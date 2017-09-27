Four Must-Read Local Books for Fall

× Expand Fall books by local authors

A Different Pond - By Bao Phi

Bao Phi brings the stark language of his poetry to bear in story form. The remembrance of a childhood fishing outing with his father, that was about putting food on the table as much as it was fishing, dances through time between the outing and his father’s remembrances of their homeland of Vietnam. $15.95

The Dark Net - By Benjamin Percy

Between writing three comics (Green Arrow, Teen Titans, and James Bond), Northfield’s Benjamin Percy finds time to be a novelist. His trademark mastery of suspense is on full display in his tale of four random people (a blind 12-year-old, a journalist, a child evangelist-turned-weapon hoarder, and an altruistic hacker) who attempt to keep a lawless criminal world lurking in the depths of the Internet from spreading into real life. $26.00

Miles Lord: The Maverick Judge Who Brought Corporate America to Justice - By Roberta Walburn

Roberta Walburn’s biography of the iconoclastic judge centers on his final case, a mid-1980s lawsuit against the Dalkon Shield, a malfunctioning intrauterine device. As the Dalkon drama unfolds, Walburn, who clerked for Lord during the case, weaves in his life story, from his birth on the Iron Range to his rise to the bench. $29.95

The First and Only Book of Sack - By Steve Sack

Pulitzer Prize–winning editorial cartoonist Steve Sack has been making light of tragedy, politics, and current events for 36 years via his daily panel in the Star Tribune. He’s compiled the best of that vast body of work into this compendium spanning from Reagan to Trump, which is as much a vital history lesson as a testament to the genius of the cartoonist himself. $15.00