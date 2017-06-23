Four Classic Fourth of July Celebrations

× 1 of 4 Expand Photograph courtesy of MNHS Independence Day Celebration at Forth Snelling. × 2 of 4 Expand Photograph by MNHS Chill with some old-timers at Oliver Kelley Farm. × 3 of 4 Expand Photograph by Historic Forestville Win a pie-eating contest at Historic Forestville. × 4 of 4 Expand Photograph by MNHS Return cannon fire at Fort Snelling. Prev Next

Parades, fireworks, mosquito bites the size of smallpox—as if Fourth of July isn’t old-timey enough on its own, a few local celebrations crank up the nostalgia meter to Oregon Trail proportions. From an 1860s baseball game in a frozen-in-time township to a soldiery celebraish in the state’s oldest fort, here are four nifty ways to wind back the clock this Fourth.

Independence Day Celebration at Fort Snelling, St. Paul

Fort Snelling has been presiding over the confluence of the Minnesota and Mississippi Rivers since the 1820s, so by now it’s really got this Fourth of July thing licked. Go for the cannon salutes, military parade, mock battle, and interactive learning stations that explore the real meaning of Independence Day across cultures, and stay for the rock candy at the museum store.10 am–5 pm, $12 for adults, historicfortsnelling.org

1899 Independence Day Celebration at Historic Forestville, Preston

Two hours southeast of the Twin Cities on the outskirts of Preston in Forestville/Mystery Cave State Park sits an old red bridge. It’s too narrow for a car, but even if it weren’t you couldn’t drive one on it because on the other side automobiles don’t exist yet. Every day in the living history town of Forestville is 1899, including July 4. Go for performances by the town glee club, a reading of the Declaration of Independence, pie- and watermelon-eating contests, and even an 1860s-style baseball game between the Rochester Roosters and Lanesboro Excelsiors. 12–4 pm, $8 for adults, mnhs.org/forestville

Farmer’s Fourth of July on the Oliver Kelley Farm, Elk River

Pack a picnic and head out to the preserved 19th-century farmstead of the Oliver Kelley family in Elk River. The newly expanded farm’s regular cast of characters will take a break from mending fences, milking cows, and tilling fields to participate in games like sack races, period political speechifying, ice cream tasting, crafting, trolley riding, and kicking back with pieces of straw in their mouths. 10 am–5 pm, $15 for adults, mnhs.org/kelleyfarm

Old-Fashioned Fourth of July at Nobles County Pioneer Village, Worthington

In 1958 Nobles County acquired a one-room schoolhouse. They thought it seemed lonely so they acquired 49 more 19th-century buildings to go around it. A pioneer village was born. Visit on the Fourth for a tractor parade, a melodrama performed in the town barn, and blacksmithing, woodworking, and other demos of how hard frontier life was that’ll make you glad you’re only back in the 1880s for a day. All day, $6 for adults, noblespioneervillage.com