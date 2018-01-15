15 Minutes with Bud Grant

× Expand Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images Bud Grant The coach in his 1970s prime.

Your garage sales have become famous. But have you ever sold anything that you wish you hadn’t?

When I played with the Lakers, they tore up the floor and we each got a piece. Well, what am I gonna do with a piece of the floor? Anyway, we all signed it: George Mikan and [Jim] Pollard and [Vern] Mikkelsen and Slater Martin and Bob Harrison and [Herm] Schaefer. And I stuck it somewhere and pulled it out for the garage sale. I put kind of a ridiculous number on it, and didn’t think anybody was gonna buy it. And somebody bought it right away. Later I thought, “What did I sell that for?”

When you and Sid Hartman eat at Murray’s, what’s your order?

I’ve had their [Silver] Butter Knife Steak, and there’s not a better steak in town than that. But when you’re older, you don’t eat as much meat. So what I really like is their walleye, with all the trimmings of course.

Do you go anywhere else? Does Bud Grant ever paint the town purple?

Not really. When the Vikings became more popular, and the camera starts exposing you, everybody recognizes you. You go to a nice place in town, and a grandma over here says, “Will you please sign these 10 autographs for my grandchildren?” There’s a little “I’m sorry to bother you!” but they’re not sorry, because I’m right in the middle of dinner. That sounds wrong, but it deterred me from eating out a lot.

I noticed you’re a lab man.

Growing up I had mutts. My wife, for my birthday [years ago], bought me a yellow Labrador. No breed is better than any other breed except labs are good hunting dogs, good family dogs, and they’re easy to train and basically very smart. There’s a very interesting axiom here: I’m a better dog trainer if I got a smart dog. And I learned that I’m a better football coach when I have smart players. I applied that to the dog.

I know your philosophy as a coach is you don’t want to soak up the adulation too much. But can you remember any especially big ovation from a Minnesota crowd?

My last football game as a Gopher, we were playing Wisconsin at home. In those days, a lot of us played both ways. I remember we had Wisconsin pretty well beat, and I think I blocked a kick at the end of the game. Finally, we were running out the clock, and, of all things, I got clipped. I’d never got hurt enough to leave a game. It didn’t turn out to be very serious, but at the time it hurt a lot. I remember limping off the field. [Grant chokes up.] And I got a standing ovation. I didn’t realize till I got halfway to the bench what was going on, but that was my last game there. It was a good memory and I’ve treasured it all my life.

This interview has been edited for length.

