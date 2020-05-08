First Avenue, Minnesota Clubs Join National Independent Venue Association

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Dayna Frank Dayna Frank has expanded First Ave from a popular club into a local concert mini empire.

First Avenue CEO Dayna Frank was featured in a reality-checking interview with Rolling Stone this week, speaking on behalf of the National Independent Venue Association where she serves as board president. NIVA formed last month and has grown to include over 1,000 music venue members around the country to pursue emergency government aid to survive past the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here's a startling statistic, according to Rolling Stone: 90 percent of the 1,300 venues that are members of NIVA report they do not have cash on hand to last more than six months without federal intervention, and 55 percent do not have enough to last more than three months.

"By virtue of being independent businesses, we don’t have vertical integration. No sponsorship arms, management agencies, ancillary revenue, ticketing companies. We gather people who have a love of music and want to pay for it. That’s all we do. And we don’t have any business right now, only the expenses," Frank says in the interview. "If we can’t get venues the type of support they need until they can start operating at full capacity, where are the artists going to play? They’re going to get on a bus and have no place to pull over to."

How can there be any concerts at the end of this if there's nowhere to host them? Arkansas is going to host a socially distanced concert, with certain safety protocols announced that still do not meet the requirements of that governor's order. Who is still going to attend a concert once doors are allowed to open?

Music venues were among the first gathering spaces to close as the coronavirus spread, and will most likely be among the last to open, if the governor's phased reopening plan is any indication. That could be 18 months from now. Around the country, these entertainment venues give people jobs, become tourist destinations, and benefit surrounding businesses. Recovery is going to take longer than any set reopening date. The only chance of survival requires ongoing aid that meets the specific demands of the industry.

First Avenue has been rolling out new products on its website, including puzzles, leisure wear, and handkerchiefs. The venue has also collaborated with Vans on a limited edition pair of customizable sneakers, and is releasing coloring books. But those fundraising strategy is sustainable in replacing the revenue generated by live concerts, that employed thousands of people and could still reliably make money for some musicians.

The Twin Cities Community Trust has already raised over $130,000 so far, paying up to $500 grants to local musicians and venue staff, but how long until donor fatigue sets in? When all of this is over, what will be left?

