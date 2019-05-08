During Wordplay, Mingle With Authors at the Fourth Annual Lit Crawl MN

× Expand Lit Crawl MN

In addition to the debut of the Wordplay festival this weekend (the largest book celebration in Minnesota history, with over 100 authors coming town), this Saturday marks the fourth annual Lit Crawl MN. With twelve free events to drink through, including Minneapolis bingo, nerd jeopardy, readings, workshops, and a Literary Death Match to cap off the night, surely there’s never been a more opportune time in Minnesota to slur words with the best writers in the business?

The Lit Crawl is mostly spread out across Uptown at Bryant Lake Bowl, Highpoint Center for Printmaking, Zoe’s Cafe, and Morrissey’s Irish Pub, with some events spilling into Red Stag Supperclub in Northeast (probably a good idea to grab a lift there).

Find the full schedule of events below, with more information on each available at the Lit Crawl’s website.

6-7 p.m.

The Current’s Rock and Roll Book Club presents: Classic Rock Record Party with Steven Hyden – Bryant Lake Bowl

Coffee House Press with Frank Bures present Under Purple Skies: Minneapolis Bingo – Highpoint Center for Printmaking

Write on Mamas present: Teachable Moments: Motherhood, A Master Class in Unplanned Learning – Zoe’s Café

Happy Hour with The Asian American Journalists Association and Twin Cities Black Journalists – Morrissey’s Irish Pub

Word Sprout presents: Storysmash – Red Stag Supper Club

8 p.m.

Fisher Cats present: (How) Are You My Mother? Essays on Nature and Nurture featuring Michele Filgate and Lori Gottlieb – Red Stag Supper Club

Nerd Jeopardy – Bryant Lake Bowl

Milkweed Editions and Graywolf Press present Whose Pun Is It Anyway: A Play on Words – Highpoint Center for Printmaking

An Evening with Paper Darts and The Rumpus – Zoe’s Café

Read More Women Heads Up! - Morrissey’s Irish Pub

8-9 p.m.