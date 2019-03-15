Meet the Minnesota Orchestra's New Concertmaster

× Expand Photos courtesy of MN Orchestra Felicity James

I can barely hear Felicity James, even though she’s sitting within a violin bow of me, and the downtown coffee shop we’re nestled into is quiet for a Thursday afternoon. It’s the third day of January’s polar vortex, and the 22-year-old violinist is just starting to bounce back from a brief but gnarly bout of winter crud.

Yesterday, the coldest day in a generation, she had no voice at all, and her new employer, the Minnesota Orchestra, nearly pulled the plug on our interview. But miracle of miracles, she woke up today with something resembling audible words, and acquiesced to direct what little verbal fuel she’d regained into my recorder. Not that Felicity James could be called loud, even speaking at full voice.

In fact, everything about the Minnesota Orchestra’s new associate concertmaster feels placid. Right before we met, I watched her in a Thursday-morning Coffee Concert at Orchestra Hall and observed her uncanny calm. She floats in her seat, back ruler-straight, in the third chair of the first-violin section. And where the violinists surrounding her onstage often move with heaves and lurches as they work their way through frenetic passages, James rolls through those same peaks and valleys with an unaffected grace that is downright mesmerizing.

All this, and she’s less than a year out from having earned her bachelor’s degree from Colburn Conservatory of Music, in Los Angeles. Get to know Felicity James, the Minnesota Orchestra’s youngest, oldest soul. And never mind the whisper: It seems to suit her just fine.

Your first job out of college—your first gainful, full-time employment—is as the third most important playing position in one of the country’s premier orchestras.

Yes! The funny thing is, the first day of auditions for this job was the day after my graduation in L.A. So, originally, I wasn’t even sure I could take the audition, because I didn’t think I could make it on time.

How does a college senior even find out about a gig like this? Browsing Indeed.com?

That’s actually what I did! I mean, there are a couple websites that professional musicians use that list auditions.

Concertmasters are always violinists, right?

Yeah. The concertmaster is always the first chair of the violin section. The second chair is the first associate concertmaster. My position is basically the third-chair violin. You tune the orchestra.

Why do the violinists get this distinction? Why not, like, the oboists?

It has to do with the way orchestras evolved, and which instruments ended up being positioned where. And the string check is so big that it makes sense for a string player to be in that leadership position.

So, as a college senior, were you gunning for basically any chair?

I wasn’t even expecting to get a job right out of college. I assumed I would end up going to grad school. And, because of that, I had wiggle room to take concertmaster auditions instead of just section auditions.

Did you even think you had a chance?

A lot of times people my age don’t even try for these sorts of positions because they think that because of their age, they’re not going to get them.

The guy you’re replacing, Roger Frisch, had been in your chair for 35 years. That’s 13 years longer than you’ve been alive.

Right? But, I mean, the first several rounds of auditions are behind a screen anyway. They don’t even know who is playing. If they like your playing, that’s what matters. It’s not how many degrees you have.

How long was the process?

Six rounds for the preliminary audition. And then there were trial weeks with the orchestra. The first round was, like, May 6, my final trial week was at the end of September, and then I didn’t find out I got the job until November.

Meaning you arrived in Minneapolis just in time for winter.

This is my first-ever experience of Midwest winter. I grew up in Seattle, but I’ve never really experienced negative temperatures for any amount of time before.

Assuming your career goal wasn’t playing Brahms to the backdrop of dastardly temps, where were your sights set?

I knew I wanted to play in a major orchestra, and as a student I was the concertmaster a lot. So, I knew that was something that I really enjoyed.

And this is sort of the family biz, right?

Yeah. I mean, my dad’s a title chair in the Seattle Symphony. Growing up with him was how I came to love what I do.

What was your childhood like?

I was homeschooled my whole life. I had a lot of friends who went to public school who got in a lot of trouble because they had to miss so much class for auditions, competitions, and traveling.

Did you ever wish you’d had a more typical childhood? Did you feel like you were missing out?

No. I don’t even think that was something I was thinking about. I mean, I was happy with how things were going. And I had a lot of other friends who were doing the same thing, so I had that sort of social life.

Do you ever look at other people’s instruments and secretly feel like you picked the wrong one? Like, Damn, I totally regret not picking the bassoon.

Nope.

Really?

Really. I’m very happy doing what I do.

So, there wasn’t even a little part of you sitting there today during the piccolo solo going, That looks awesome, I wish I would’ve chosen the piccolo?

I mean, I’m not sure I would be a very good piccolo player. But she was very inspiring to me.

I asked Osmo Vänskä this once, and he wasn’t amused, but every time I watch an orchestra, I can’t help but wonder if conductors are really necessary. Like, they just seem to be going crazy up there, while you all go about your business.

Now that’s very interesting. It depends on the piece, for sure. There are some pieces that require more direction than others. But part of it really just has to do with feeding the orchestra with inspiration.

Here’s another, stranger thing I wonder. If I somehow ended up in one of the violin chairs—not knowing the first thing about playing violin—and then pretended to play, would I ruin the performance?

Hmm. I wasn’t expecting that question. I mean, uh, are you making sound?

No! I’m avoiding at all costs making any actual sound.

Well, if you’re not making a sound then it probably won’t be that big of a difference. The orchestra will just be one violin quieter.

So, theoretically, I could just show up with a violin and take a seat next to you, and nobody would be able to tell I was a fraud?

First off, you have to know what you’re doing enough to look like it. Second, you have to know when to turn the pages, and then to read enough to sort of know when to start at the right time. It’s crazy, because when you have music that’s more complicated rhythmically, sometimes you have to hold the page and turn it at the last second so you can see what the measures of rest are.

What is your symphonic jam?

Any symphony by Brahms or Beethoven. They’re fun to play. They’re gorgeous music. So romantic. You just feel full when you play them.

Are there ever pieces you hate to play?

I mean, every once in a while, yes, of course. You know, most of this music is hundreds of years old and the people who wrote it are dead. But when these pieces were written, they were brand-new and super cool. And being in that sort of mindset makes it so much fun.

Speaking of fun, the orchestra’s website describes you as an “enthusiastic chamber musician.” At first, I thought that was a bit of an oxymoron. But then I thought more about it and, well, can chamber music be enthusiastic?

One thousand percent! I mean, chamber music just means a smaller group of musicians, and I love that. It’s so much more intimate. And every single person gets heard. You can’t blend in. You are yourself.

So you’re saying I couldn’t just go out there and pretend to play my violin in a chamber orchestra?

No, you could not.

