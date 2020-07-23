How to Cultivate Hope

× Expand Painting by Andrea Worsfold Still Have Hope Sign Signs of life (and hope): homemade lawn posters, shot in April and May across Minneapolis.

Hope is like a slippery fish this nerve-racking coronavirus season: One minute you have it in reach, then as bits of bad news accumulate, it squirts away to become invisible in the black depths. We’ve all read about what we’re supposed to do regarding hope: Cultivate it, build it like a muscle, and so on. But how?

Greg Plotnikoff is an internist and pediatrician with a divinity degree who founded a practice called Minnesota Personalized Medicine, which is dedicated to helping the people who ordinary systems can’t seem to heal. Henry Emmons is a psychiatrist (with a practice called Partners in Resilience) and the author of the best-selling, classic integrative health nutrition books The Chemistry of Joy and The Chemistry of Calm. Catherine Duncan, whose practice is called Learning to Live, is a hospital chaplain now caring for people of all ages as an integrative spiritual consultant.

“We’re like-minded colleagues who decided to locate in the same building for mutual support,” Plotnikoff says, “to bounce ideas around. What do you think about this, about that? If I’m seeing someone I think needs a psychiatrist, I send them to Henry. But so many illnesses have a stress or isolation or other spiritual component, and then I can refer to Catherine.”

Three specialists, one problem: helping someone with complex illness who needs hope—real hope—in a difficult situation.

“The first thing I say is we have to recognize how difficult and novel all of this pandemic is across society,” says Plotnikoff. “What I see is that people who have felt vulnerable because of another diagnosis feel more vulnerable than ever.”

To reduce that sense of vulnerability, Plotnikoff points to breathing techniques and teachings about awareness. Importantly, while it often feels like there’s nothing we can do to protect ourselves from coronavirus besides stay home and wash our hands, what we eat can make a big difference.

“There’s a fascinating literature on vitamin A and viruses,” he says. “Anywhere in the world someone presents at an emergency room with what looks like measles, the first treatment is to administer a massive dose of vitamin A.

Now, a lot of people think vitamin A deficiency is strictly a developing-nations issue, but here in our little first-world clinic I have found more than 40 people with vitamin A deficiencies, and some people with profoundly low levels, despite decent diets.”

Vitamin A comes from liver, or from bright orange vegetables like carrots, mangoes, pumpkins, and sweet potatoes, and if you find yourself feeling vulnerable and hopeless, the best thing you could do might be to channel that into making a healthy lunch.

“When people say, ‘My anxiety is through the roof,’” says Plotnikoff, “we can ask, ‘What is in your power to affect today?’ For instance, it’s not in our powers to affect the wind. We may be bothered by the wind, but there’s nothing we can do about it, except step out of the wind. However, you can see that simple act of stepping out of the wind as something like the Serenity Prayer. You accepted what you couldn’t change and had the wisdom to change what you could.”

Plotnikoff shared some breathing exercises and meditations with me—he particularly recommends Sylvia Boorstein’s books. And he told me that when awareness, breathing, and diet are not enough to get your hope back in fighting order, he recommends a consult with Catherine Duncan.

× Expand Here Comes the Sun Sign Here Comes the Sun homemade lawn poster

I called up Duncan. (All these folks, by the way, are treating patients through video and phone appointments now, except for blood draws, intravenous medicines, and such.) Duncan typically works on emotional health with patients and clients for six months, sometimes a year or more.

“Eighty percent of the illness I see has a major stress component,” she says. “It might not stem from the illness itself. It might be a deep family-of-origin issue. But you often find people are in the grips of profound fear, anxiety, and stress.”

Duncan told me her long-term goals are to teach people inner strength and resilience, no matter what the future holds. “What’s going to happen? That’s what everyone wants to know. There’s upheaval with their work, upheaval with their family. Of course I don’t know what’s going to happen, but I can teach self-regulation. I can help you deal with the unrest, to keep it moving through you. Emotions are not permanent.”

Duncan says that her many years of working in hospice helped her see hope as something you can work on in any situation. “The motto of hospice is: ‘Learning to live fully, to keep living and growing till the moment you die.’ I was with over 500 people at their deathbeds. And for so many people, right before they die, they say: ‘Wow, so this is what it means to be alive.’ But you don’t have to wait! You can be really alive right now.

“For some people I’m talking to on Zoom every day, they’ll say, ‘I just want to lay down and take a nap.’ So do it! Tune in to your rhythm. If you need to watch Netflix for a day, do it! When you don’t feel your feelings, you make things worse.”

× Expand We Are In This Together Sign We Are In This Together homemade window sign

For Emmons, the psychiatrist, any patient’s psychiatric diagnosis is individual. But he’s finding the stress and anxiety of coronavirus adding to every patient’s, well, stress and anxiety.

“This is all scary,” he says. “What a lot of people feel stressed about usually is not real in their external world; it’s things we make up with our thoughts and emotions, with our thinking. However: This is a real stress. We should be stressed about this! Still, stress is not the same as fear. Stress can be a good thing. Stress makes us more capable of responding to what we have going on. If we don’t let anxiety take hold, stress can increase our mental focus and clarity. It can help you solve problems.”

Fear, however, which Emmons calls the second pandemic, is something we don’t have to succumb to. “Losing your job, losing your house, getting sick—those are real concerns. But I think most people know intuitively that if we become really constricted by fear, we can’t respond as effectively. When we really look at this, probably everybody is going to lose some savings and income in this. Maybe more. The question becomes, How can I respond best to that in this moment? How can I respond as capably as possible? Fear makes us reactive and clouds our decision making.”

Fear is useful when you’re fleeing from a tiger or avoiding a tiger. Fear is not helpful when you’re in your tiger jammies in your nice safe bed at 3 o’clock in the morning. For practical purposes, the opposite of fear is resilience. Resilience is the thing that brings you back from wherever you are to hope—hope being the thing that makes you believe that the future can be better than the present.

“Resilience is our completely natural, God-given ability to face whatever we need to face and deal with it with more or less skill and more or less equanimity,” Emmons says. “I like to say that inside of each of our brains we have this container full of an elixir that keeps us afloat. And we are always using up that magic elixir and refilling the tank. I’d invite you to consider that coronavirus might be the sort of thing that enlarges your resilience container and expands your capacity for happiness. Look how it has already shattered our illusion of separation!”

Emmons and a few other health providers started a website two years ago, NaturalMentalHealth.com, with free resources like yoga, lectures, and meditations, so everyone can practice these skills. With enough practical steps, can we all figure out how to cultivate hope—just as we’ve picked up all our other new skills, like Zoom circle-time for preschoolers, high-speed grocery shopping, or mask-making?

Hopefully yes?