Fit For a Prince

× Expand Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images Prince fans gathering outside First Avenue in Minneapolis

Downtown Minneapolis Celebration

April 21, 2016 (R.I.P. Prince)

“It was already pretty packed when we got down there. [In the car] we were flipping back and forth between KMOJ and The Current. I still wasn’t totally believing [Prince had died], even though everyone said it was true,” recalls Amanda O’Dowd, a teacher who frequented Paisley Park in her teens and 20s. “All the clouds were purple over downtown. Even just driving to First Avenue with those clouds was magical and bizarre. And then the streets really started to fill once the music got closer to starting. They played [“Purple Rain”] and people just started screaming.”

× Expand Photo by Tony Nelson New Power Generation at Parkway Theater

This Thing Called Life: The New Power Generation Tribute to Prince

The Parkway Theater | June 3, 4 & 8, 2016

Andrea Little went to the first night of the NPG tribute in her native south Minneapolis with high school friends. “It was . . . not the First Avenue crowd—definitely older. We were kind of laughing afterward [saying], ‘We like these [over] 40 events!’ The kids who are younger now probably have parents who listened to [Prince], and they get it, too. But it’s different when it’s like 1991 and you’re watching MTV on a Friday night and the newest video’s coming on and you have those memories in your head. It was one of the best nights I’ve had.”

× Expand Photograph by Daniel Corrigan The Revolution at First Ave

An Evening with The Revolution

First Avenue | September 1–3, 2016

Machen Davis became a lifelong Prince fan the second she heard “I Would Die 4 U” on a mixed CD in high school. By the time she started working at First Avenue in her 20s, she was “thoroughly obsessed.” Davis attended several of the tributes but claims the other ones “didn’t have the same gut punch” as The Revolution’s three nights at First Ave. “I remember waiting in line and just crying. It sort of felt like a processional. But once we got [inside], you could just feel the energy of the crowd. I’m sure Prince would be super proud of [The Revolution] for just getting up there and doing it and having that muscle memory to play the songs.”

× Expand Photo by Stephen Maturen/AFP/Getty Images Prince Tribute at the Xcel Center

The Official Prince Tribute

Xcel Energy Center | October 13, 2016

When she was 5, Vanessa Drews secretly watched Purple Rain against her mom’s wishes. When she was in her 30s, she was being invited to Paisley Park events. (Prince was a fan of her homemade desserts, once tweeting about her cheesecake—which he dubbed “cheesecakefunk.”) She attended the official tribute alone. “You really could feel him there. It was celebratory, but there were some moments where it was kind of sad.”

× Expand Photo by Eliesa Johnson Sheila E at Orchestra Hall

Purple Philanthropy Sheila E. Benefit Concert

Orchestra Hall | October 23, 2016

“Sheila E. has been a part of [Prince’s life and music] for a long time. . . . I think Prince would love to see her up there,” says Louis Adams, who grew up on Prince’s music and got a Prince tattoo on his chest days after the musician passed away. Adams went to the show

with his father and says they both got emotional when Sheila E. performed “Girl Meets Boy,” the ballad she wrote soon after Prince’s death. “I also loved how she brought out her dad [percussionist Pete Escovedo]. He was up doing his thing, and she’s just rocking and rolling.”

