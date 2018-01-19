5 Questions with Millie Wall, the Vikings' Biggest Fan

× Expand Photos courtesy of Ashley Wall Millie Wall holding a sign at a Vikings game

The Minnesota Vikings biggest, most tenured fan earned another title last Sunday: the team’s good-luck charm. Ninety-nine-year-old Millie Wall’s unrelenting, five-plus decade fandom for the home team paid off in a truly special way when she got to witness Minnesota become the first team in NFL history to win a playoff game with a walk-off Hail Mary touchdown—a Hail Millie, if you will.

She’s following up her first-ever playoff game with her first-ever trip to the Super Bowl, courtesy of NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. And while she’s got her fingers crossed for another historical moment (seeing the Vikings become the first team to play in their own Super Bowl), a life-long Skol-er knows better than to overlook this weekend’s NFC championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Millie emailed us her feelings on the game and her experience so far:

Let's talk last Sunday's game against the Saints. Did you think the Vikings had it all along? What was going through your mind during those final minutes of the game when the Vikings were down?

I just had hope all the time. I never lost hope. This year feels different with our QB. I figured even with 10 seconds, Case Keenum could throw a long pass and get the team close enough to kick a field goal to win, that’s why I hadn’t lost all hope yet. I looked over at my granddaughter, who had tears in her eyes because she, like many Vikings fans, started to give up—they were wondering are they going to let us down, or is something crazy going to happen, because in every year before, it has never played out in our favor, but I had in the back of my mind that they’re going to pull it off. But I never lost hope. And it worked out even better than that—we got a touchdown! It really was a miracle!

What's your prediction for this Sunday's game? Will the Vikings make it to the Super Bowl?

I hope they win. But it’s the playoffs, so you never know what can happen. That’s the exciting thing about it. But I’m hoping and praying. The Vikings have a good chance, let’s hope they can make the most. But I’m trying to take it one game at time. It’s going to be a long, anxious wait for the game on Sunday, but trying to not look too far ahead.

If you could give the players a pep talk before Sunday's game, what would you say?

I would tell them that this is their chance, and to give it all they got. That is all we can ask as fans, to try their hardest. I know so many are hoping they can bring it home for Minnesota and their fans, including myself, who have been waiting for so long.

What are your all-time high and all-time low memories of the Vikings?

All-time low memories was when Tarkington was our QB and played the Dallas Cowboys in the playoffs in 1975. We lost it on a Hail Mary, which is when the Hail Mary saying was actually created. Also, 2009 NFC Championship. The interception threw when he was injured. We’ve had many heartbreaks as Vikings fans, but those were tough ones.

The high was this past Sunday. Even though my voice was gone, I was screaming and cheering. Then I went numb, I don’t think I felt. It didn’t feel real. It’s still so fun watching the replay of that play and to say I was there, it was a dream come true.

You have 57 years of being a Vikings fans under your belt. What's your best piece of advice for other fans?

Never lose hope, and always be positive when you feel like your luck is down. It take less energy to be positive than negative. Maybe it will go in your favor if you’re positive. And if it doesn’t, at least you can look back and smile, even if the memories were tough. All of the bad times, make the good times even sweeter. Plus, they have to win it one of these years…. right?

Up until the last couple of weeks, I just lived with my little brick and watched the game from home. Never in my wildest dreams did I think this would happen to me. And to be there in person to witness, in my opinion, one of the best plays in franchise history up to this point, it was a dream come true.

What a ride it’s been not only over the years but over the last few weeks. Sports has always been a part of my life. Being a fan and cheering on your team, it makes life fun. Vikings have been so good to me and I am grateful for the memories they have given me over the years.