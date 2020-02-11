First Avenue Announces Initial 50th Anniversary Celebration Lineup

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams First Avenue

This year marks 50 years of First Avenue bringing standout live music to Minneapolis, and this week the venue announced a four-day celebration lineup. The Mainroom will feature Heart Bones, The Hold Steady, Golden Smog, and Neko Case as headliners between April 2–5.

The Hold Steady will also play two shows at the adjoining 7th Street Entry on April 4 at 5 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., the first all-ages and the second +21. Night Moves, Lady Lark, and Dwynell Roland will also perform at 7th Street Entry on April 3.

Originally known as The Depot, Allan Fingerhut opened the doors for the first time on April 3, 1970, in a former Greyhound bus depot with Joe Cocker playing two sets. A decade later, Steve McClellan and Jack Meyers took over the location known as Uncle Sam’s, and in 1981 on New Year’s Eve renamed it First Avenue.

Prince became a regular performer in the ‘80s and elevated the venue’s stature, filming much of Purple Rain inside of it. Jump ahead to November 2004, when Fingerhut closed First Avenue just a few months after firing the management squad of McClellan, Meyers, and Byron Frank. Aided by mayor R.T. Rybak, the trio of McClellan, Meyers, and Frank were able to buy First Avenue’s assets from bankruptcy court and reopen it less than two weeks after it had been closed. First Avenue has been on a roll since, undergoing transformational renovations and acquiring venues throughout the Twin Cities, including the Turf Club in St. Paul.

A First Avenue spokesperson said there are plans to announce more celebration shows that will take place throughout the year.

Tickets for Night Moves, Lady Lark, and Dwynell Roland are on sale now. Tickets for all other shows go on sale Friday between 9 a.m. and noon and can be purchased on First Avenue’s website.

Schedule:

Thursday, April 2

Heart Bones with Gramma’s Boyfriend and Atari Ferrari at First Avenue Mainroom. 7 p.m. doors/8 p.m. show. Tickets $25, +18.

Friday, April 3

The Hold Steady with The Bad Man and Gully Boys at First Avenue Mainroom. 7 p.m. doors/8 p.m. show. Tickets $50, +18.

Night Moves, Lady Lark, and Dwynell Roland at 7th St. Entry. 8 p.m. doors/9 p.m. show. Tickets start at $15, +18.

Saturday, April 4

Golden Smog with Tina and the B-Sides and Kiss the Tiger at First Avenue Mainroom. 7 p.m. doors/8 p.m. show. Tickets $50, +18.

The Hold Steady at 7th St. Entry. 3:30 p.m. doors/5 p.m. show, all ages. 8 p.m. doors/9:30 p.m. show, +21. Tickets to either show are $50.

Sunday, April 5

Neko Case with Chastity Brown at First Avenue Mainroom. 7 p.m. doors/8 p.m. show. Tickets $35, +18.