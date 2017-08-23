Five Questions with State Fair Lumberjill Samantha Hadley

× Expand Photo courtesy of Samantha Hadley Log rolling by members of the Timberworks Lumberjack Show

If you ask us, a perfect State Fair day involves fried food, rides, food on a stick, animals, craft beer (they haven’t fried that yet, right?), and the Timberworks Lumberjack Show. Watching plaid-clad men and women keep their balance on floating logs and chop down makeshift trees just feels so Minnesotan—even though, yes, most of them hail from Wisconsin. We caught up with Samantha Hadley, a champion logroller and professional lumberjill, just days before the State Fair begins to talk about the world of timber sports, her workout routine, and—of course—where she’ll be eating at the Great Minnesota Get-Together.

What are timber sports, for people not familiar with them beyond a few minutes of a State Fair show?

They’re sports derived from our nation’s history. There used to be lots of different logging camps, and they each thought they could do their jobs better or faster than the other camps. The men started to compete against each other and eventually learned better techniques for chopping, sawing, logrolling, and everything else. It’s cool to see how timber sports have evolved over time, but they’ve also stayed very true to their roots.

How did you get involved?

I grew up in Hayward, Wisconsin, which is home of the Lumberjack World Championships. My mom was involved with the Namekagon River Rollers [A Hayward-based group of logrollers that started in the 1960s], so I started logrolling when I was five. When other kids went to soccer camp in the summers, my sisters and I went to logrolling camp! I joined the Timberworks Lumberjack show when I was 18 and have been with them ever since. My family is involved, too. My fiancé Adam LaSalle and my two younger sisters compete, and my mom is the general manager.

What’s that like?

It’s great that Adam and I can travel and compete together. We support each other—in some timber sports couples, one person competes while the other sits out, but we get to be together. And a lot of people don’t get to see their families as much as I do. But I never want to lose to my younger sisters!

You specialize in log rolling and boom running. How do you train?

Once the lakes thaw, I’m on the water. I cross-country ski, run, and teach fitness classes near my home in Virginia, Minnesota, during the winter, and do a lot of core and lower body work, too. But you need to log roll against other people. I don’t have anyone I can train with in Virginia, so I spend a lot of time traveling to Hayward or the Twin Cities to find people to train with. Most of the chopping and sawing guys have chopping docks in their backyards. Adam does those events, so he does more weight training. Technique is important, but you also have to have the power and strength behind the axe.

What’s it like performing at the Minnesota State Fair?

All the shows have the same format, but they’re never exactly the same because we don’t know who’s going to win. We always try to play up the humor and make it entertaining for you all, too. And we spend a lot of time at Giggle’s, the pavilion nearby with the craft beer. I think it has the best “real food” at the State Fair. Oh, and the Blue Barn. They have really good food.