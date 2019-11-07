Values-Added Giving: 5 Reasons to Work with a Community Foundation

× Created by Mpls.St.Paul Magazine for





× Expand Catholic Community Foundation

Philanthropy is a way of putting your values into action in the world. But like many things in this age of information overload, it can be challenging to know how to proceed: Which nonprofits to choose? How to know if they’re making a real impact? How to best navigate the financial implications and tax code?

While giving directly to charity is a great place to start, giving through a community foundation often takes things a step further, offering you expert guidance to create a giving plan you can carry forward for years to come. Here are some great reasons to consider a community foundation—including a few that may be of particular interest if you’re Catholic.

1. Keep Your Giving Local

By their very nature, these public grantmaking institutions focus on investing in their communities, usually within a defined geographic area. For Catholic Community Foundation of Minnesota, about 90 percent of its grantmaking stays in the state. Its staff is deeply steeped in the local charitable scene, keeping its finger on the pulse of shifting needs and partnering with other nonprofits to amplify impact. “We support spiritual, educational, and social needs locally,” says Chris Nelson, CCF’s vice president of development and donor engagement. “Recently, when hundreds of people sought shelter together in a homeless encampment off of Hiawatha Avenue, a Minnesota Catholic worked with CCF to anonymously provide all of the funding needed to operate the Navigation Center that helped secure transitional and permanent housing for encampment residents.”

2. Work One on One with Experts

As with most things in life, it’s nice to feel like you don’t have to go it alone, especially when it comes to complex things like the tax code. With a community foundation, you work one on one with experts to design your giving plan. “Some charitable financial tools are often unavailable when working directly with a charity, like charitable gift annuities, donor-advised funds, and charitable remainder trusts,” says Nelson. But your philanthropic advisor can help you decide what’s best for you by offering guidance on giving strategies. Plus, community foundations ensure benefitting nonprofits are thoroughly vetted. (They read all those pesky governance and tax documents so you don’t have to!)

3. Put Your Money Where Your Heart Is

CCF can help ensure your philanthropy aligns with your Catholic values every step of the way. That includes giving to Catholic organizations, but it’s not limited to that. “We give because we are Catholic, but we don’t only give to Catholic organizations,” says Nelson. “We make grants to all sorts of secular charities; we just ensure they’re consistent with our values.” To accomplish that, CCF follows the social teachings set forth by the Church, which includes principles like dignity of life, environmental stewardship, and family participation in the well-being of society. That last value is particularly well served by a community foundation, as giving vehicles like donor-advised funds can help pass charitable values down through the generations. “It’s a great opportunity for families to have conversations about what their values are and what inspires them,” says Nelson.

"We give because we are Catholic, but we don’t only give to Catholic organizations. We make grants to all sorts of secular charities; we just ensure they’re consistent with our values.” —Chris Nelson, Catholic Community Foundation

4. Invest Responsibly

Another way a community foundation differs from most charities is that your money gets invested, which maximizes your philanthropy. So there’s another layer to consider: not just where your money is donated but where it’s invested. To that end, CCF follows the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ guidelines for socially responsible investing. That includes screening to make sure CCF’s investments do not support things like weapons production or gambling. It also means investing in the common good through impact investments that promote human rights, economic justice, and environmental stewardship. And lastly, it means advocating for corporate responsibility. “We leverage our rights as a shareholder to influence corporate behaviors,” says Nelson. “When a corporation’s doing something good, we write the CEO a letter. Or if we don’t like something, we engage in that, too.”

5. Connect with Others

Community foundations pool resources to have a greater impact in the community, and that includes convening likeminded people to share inspiration. One way CCF does that is through its Giving Insights forum series, which brings people together to discuss critical issues as well as hopeful solutions. Earlier this year, CCF held a forum on the U.S. immigration crisis, and on January 14, it will tackle the topic of homelessness along with Catholic Charities of St. Paul and Minneapolis (which is a separate entity, though the two are often confused). CCF also hosts an annual investment conference to explore faith-consistent investing.