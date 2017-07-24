12 Local Teenage CEOs Who Mean Business

× Expand Photography by Ackerman + Gruber Da Bomb Frizzers owners Caroline and Isabel Sisters Caroline, 15, and Isabel, 16, have gone from making bath bombs for fun to running Da Bomb Fizzers, sold at more than 5,000 stores, with a staff of 150—including their parents.

Mandi Simon has spent the better part of the summer coordinating more than 1,000 volunteers who helped her nonprofit assemble 10,000 backpacks filled with school supplies and 2,500 kits for birthday celebrations—all of which will be handed out in early August to kids in need. She expects her Eagan-based organization, Simon Says Give, to make a $1 million impact on the community this month alone.

But between events and meetings and speaking engagements and outreach in other states that are launching Simon Says Give chapters, she’ll need to get her own school supplies. Mandi is 13. She started her nonprofit at age 8. What did you accomplish the summer before eighth grade?

Simon is part of a growing generation of kid bosses who see no reason to wait for graduation to invent new products, design apps, become consultants, or launch nonprofits. They’re lucky to be growing up in Minnesota, where the culture of entrepreneurship and collaboration is strong, with universities that help classroom ideas become national success stories, such as philanthropic apparel brand Love Your Melon, and with high school programs like Minnetonka’s Vantage drawing national attention for connecting kids with investors and Fortune 500 companies. Minnesota also boasts the largest statewide startup competition in the country, MN Cup, which just last year added a youth division.

“We were seeing some amazing young people starting businesses and realized this isn’t just a fad,” says MN Cup Director Melissa Kjolsing Lynch. “We really think this is going to continue and we want to showcase the next generation of great business entrepreneurs.”

For the next class of entrepreneurs, the how-to on virtually anything is but a Google search away. There’s Kickstarter for funding and Instagram for branding. A website can be built in a day.

“The barriers to entry have gone way down,” says John Stavig, director of the Holmes Center for Entrepreneurship at the University of Minnesota’s Carlson School of Management. “You can almost immediately launch an online business and you don’t need nearly as much capital to build it. With pre-selling, crowd-funding, and other lean techniques, you can get feedback and generate cash flow very early in the process.”

There’s also a pop culture movement that’s made startups cool. Kids Simon’s age are well aware that Mark Zuckerberg, a Harvard dropout, is now worth around $64 billion. They watched Justin Bieber get his break on YouTube. Startups are a hot topic for podcasts, as well as prime time entertainment, with shows like Shark Tank rewarding entrepreneurs of all ages with investment dollars and expert guidance from entrepreneurs already famous for striking it big—as in billions.

“I don’t think there’s pressure, we just have so much exposure (to entrepreneurs). It makes you think, ‘wow, I can do that,’” says 18-year-old Jonah Stillman who co-authored the book Gen Z @ Work before graduating from Minnetonka High School. Having watched his father, generations expert David Stillman, speak and write about previous generations, it hit Jonah that he could become the voice of the group that follows millennials, dubbed Generation Z. He and his father started consulting company Gen Z Guru and are crisscrossing the country, speaking to Fortune 500 companies. “Part of what I love about our generation is we’re not scared of failure. If we’re interested, we’re going to try it,” says Jonah Stillman. He’s decided to defer college for a year.

The rise of young entrepreneurs is challenging more high schools to create practical business curriculum—at least 20 districts from Minnesota and Wisconsin have visited Vantage for inspiration. In a few extreme cases, this cultural shift is putting parents in the unexpected position of leaving a day job to work for their child.

“In the beginning, there were some who thought, ‘Poor Mandi—are her parents making her do this?’” says Simon’s mom, Dina, who chairs the board of her daughter’s nonprofit and, she jokes, serves as Simon’s personal assistant. “But when anybody hears Mandi speak or sees her engagement and involvement, they realize we’re just here to support her and her vision. It’s really a calling and a passion.”

Just Google Entrepreneurship

× Expand ExpressionMed founders Business students already in business. Peter Schultze (left) and Derek Larson, Dotbound; Meghan Sharkus, ExpressionMed.

Some students bring a futon to college. Meghan Sharkus, a 19-year-old sophomore at the University of St. Thomas, brought her startup. ExpressionMed is a fast-growing medical supply company run out of Sharkus’s dorm room.

Sharkus was 16 when she came up with the idea of making medical tape with cool designs that would appeal to diabetic children. From the time she was a toddler, she had watched her babysitter give herself shots, and then one of Sharkus’s best friends was diagnosed with diabetes in elementary school. “I just wanted to make daily life better for kids with chronic disease,” she says.

Sharkus’s mom is a retired pediatrician; Dad is a dentist. They were encouraging, but too busy to help, says Sharkus, who grew up in a small town near Madison, Wisconsin. She knew she needed help. “I knew I wasn’t going to learn it fast enough for school.” A couple of summers ago, she Googled “entrepreneurship camp” and discovered one in Pennsylvania. Her application was basically a business plan for ExpressionMed. She got accepted, and paid her own way with waitressing money.

“The camp gave me the confidence that I could pick up the phone and call whoever I wanted,” Sharkus says. “I could walk into a hospital and someone from the endocrinology department would actually talk to me.” When she got home, she started making those calls and learned about competitions to earn grant money. One led her to the University of St. Thomas, and that’s where she heard about MN Cup, which is run through the Carlson School of Management. She was just in time to enter the MN Cup’s first youth division competition in 2016, and she won.

MN Cup’s Kjolsing Lynch says it came down to Sharkus’s persistence and creativity. “There are so many great ideas out there. At the end of the day, it comes down to the person executing it. She wants to change the world, disrupt this industry. We want to put those people on this stage.”

Being part of MN Cup—a seven-month competition that involves several rounds of applications and presenting to panels of business leaders—brought Sharkus mentorship, and, ultimately, $10,000 in seed capital. That, combined with a family loan, was enough to build up her inventory and launch a subscription-model service. She had been selling direct online, one small batch of tape at a time. Now she’s in the process of moving her inventory out of her dad’s house and into an Amazon fulfillment center. By the end of the year, she expects to approach $100,000 in sales.

As the business ramps up, Sharkus is contemplating a semester off. Her entrepreneurship classes are fun, she says, but “it’s hard to learn something from them when you’ve been working on your own business for two years.”

More Important Than a Degree

Peter Schultze is a sophomore at the Carlson School of Management. But he was an entrepreneur long before he started studying entrepreneurship. His first business was magic trick kits. He made them himself, cutting rope, writing directions. He assembled 20 kits in all, and didn’t sell one. “It was my first brutal lesson in supply and demand,” the 19-year-old says.

In high school, Schultze tried a more typical part-time job as a Best Buy sales associate, but it didn’t last more than a month. “I didn’t do well with them deciding my hours, deciding what I did at work.” He quit, tried it again, and quit again. That’s when Schultze taught himself to design websites, and started an agency. He built websites for his dentist, his chiropractor, and then he started getting referrals.

Although his parents have traditional careers—Mom is a Spanish teacher; Dad is a banker—Schultze went on instinct. He didn’t even participate in DECA, a national business organization for high school and college students that was around long before “startup” became a trendy term. Beyond extracurriculars, many high schools are creating entrepreneurial tracks to cater to students’ growing interest in getting to work, and their growing demand for practical direction.

“Kids today really need to see why. Why am I learning this? How does it make the world a better place? We need to change the way we’re delivering education,” says Melissa Olson, instruction and business development coordinator of Minnetonka High School’s Vantage Advanced Professional Studies program, which is raising the bar for high schools throughout the state by combining practical experience working on projects for big companies like Caribou Coffee and General Mills with rigorous coursework. Vantage started out four years ago with 35 students and will have around 200 in the fall.

During his freshman year at Carlson, Schultze designed a model for a subscription website and marketing service. It won a Carlson startup competition. “I started thinking, hey, I might be on to something, and started exploring how this model could be applied to help specific groups,” he says.

You go with what you know, and Schultze knows golf. He was on the golf team at White Bear Lake Area High School, along with his friend Derek Larson, who remembered how the golf instructor struggled to get by. “He ran his business offline—word of mouth, managing his schedule on paper, taking cash or check. He was struggling to adapt.”

Schultze and Larson got to talking about applying Schultze’s online program to the golf industry. Their business, Dotbound, helps instructors with customer acquisition, scheduling, payment, and retention. Currently, a dozen golf instructors are using the subscription service.

Over the summer, Schultze and Larson are sharing a 500-square-foot apartment with Schultze’s brother. It’s both home and Dotbound headquarters. And that’s convenient, since they’re putting in 12-hour days, “pretty much seven days a week,” Schultze says. “We’re in rapid scale mode.” Dotbound is on the cusp of a couple of partnerships (including one with the PGA Tour) that could help the platform grow quickly. But Schultze has no inclination to leave school.

“If I go into a class and just take the material as it is, I wouldn’t gain much,” he says. “But if I think about how I can apply it to my business right now, how to pick the brains of the professors, Carlson has been one of the best resources. I don’t think the degree is very important. But the connections and resources have helped immensely.”

The Bomb

And then there’s Da Bomb Fizzers—the success story that has many kids seeing dollar signs when they’re making stuff like slime. Five years ago, sisters Isabel and Caroline Bercaw—just 11 and 10 at the time—were making bath bombs in their basement and decided to try selling them at the Uptown Art Fair’s juried youth exhibition. They sold out the first day, and a business was born.

They scaled very gradually at first. The owner of Spalon Montage saw the bath bombs, which contain a surprise inside, at the Uptown Art Fair and ordered some to sell at his salons. In April 2015, Da Bomb Fizzers got picked up by two gift stores. By August, they were in 50, and by January 2016, they were in 150. Then Target came calling.

Not even two years later, Da Bomb Fizzers products are sold in more than 5,000 stores nationwide including Target and Hot Topic. The company employs more than 150 at a warehouse/production center in Edina, where half a million bath bombs are now produced every month—up from 100,000 per month a year ago. They had to double their warehouse size earlier this year. Revenue is projected to grow 500 percent in 2017, and Isabel and Caroline’s parents, Kim and Ben Bercaw, now work full-time for their daughters. Or, for Da Bomb Fizzers, they clarify. Kim is CEO, Ben is CFO. Isabel, now 16, and Caroline, 15, are co-chief creative officers, and spend most of their time representing the brand, telling their story, and developing new products. They have a book on bath bomb recipes due out next year.

But they still run on the track team and play soccer. School dances come before business meetings.

“It is a bit of a struggle to find that balance,” Kim says. “We want them to have a childhood. We try to be very efficient with their involvement. But we’ve never walked this path either—Ben and I are new entrepreneurs, too.”

The girls seem thankful for their parents’ involvement and guidance. But they also feel the weight of the business they built—one bath bomb at a time. “The business follows me everywhere I go,” says Isabel. “Even when we’re not working, we’re still working. Our mom will pick us up and we’re immediately talking about what happened at the office. I answer e-mails between classes at school.”

The sisters are well aware that they’ve become role models for a generation of would-be entrepreneurs. “We hear from young girls saying, ‘Your business has really inspired me,’’’ Caroline says. “Our generation is very ambitious,” Isabel adds. “I think it’s really awesome how many people have come to me and told me their ideas.”

Rather than school teaching them business, the girls have used the business at school. For a community service project last year, Isabel wrote about the importance of clean oceans—and what she’s doing to help. Da Bomb Fizzers donates a portion of sales from its Earth Bomb to organizations that remove garbage from the ocean. “We have a more significant following than we did last year,” Isabel explains. “I want to use that voice to do good.”

More Teen-Led Twin Cities Companies to Watch

Green Garden Bakery

Founders: CEO Alfonzo Williams, 16; CFO Leensa Ahmed, 16; Entrepreneurship Chair Maya Gray, 15

CEO Alfonzo Williams, 16; CFO Leensa Ahmed, 16; Entrepreneurship Chair Maya Gray, 15 Product: Vegetable-based desserts

Vegetable-based desserts Where to buy: Midtown Farmers Market, pop-up sales at Herbivorous Butcher, and the Wedge Community Co-op. Catering and online orders available at greengardenbakery.weebly.com.

Midtown Farmers Market, pop-up sales at Herbivorous Butcher, and the Wedge Community Co-op. Catering and online orders available at greengardenbakery.weebly.com. Staff: 16 youth executive team members. GGB is supported by the nonprofit Urban Strategies Inc.

16 youth executive team members. GGB is supported by the nonprofit Urban Strategies Inc. Accomplishment: $7,000 in revenue from May and June farmers’ markets alone. A third of profits are donated to Heritage Park in north Minneapolis to provide healthy meals for residents, youth camp scholarships, and events, including an anti-violence seminar for kids and an adult exercise class.

mXers Audio

Founder and CEO: Bharat Pulgam, 18

Bharat Pulgam, 18 Product: A modular earbud system that allows cords to be repaired and parts to be interchanged.

A modular earbud system that allows cords to be repaired and parts to be interchanged. Where to buy: Amazon.com ($34.99 per set)

Amazon.com ($34.99 per set) Staff: Six employees, all high school and college students

Six employees, all high school and college students Accomplishment: 25,000 units sold since 2016

PAB’s Packs

Founders: Pia Phillips, 17, and Abbie Nelson, 18

Pia Phillips, 17, and Abbie Nelson, 18 About: A nonprofit dedicated to providing comfort to chronically ill teens by donating custom backpacks filled with items to make their hospital stays easier. The mission is supported through sales of PAB’s products (bags, water bottles, stuffed animals) as well as donations.

A nonprofit dedicated to providing comfort to chronically ill teens by donating custom backpacks filled with items to make their hospital stays easier. The mission is supported through sales of PAB’s products (bags, water bottles, stuffed animals) as well as donations. Where to buy: Debut: Shop for Kindness at Mall of America and pabspacks.org

Debut: Shop for Kindness at Mall of America and pabspacks.org Accomplishment: Donated 500 packs the first year, 1,000 in 2016, and on pace to give more than 1,500 this year.

Peacebunny Island

Founder and CEO: Caleb Smith, 12

Caleb Smith, 12 About: Smith cares for endangered heritage breeds of rabbits that are used for educational seminars and visits with seniors. Clippings from his angora bunnies are spun into yarn and sold under the brand HEARTfelt.

Smith cares for endangered heritage breeds of rabbits that are used for educational seminars and visits with seniors. Clippings from his angora bunnies are spun into yarn and sold under the brand HEARTfelt. Where to buy: peacebunnyisland.com

peacebunnyisland.com Staff: Fashion Yarn Advisor M’Shaelah Hammond, 16; Community Engagement Advisor Terree’on Hammond, 14

