUR CEOs CARE ABOUT MORE THAN THEIR OWN EARNINGS CALLS.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Higher Ground/Public Charities Saint Paul Opportunity Center and Dorothy Day Residence A rendering of the Saint Paul Opportunity Center and Dorothy Day Residence.

One of the biggest private-public partnerships in state history debuted this year: the $100 million Dorothy Day Place campus in downtown St. Paul. It’s a gleaming assemblage of different sorts of housing designed to make homelessness a temporary part of Minnesotan life—not a permanent one. Phase one of the partnership kicked off in January with the opening of Higher Ground Saint Paul, home to 280 shelter beds and 193 permanent housing units. So where’d the money come from? Thus far, $35 million has been raised by three local bigwigs: co-chairs Doug Baker (chairman andCEO at Ecolab), Mary Brainerd (president and CEO of HealthPartners), and Andy Cecere (CEO of U.S. Bank).

“I work in St. Paul and live in Edina,” explains Minneapolis native Baker, “and every day I drive home past Dorothy Day, and you’re seeing people lined up 10 feet away while you’re sitting in your car with air conditioning or heat, and it’s like, ‘How the heck did I get here and they get there?’” He felt he had to do something. “One of the untold stories of Minnesota is how involved the business community is in the rest of the community,” says Baker. Next up for the new campus: The Saint Paul Opportunity Center and Dorothy Day Residence, which adds another 171 permanent housing units. Along with Higher Ground, the residence is poised to make a real reduction in Minnesota homelessness. This adds to the progress made in the overall reduction of Minnesota veteran homelessness, down 27 percent at last count, from 2012 to 2015. Baker is optimistic: “I’ve worked on several capital campaigns, but this one is different. It was not difficult to get people involved. In most cases it was one call. It’s such a tangible goal: How can we make sure [homelessness] is a bad episode in someone’s life you get out of as fast as possible and it doesn’t turn into, ‘I lost my house and now I lost my job, now I’m in deep weeds’?” Working with Dorothy Day and other Minnesota CEOs, Baker came up with real answers.

No. 24 BECAUSE BILL MURRAY—PATRON SAINT OF THE POP-IN—CAN'T QUIT ST. PAUL BASEBALL.

× Expand Photo by Betsy Bissen/St. Paul Saints Bill Murray at a Saints Game

He’s listed as the Saints’ team psychologist, which is about right. The part-owner of our semi-pro baseball club has an uncanny knack for showing up when the team (or its fans) need a boost. There he was taking tickets outside of the gleaming new CHS Field on opening day a year ago. And back in 1997, he popped in to coach third base during the biggest comeback in team history. We hear he also has a job in Hollywood, but he’ll always be a Saint to us.

No. 25 BECAUSE YOU CAN GO TO A POTLUCK AT THE NORWAY HOUSE.

× Expand Illustration by Jason Scneider Norway House Potluck Illustration

Earlier this year, St. Paul woodworker Jim Sannerud created At the Table, an interactive exhibit at the Norway House inspired by leisurely meals at his family’s farm in Norway. The exhibition explored what transpired when strangers dined together at the table he built. More than 120 people took part, each bringing a home-cooked dish to share. Sannerud made his own connection at one of the dinners when he met Upton 43 chef-owner Erick Harcey and discovered they grew up 20 minutes from each other in central Minnesota (and share a love of Metallica).

No. 26 BECAUSE A PRAIRIE HOME COMPANION IS STILL GOOD.

In the final episode of the 43rd season of A Prairie Home Companion, host Chris Thile announced that the show had been picked up for a 44th season. It was never a guarantee, Thile pointed out to the enthusiastic crowd at the Fitzgerald Theater: “This show went from perhaps the greatest writer-storyteller radio has ever known to a guy who plays a toy instrument and has a voice that sounds like an oboe going through puberty. This could have been it.” He’s right. At its peak in the mid-2000s, APHC had 4 million weekly listeners. It was the ultimate inside job, with Garrison Keillor playing the mole who betrays his fellow Lutherans in the name of cathartic, deeply layered parodies of the old Midwest. Handing this high-wire act to a mandolin player from California was risky, if not downright blasphemous. As The New York Times Magazine asked in its profile of Thile, “What’s A Prairie Home Companion Without Garrison Keillor?” Pretty damn delightful, it turns out. In his debut season, Thile smartly leaned on his musical talents and connections (highlights included performances by Jack White and Margo Price). The show faltered when Thile, as if bound by loyalty to the old format, tried his hand at regional shtick. On the season closer, he poked fun at our accent in a way that only GK (and the Coen Brothers) can pull off. It sounded like the lame stage banter of a visiting musician. If Thile and his writers can freshen up the monologues and skits without alienating longtime listeners, we could see the beloved variety hour sticking around for another 43 seasons.

No. 27 BECAUSE KANYE-APPROVED RAPPER ALLAN KINGDOM IS GOING HIS OWN WAY.

× Expand Photo by Ackerman + Gruber Allan Kingdom Allan Kingdom at Eclipse Records in St. Paul.

Maybe it was a bad idea to try to interview Allan Kingdom at the Cathedral of St. Paul on St. Patrick’s Day, but it was his idea. In a sea of green sashes, Kingdom shows up in front of the church wearing a maroon and gold cardigan sweater like he’s a letterman for the 1952 Gophers. “I always want to represent,” he says, “any way possible.” He must know his Minnesota fans eat this shit up. The 23-year-old rapper gets what being one of us means. He was born in Winnipeg to a Tanzanian mother and a South African father, and his first language is Swahili. He doesn’t have to tell anybody that St. Paul is his hometown just because he went to Creative Arts High School—but he does.

And though he reps the Saintly City, he acknowledges that “the concepts” on his new album, LINES (out last month), “are more universal” this time, which I think means that he realizes he sounds a little bit less like Allan Kingdom and a little bit more like Drake. But his idiosyncratic croon, a product of listening to hours and hours of African artists like Darassa and Saida Karoli with his mom, is still intact. His voice is sincere, and sincerely delicate—it can sound like it’s on the verge of cracking, and that’s what got him on “All Day,” a big hit for Kanye West, in 2015 (Kingdom famously flew to London in order to sing the refrain at Kanye’s appearance at the 2015 BRIT Awards).

I ask him why we haven’t heard much more than a mixtape—last year’s Northern Lights—from him since. Shouldn’t he have been singing another hook on a Future track immediately after that? “Nah,” he says. “Maybe if I vibed with Future and became his friend, but it’s better to connect on a level with [the artists] growing around you than to just hop on a superstar’s coattails. I want to create my own thing.” So he’s got his new album, on his new label, So Cold Records. And he’s confident about his crew—he’ll be performing at this month’s SoundSet festival with the fellas from local hip-hop supergroup thestand4rd.

This route is not without risk. He could’ve signed a deal with a major label while he was hot, or pushed harder to capitalize on all that Yeezy heat, but he didn’t, and now the pressure is on. He says he realizes how important a first impression is, and for people outside Minnesota, LINES will be that first impression. “At this point in my career I’m in charge of everything.” He recently mixed up his management team, getting rid of Plain Pat, the guy that discovered him online. And he says you can hear all these changes on this album. When I ask him what people will ask him about after they hear it, he has a string of his own questions: “What have you gone through? Who are you in love with? Who hurt you? Who are you talking to every day? Who have you stopped talking to every day?”

No. 28 BECAUSE THE LADY'S SLIPPERS AT ELOISE BUTLER WILDFLOWER GARDEN HELP CURE OUR NORTHERN ENNUI.

× Expand Lady Slipper

“The world is so huge that people are always getting lost in it,” wrote journalist Susan Orlean in her book The Orchid Thief. “I was starting to believe that the reason it matters to care passionately about something is that it whittles the world down to a manageable size.” Orlean found solace in the passion of a group of orchid hunters searching for Florida’s rarest, most endangered orchid. We have our own world whittler in Minnesota: the showy lady’s slipper. It’s our state flower, and has been used in native remedies for toothaches, anxiety, and depression. Each year it feels like a miracle when—around the second week of June—ethereal pink-and-white shoes bloom out of the mud at the Eloise Butler Wildflower Garden. Something so resolute and so delicate in such an inhospitable environment—no flower enflames the passion in the seemingly dispassionate like the orchid. In her June 18, 1911, notebook entry, Minneapolis’s patron saint of botany, Eloise Butler herself, called the lady’s slipper “the greatest prize of the swamp.” We’ll let Butler take it home: “The plant is the tallest of the genus and has the broadest leaves and the most beautifully tinted flowers. . . . Only North American Indian ladies wear slippers of this style, and the precise always call them moccasins. Goddesses, also, must have approved of this kind of footgear, for the scientific name, Cypripedium, means Venus’ boskin.”

No. 29 BECAUSE WE TURN OLD MATTRESS FACTORIES INTO VITAL CREATIVE SPACES.

Just off I-94 near University Avenue in St. Paul, the old King Koil mattress factory has been reinvented as Vandalia Tower—creative office space for everyone from photographers and graphic designers to breweries and coffee roasters. Developer First & First is known for breathing new life into neglected urban spaces, and its Vandalia Tower is fast becoming one of the most Instagrammed work places in town, thanks to the illuminated LOL sign that greets guests near the entrance and a series of oversized empty frames along the wide walls of the first floor that encourage visitors to dream of the possibilities.

When you go:

Read between the lines on the first-floor eye chart mural by Alicia Danzig of Lulu and snap a selfie with your sweetie near a print of Robert Indiana ’s iconic LOVE painting.

of Lulu and snap a selfie with your sweetie near a print of ’s iconic LOVE painting. Stock up on Minnesota shirts, hats, and mugs, and plan your next fishing trip at Bob Mitchell’s Fly Shop.

Munster Rose is best known for unconventional wedding flowers, but its first-floor corner studio regularly opens to the public for one-on-one meetings about everything from flower arranging to business mentorship.

is best known for unconventional wedding flowers, but its first-floor corner studio regularly opens to the public for one-on-one meetings about everything from flower arranging to business mentorship. Smell the beans as you head up to the second floor. Take a tour of Bootstrap Coffee Roasters’ production facility (appointments required).

production facility (appointments required). Shop one-of-a-kind hand-blown glass pieces, or take a class and learn how to make your own at Vandalia Glassworks .

. Mondays are for drop-in meditation classes at The Center for Mind-Body Oneness .

. Stop to appreciate the vintage King Koil labels that wallpaper the end of the hallway at the top of the staircase on the third floor.

labels that wallpaper the end of the hallway at the top of the staircase on the third floor. Get locked up at PuzzleWorks Minnesota , offering an interactive puzzle room experience where players have to solve a collection of puzzles and games to escape. (Great for birthdays or team-building events.)

, offering an interactive puzzle room experience where players have to solve a collection of puzzles and games to escape. (Great for birthdays or team-building events.) One of the Twin Cities’ hottest fashion brands, Hackwith Design House , occupies the south end of the third floor and occasionally opens its studio/production center for a sample sale.

, occupies the south end of the third floor and occasionally opens its studio/production center for a sample sale. Behind the main building is the Annex. That’s where you’ll find Paikka , the sort of “modern industrial” event space coveted by today’s hipster brides and grooms.

, the sort of “modern industrial” event space coveted by today’s hipster brides and grooms. The Last Fathom? It’s a dark lager you’ve got to try at Lake Monster Brewing.

No. 30 BECAUSE WE BIKE TO WORK YEAR ROUND (AND NEVER TIRE OF BRAGGING ABOUT IT).

× Expand Photo by David Bowman Downtown bike commuters

Minneapolis has the third-highest number of bike commuters in the country thanks in part to its Nice Ride bike share and high number of bikeways (235 miles total—135 on-street, 100 miles off-street). We’re coming for you, Portland and Madison!

No. 31 BECAUSE OUR HIPPIES KEEP MINNEAPOLIS WEIRD WITHOUT MAKING A BIG FUSS ABOUT IT.

× Expand May Day Parade in Minneapolis

Due south on I-35, Austin, Texas, makes all kinds of fuss about its thriving hippie culture with its Keep Austin Weird slogan. Due west on I-94, Portland and Seattle do the same. Minneapolis, meanwhile, has been keeping it weird on the low-key for decades—and we don’t brag about it. For a good day’s tour of our hippie haunts, start out at the Electric Fetus for some gorgeous Grateful Dead signage. Next, head to the community center Fallout Arts Initiative for some urban art and exuberant drumming, then over to Northern Sun for all the good sassy slogan-bedecked T-shirts and bumper stickers (sample: “I’ll believe corporations are people when Texas executes one”). Hungry? You can choose between worker collectives Seward Cafe (get the Radical Roots stir-fry), Hard Times Cafe (seitan gyros for the win), or the May Day Cafe (specials include Impeachment Pie). Or hit up Modern Times Cafe for the very uplifting tofu scramble Good Morning Healing Earth. Hopefully you’ve timed this in conjunction with the crown jewel of peace, love, and art culture still thriving in America—Minneapolis’s own MayDay Parade on May 7, where some 50,000 Minnesotans unite to watch Heart of the Beast’s bigger-than-life puppets parade through the streets, culminating in a life-affirming Tree of Life Ceremony and a few spontaneous drum circles.

No. 32 BECAUSE WE KNOW WHEN TO PUT A BULLET IN SOMETHING*.

× Expand Illustration by Jason Schneider

Just a friendly reminder for readers (and Jim Surdyk) that Sunday liquor sales start in Minnesota on July 2.

*Even if it takes a few legislative sessions.

No. 33 BECAUSE SOME OF OUR BEST SUSHI IS IN WHITE BEAR LAKE.

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Red Lantern Sushi

When Origami shuttered its downtown Minneapolis location in 2015, we lost the best sushi in the Twin Cities. The silver lining? Its chefs fanned out at Japanese spots around the cities, including Red Lantern Sushi in White Bear Lake—a dimly lit raw fish temple that’s the size of a walk-in closet and decorated in oversized sake bottles and porcelain cat figurines. Get there early on a Friday and you’ll likely find Origami alum Josh Romans grating fresh wasabi root from his post behind the bar in the center of the room. Like all sushi chefs, Romans is intensely focused, but ask for whatever’s good and fresh, and he lights up. And, really, everything is good and fresh here, from the classics (salmon belly and unagi) to post-modern dishes like the torch roll (spicy salmon and tempura asparagus rolled in hamachi and spicy aioli, then hit with a blowtorch).

No. 34 BECAUSE THE U OF M IS ABOUT TO DEBUT A NEW APPLE.

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams

In 1991, apple breeder David Bedford worked with the University of Minnesota’s Department of Horticultural Science to debut the Beyoncé of apples. Sexy, surprisingly firm, sweet with a tart edge, the Honeycrisp blew up nationally, generating $10 million in royalties in its first 20 years on the market. Bedford and the U have since crossbred and hybridized the Zestar! and SweeTango, along with a forthcoming offering that’s a cross between the Honeycrisp and an unreleased variety known as MonArk. The apple, which will be known locally as First Kiss and nationally as Rave, is juicy, tart, and complex, with a rosy red color and substantial crunch. Look for it on shelves as soon as August.

No. 35 BECAUSE PAINTER JOSHUA HUYSER MAKES US SEE BEAUTY IN A 1982 FLASHLIGHT.

× Expand Joshua Huyser paintings Clockwise from top left: Stacked Tins; Brasso; Morning Kiwi; Durabeam

When Joshua Huyser’s son was born with Down syndrome, his family rarely left their house in Northeast for the first couple months. Huyser’s surroundings became painfully too familiar: “I was having zero visual experience.” He recalls sitting in his kitchen, staring at a pepper tin when inspiration struck. Four years later, the former abstract painter’s watercolors of everyday objects—tart tins, a 1982 flashlight—have been shown in New York, London, and locally at Groveland Gallery. “I am interested in discovering ethereal moments of form, space, light, and color in the everyday objects that surround us,” he says of his work. Keep an eye out for his show at the Soo Visual Arts Center in November.

No. 36 BECAUSE PAUL DOUGLAS IS PREACHING THE GOSPEL OF CLIMATE CHANGE.

× Expand Photo by Ackerman + Gruber Meteorologist Paul Douglas Paul Douglas atop the headquarters of AerisWeather in Eden Prairie.

This fall, right around the election, iconic local meteorologist and weather-businessman Paul Douglas released a book, Caring for Creation: The Evangelical’s Guide to Climate Change and a Healthy Environment. Co-authored with former Methodist minister and coal industry Saul-to-Paul convert Mitch Hescox, the book is a heartfelt attempt at making the case to their fellow Evangelicals that climate change is really happening. We met Douglas at his office at AerisWeather in Eden Prairie to admire his Tesla Model S and to talk to him about the similarities between the book’s central argument and a snowball’s chance in hell.

It seems like your job to convince people to talk to each other honestly about the environment has gotten more difficult in the wake ofTrump’s election.

It did. Just when you thought it couldn’t get any more polarized, it’s become more polarized, and now with the rise of “fake news” and “fake science,” basically people create their own information bubbles and they reject information that in any way challenges them.

Have faith-based communities in this country contributed to this intolerance of science?

I think there’s a lot of intolerance out there still. And a lot of people have been given bad information. There are many Christians, but not just Christians—Orthodox Jews, and Muslims in some cases, too—that see science as a competing narrative, as another way of looking at the world. And there are scientists—not all, but some—who look down their nose at faith. It’s this whole notion that you are denigrating or minimizing what’s important to me. And my point is there’s a place for science and there’s a place for faith. God gave us big, beautiful brains, a toolbox to improve our lives—that’s what science is.

So isn’t the best evidence that a hard rain’s gonna fall, you know, actually feeling the hard rain fall?

Climate change is not the end of the world, but the world is warming, and that has implications for you, for your kids, for their kids. Just go into this with your eyes wide open. And I say, look, you don’t believe the climate scientists, you don’t believe the meteorologists, you don’t believe your minister? Do yourself a favor, do your kids a favor, believe your own eyes. Because the symptoms are going to be harder to dismiss and deny over time. And it’s the symptoms that I started noticing on the weather maps in the late ’90s and the early 2000s. And I started speaking out, at Star Tribune and then WCCO-TV, and I instantly got, “Oh you liberal, oh you crazy anarchist.”

You never hear local weather guys talk about climate change on air.

Why would you want to piss off even 20 percent of your audience? [Climate change] makes a lot of news directors very uncomfortable.

You make a lot of appearances at churches all over the state. What’s the best time in the service to reach Evangelicals?

I have my slick PowerPoint, and it’s more of a speech. But the more casual you can make it, if you can get into a conversation and address people’s concerns, [the better]. I mean, I understand denial. It’s so much easier to deny if there’s no obvious solution. But now we have the solution and I’m sharing it. It’s clean energy, it’s solar, it’s wind. It’s energy storage, it’s bio fuels. It’s 1,000 new technologies. And that’s why I’m ultimately optimistic for future generations, and optimistic we’re going to figure it out. Because in the end, it’s not going to come from a political solution, it’s going to come from pure economics. It’s cheaper running your house, your business, your church off the sun than it is off fossil fuels.

So are you hopeful?

This usually gets a laugh, even at very conservative churches: God had the good sense to bury the carcinogenic toxic dinosaur juice deep underground and he put a free, safe, clean fusion reactor directly above our heads. He could not have made it any more obvious.

No. 37 BECAUSE THE JUNGLE THEATER'S NEW-ISH ARTISTIC DIRECTOR IS KILLING IT.

× Expand Photo by Mark Kegans Sarah Rasmussen Jungle Theater

It ain’t easy to replace a legend. So it was no small deal when University of Texas-Austin theater professor Sarah Rasmussen took the reigns from the Jungle Theater’s Bain Boehlke in 2015. Boehlke had been the founding artistic director of the Jungle and a local lion in the performing arts for 25 years. Rasmussen, originally from Sisseton, South Dakota, hit the ground running. In her first year and a half at the Lyn-Lake theater, she has opened eyes with an all-female production of Shakespeare’s Two Gentlemen of Verona, hopped across I-94 to direct a critically acclaimed adaptation of Sense and Sensibility at the Guthrie, and is overseeing a heady 2017 season that includes Lone Star Spirits (April 8–May 7), which she’ll direct; The Nether (Sept. 16–Oct. 15), a sci-fi meets detective noir drama; and more Jane Austen with Miss Bennett: Christmas at Pemberley (Nov. 18–Dec. 30).

No. 38 BECAUSE THE UNIVERSITY OF ST. THOMAS HAS INCUBATED EVERYTHING FROM A FOLDABLE PONTOON TO A BIOMEDICAL COMPANY.

× Expand Illustration by Jason Schneider University of St Thomas Protege Biomedical

The Schulze School of Entrepreneurship at the University of St. Thomas is a business-launching machine. Love Your Melon, Buddy’s Nut Butters, and Bizzy Coffee are just a few of the growing brands that incubated at the school recently. And it’s not just beanies and tasty treats—Protégé Biomedical won an entrepreneurship challenge at St. Thomas to get its blood-clotting product off the ground. And the folding pontoon that created a buzz at this year’s Minneapolis Boat Show? Another business crafted at the college.

No. 39 BECAUSE WE OPEN OUR ARMS AND OUR DOORS TO REFUGEES.

× Expand Photos by Caitlin Abrams MN Churches Open Doors Clockwise from top left: Bryn Mawr Church; Church of the Redeemer; Hennepin Avenue United Methodist Church; Mayflower Church

The timing was improbably perfect: The University of Minnesota Law School’s James H. Binger Center for New Americans, which pursues litigation to improve immigration laws and provides legal services for noncitizens, received a record-setting $25 million gift just days after President Trump issued an executive order barring refugees from seven countries from entering the United States.

The gift from the Robina Foundation, founded by former Honeywell president and board chairman James Binger, was actually decided upon by the Minneapolis-based group last summer. “But the timing is somewhat unbelievable,” acknowledges Deepinder Mayell, the center’s director of education and outreach. “The commitment to this issue has been there—our immigration system has been broken for a long time. But as executive orders really ramp up enforcement, it’s going to start to touch almost every community in this country.”

Founded in 2013, the Binger Center is in a unique position to make a difference. Boasting a staff of nine, three clinical classes focused on litigation and casework, and relationships with law firms and nonprofits, it is widely considered one of the most robust programs of its kind in the country. In just its second year, the center successfully argued a case before the U.S. Supreme Court. It is now involved with lawsuits challenging the presidential travel ban.

“The legal community and the immigrant community here in Minnesota are just so committed to doing important, cooperative work,” says Mayell, a New York native who moved here five years ago from Massachusetts to work for the Advocates of Human Rights before joining the Center for New Americans. “It really struck me, coming from the East Coast. This is such a vibrant immigrant community. Minnesota definitely has a reputation for being a progressive leader in this country.”

That includes electing the nation’s first Somali-American state legislator, Ilhan Omar, and serving as home base to the American Refugee Committee, which provides humanitarian assistance to millions around the world. Nearly a third of ARC’s private donations come from Minnesotans, says Chris Kindler, ARC’s campaign director. While ARC’s efforts are focused overseas, Kindler says refugees fortunate enough to land in Minnesota are in great hands thanks to the work of several devoted organizations, including Lutheran Social Services of Minnesota and the International Institute of Minnesota. “We see a ton of people locally who want to do their own thing to support refugees—host fundraising events, launch products to benefit refugees—which is amazing.”

In December, 13 Twin Cities churches joined the sanctuary movement, vowing to shelter immigrants facing deportation. Another 20 congregations pledged financial support. Clergy formed the network in response to the president’s pledge to increase deportations.

“Our goal has always been to bring human dignity to the immigration system,” Mayell says of his and other like-minded organizations in town. “Even if it gets worse, we’re still going to be here. We’re still going to continue to do that.”

No. 40 BECAUSE WE'RE PRO-GLUTEN!

× Expand Stack of Bagels

While the rest of the country was falling in love with coconut flour and other gluten-free concoctions, Mill City dwellers (and the Mill City–adjacent) doubled-down on all things gluten. St. Paul Bagelry opened a second location in Minneapolis in 2017, and farmers’ market startup Rise Bagel Co. opened a North Loop location in May. “Jen and I just grew up loving carbs, and bagels in particular,” explains Kate Lloyd, who opened Rise with her sister Jen. “But we couldn’t find one that really was our ideal bagel. If you go to farmers’ markets here, it’s amazing how many are baked goods, that’s a unique thing about here for sure.” Unique, too, was that the sisters got help with the brass tacks of running a baking business from the kind people at Bogart’s Doughnut Co. Today, the pair pays it forward by helping out at gluten-free Sift donuts (hey, just because we’re pro-gluten doesn’t mean we’re anti-gluten-free). “We all just use each other as resources,” says Jen Lloyd. “It very much feels like a pay-it-forward, help-out-those-who-are-up-and-coming community. It’s great to be a baker here, and be a woman. You feel so much camaraderie and support.” Is it a coincidence, then, that St. Paul Bagelry is also run by sisters? Philly will always be the city of brotherly love, but a good new nickname for our pro-baking metropolis might be: the cities of sisterly bagels.

No. 41 BECAUSE ONE OF OUR BRIGHTEST YOUNG BASEBALL PLAYERS IS A TENNIS-PLAYING GERMAN WHOSE PARENTS ARE PROFESSIONAL BALLET DANCERS.

× Expand Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images Twins Player Max Keplar

At 6-feet-4-inches and 220 pounds, Max Kepler cuts the figure of a prototypical baseball golden boy. The 24-year-old Twins right-fielder looks about as aw-shucks All-American as a Howard Lake town baller. And he’s good—the rare four-tool player capable of stealing bases, hitting homers, and robbing fly balls at the fence. Yet there’s nothing prototypical about his background. Born and raised in Berlin, Germany, Kepler didn’t exactly grow up around ballparks. His parents were pro ballet dancers who performed with ballet legends like Mikhail Baryshnikov. Kepler himself never danced, instead focusing on soccer and tennis as a kid. He excelled at the latter, and by age 7 had a scholarship to an academy run by Steffi Graf. But his love of baseball won out in the end, and there he was at 15 years old, a German focused solely on an American sport. He honed his skills at St. Emmeram Academy, a boarding school in Regensburg, and eventually played in Germany’s highest league, the Buchbinder Legionäre Regensburg of Bundesliga. There, he caught the eye of a Twins international scout, and in 2009 signed with the team for an $800,000 bonus (the largest ever received by a European prospect). It’s been nothing but peanuts and Cracker Jacks since, with Kepler having a breakout year in the bigs in 2016.

No. 42 BECAUSE OUR VIETNAMESE RESTAURANTS ARE AMAZING (AND OCCASIONALLY SPIN OFF AS SAUSAGE CARTS).

× Expand Photos by Caitlin Abrams Ngon Bistro Left: Ngon Bistro owner Hai Truongand his son Khanh; Right: Truong preparing pho.

Who has the biggest Vietnamese population between Pennsylvania and California? That’s us, the Twin Cities, with some 16,000 residents who come to their pho know-how by both birth and long practice. You can’t go wrong at Frogtown noodle palaces like Trieu Chau and Vietnamese barbecue specialists like Tai Hoa; nor can you make a bad move at what might be Minneapolis’s most reliably packed family restaurant, Quang Deli, or Caravelle, which walks that rare line between impeccable pho broth and impossibly cheap dinner tabs. But the real excitement is in places like Ngon Bistro, where to-the-manor-born pho inheritors seek new territory. Hai Truong is a son of the family who founded Caravelle, but his Frogtown bistro, with its light and airy French touches and farm-to-table pho, is its own thing entirely. It’s not just that Ngon is the sort of spot you might find pho broth–cooked French dip sandwiches or red curry rabbit pot stickers, depending on his mood, but it’s that Truong embodies so much of what’s essentially Twin Cities. He loves music, art, wine, and making a space for the appreciation of all that—which is essential to us third space–loving Minnesotans. You’ll find this at Ngon when Truong is spinning vinyl from his vast collection during dinner (he’s hoping to someday open a live-music speakeasy on the second floor). You’ll find it in his idiosyncratic and excellent wine list. And you’ll find it when he drags his sausage cart up to his friends’ brewery, Bang Brewing: “I call it VonDickenstein,” explains Truong. “I told them the only way I’m going to do it is if it’s funny. I do a Chinese sausage with my hot sauce and I call it the Wrath of Khanh.” Turns out Truong is a Renaissance man with a sense of humor to boot.

No. 43 BECAUSE POLLEN MIDWEST CREATES AUTHENTIC CONNECTIONS.

When we need a reminder of the Internet’s best self, we turn to Pollen Midwest—a “professional community-building” nonprofit that connects Twin Cities entrepreneurs, civic leaders, and other “up-to-somethingers” through job listings, socially minded events, and amazing online storytelling with a focus on underrepresented groups.

No. 44 BECAUSE WE LOVE EXERCISE AND BEER. PREFERABLY AT THE SAME TIME.

× Expand Illustration by Jason Scneider

The Twin Cities has a rich reputation in mixing exercise and craft beer. In 2012, the Brewery Running Series launched at Fulton Brewing with a 5k run that has since expanded to more than three dozen taprooms. Pedal Pubs, meanwhile, are lauded and heckled for pairing bikes and beer. And recently, we started tapping breweries for our morning sun salutations. Yoga followed by a beer chaser is so popular now that it’s hard to find a taproom that doesn’t offer retoxing after detoxing. At Lake Monster Brewing in St. Paul, $15 gets you an hour of yoga and a pint. Similar deals at Bauhaus Brew Labs in Northeast and Utepils Brewing in Bryn Mawr prove that, for some, mornings might be the happiest hour.

No. 45 BECAUSE DULONO'S PIZZA IS A LOCAL COMEDY'S SECRET WEAPON.

× Expand Photos by Mark Kegans Dulono's Pizza

Standup comedy is great at adapting to its environment, whether in a laundromat that doubles as a venue (like the world-famous Brainwash in San Francisco) or a pizza place like Dulono’s in Uptown, home to one of the most vital standup scenes in the Twin Cities. On the first three Wednesdays of the month, up-and-comers hit the restaurant’s tiny stage for its lively open mic. The pros take over for the fourth Wednesday showcase, where you might catch the wicked-funny Mike Lester. Bonus: The pizza is as good as you remember it from your Uptown days.

No. 46 BECAUSE OUR FOOTBALL LEGENDS HOLD YARD SALES TO FUND THEIR RETIREMENT.

× Expand Bud Grant

From May 17–20, a modest rambler overlooking Anderson Lake at 8134 Oakmere Road in Bloomington becomes the epicenter of the garage sale universe. The house and the sale belong to Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Bud Grant. Twelve years ago, in order to keep his modest digs from overflowing and to make a little extra scratch, Grant started slapping price stickers on the stuff he was tired of looking at and dragging it out into his yard. More than a decade later, the 90-year-old former Vikings coach is still dutifully unloading a lifetime of clutter, including fishing lures, old canoes, dressers, hunting rifles, and Vikings memorabilia. And for an extra $20 he’ll even sign your take for ya.

No. 47 BECAUSE SPCO'S LIQUID MUSIC CONNECTS CHAMBER MUSIC AND TV ON THE RADIO.

× Expand Photo by Ash and James Photography Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra

After six years on the marketing grind for two of New York City’s most prestigious arts institutions—three at Lincoln Center and three more at City Center—Kate Nordstrum returned to the Twin Cities with a clear vision. “I felt there was an opportunity to be more creative,” explains the director of The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra’s Liquid Music Series. “To be an instigator instead of a responder.” Liquid Music, now in its fifth year, is a chamber music program committed to performing composed work in interesting spaces. But its ambition sets it apart from other music promoters in town. The series consistently brings the most exciting musical performers in the world to the Twin Cities, and has been instrumental in developing their catalogues. Nordstrum has commissioned international premieres like last fall’s Music for the Long Emergency, written by local electronic dissidents Polica with Berlin-based chamber ensemble Stargaze. And this month, Liquid Music will debut a new piece from TV on the Radio’s Tunde Adebimpe. What better way to honor the nearly 60-year-old legacy of the SPCO and the 500-year-old tradition of chamber music itself than by thrusting both into undeniable contemporary relevance?

No. 48 BECAUSE YOU CAN GET WORLD-CLASS HENNA AT KARMEL MALL.

× Expand Photo by Michael Crouser Henna at Karmel Mall

A young Somali woman, dressed in a black abaya—a traditional loose-fitting robe—drops into a folding chair in the dimly lit room behind a dress shop that’s packed to the ceiling with colorful, traditional garb from Turkey, India, and Dubai. There are dozens of shops like it at Karmel Mall on Pillsbury Avenue in Minneapolis, except the others don’t front the Twin Cities’ most famous henna salon. The woman’s head, wrapped in a black hijab, falls onto her shoulder. She’s tired after working all day and then driving down from St. Cloud. She needs to get back quickly to tend to a house full of visiting relatives. Tomorrow is her wedding. But she won’t get married without adorning her arms in henna, and there’s only one person she trusts to do it: Sabrina Seyf at Shop 110.

The bride-to-be holds out both arms. “Work your magic on me,” she says to Seyf, who takes her right hand and, without discussion, begins free-styling a bouquet of intricate flowers and swirling stems, from pinky to elbow. Seyf outlines little leaves and fills them in with the natural, temporary dye. It will last two to three weeks.

Seyf is widely considered Minnesota’s top henna artist, if not one of the best in the country. There are many other henna salons at Karmel Mall, the Twin Cities’ largest Somali mall, and whether or not they admit it, they benefit from Seyf’s overflow. “They think I’m stuck up,” she says with a shrug. But her work speaks for itself. She’s known for her steady hand and detailed designs. Women come from Atlanta, Chicago, and beyond for a tattoo by Seyf. She counts Halima Aden—the hijab-wearing model who went from Miss Minnesota contestant to walking the runway for Kanye West’s Yeezy collection—as a client. Seyf is the preferred henna artist for the Minnesota Lynx. Ask any hotel concierge in town where to go for henna and they’ll send you to Seyf—which is how Venus Williams got her name (she ran short on time but promised to return). Seyf doesn’t have a website and doesn’t usually take appointments. It’s all word of mouth, first come, first served. She works every day, 2 to 10 pm, with sessions ranging from $5 to $100, depending on the design.

“If I stay home, I get bored,” says Seyf, who lives in Edina with her husband and two children. They like to eat at The Cheesecake Factory when she’s free. But even in her scant downtime, Seyf is thinking about her next design. “It eases my mind,” she says. Her 3-year-old daughter Mya looks over the shoulder of the bride-to-be in Seyf’s chair while munching her way through a bag of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. Henna is often used for special occasions, but Seyf says, “it’s just like getting your nails done. It’s about beautifying yourself.” The black and orange henna used by Shop 110 is imported from Dubai.

Seyf is a fourth-generation henna artist. She says her artistic ability comes from her grandfather, but she grew up watching her mother do henna for women in the community out of their Minneapolis home. Seyf, like her own daughter today, would observe, then practice. “I used to abuse my dolls’ hands and feet,” she recalls with a laugh. Seyf was 5 when her family moved from Somalia to Minnesota in search of a better life. “I love it here,” she says. “This is home.” She attended Washburn High School, and when she was just a freshman, in 2004, she convinced her mother they should open a henna salon. For years, they worked side by side, though these days her mother is just as happy to tend to the grandchildren. Seyf’s two younger sisters are henna artists as well, but there’s no question who gets top billing at Shop 110. “Even my sisters can’t do my designs,” Seyf says. So the sisters recently started an Instagram account, @sabrinas.henna.shop, to highlight her work. “I don’t have time for that,” she says.

She doesn’t do feet, either, leaving that to her sisters. “It’s too hard for me to bend for a long time since having babies,” she explains. Which is not to say Seyf limits her canvas to arms. She recently decorated a butt cheek . . . for a stripper. The woman was so pleased with Seyf’s work, she came again, and brought a fellow dancer from the club.

No. 49 BECAUSE HIAWATHA AVENUE IS SAID TO FOLLOW AN EARLY NATIVE AMERICAN TRAIL FROM THE BIG FALLS TO THE LITTLE FALLS.

× Expand By National Park Service [Public domain], via Wikimedia Commons Minnehaha Falls

Not only are Minnehaha Falls (little) and St. Anthony Falls (big) beautiful and worthy of site-seeing by visitors and residents alike, each represents what makes our urban environment so special to us. St. Anthony Falls, named after an early settlement along the Mississippi River, represents the industrialization that founded our great community of commerce and prosperity. Minnehaha represents our protected urban park system that we hold dear. Its name literally translates to “waterfall” or “rapid water” in Dakota.

No. 50 BECAUSE LAKE MINNETONKA IS NOTHING LESS THAN SPECTACULAR.

× Expand Photo from Flickr user yuan2003 Lake Minnetonka

The name also comes from the Dakota Indian word meaning “great water,” and the best place for all to enjoy this epic lake is via downtown Wayzata. From picnic spots at the historic depot to cocktails or lunch at the numerous eateries along the shores. A public beach with the kids, or a bench with your dog and some frozen yogurt. Taking in the lake activity in full swing is classic Minnesota, Twin Cities–style.

No. 51 BECAUSE THE FOUNDING MEMBERS OF OUR CITY HAD THE VISION TO GIFT FUTURE GENERATIONS ACCESS TO THE MINNEAPOLIS CHAIN OF LAKES.

× Expand Photo by Priya Saihgal, via Flickr Lake Harriet

Cedar, Isles, Calhoun, and Harriet. Four distinct lakes each abuzz with city living no matter the weather. On foot, blades, skis, bikes, canoe, sailboat, or car—this chain is one of a kind. And, c’mon, you know you feel a little “something” when you fly above the lakes via plane as you make your way home from a trip.

No. 52 BECAUSE WE'RE BONDING OVER SUPER BOWL LII (AND RELEARNING OUR ROMAN NUMERALS IN THE PROCESS).

× Expand Vince Lombardi Trophy ice sculpture made by Metro Ice Sculptures

We’re in full-on countdown mode as our great cities prepare to host Super Bowl LII on February 4, 2018. When the time comes, expect a mix of Minnesota Nice (but only the good parts), the best that a fabulous Minnesota winter offers, and fun, festivities, and a kick-ass new football stadium. Skol! Visit myboldnorth.com for stories from Minnesota, and mnsuperbowl.com, the official site of Super Bowl 52 (ahem, LII).