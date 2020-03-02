International Skiing Competition Melds with Winter Festival

× Expand Courtesy of The Loppet Foundation Minnesota Cross Country World Cup

In case you didn't notice, it's still winter. This month, prepare to don your hats, mittens, and thick socks to cheer on the teams at the 2020 Coop FIS Cross Country Ski World Cup Sprint Finals and listen to free live music at the Fastenal Parallel 45 Winter Festival, hosted by the Loppet Foundation at the Trailhead at Theodore Wirth Park.

The international competition will bring the best skiers (and lots of Olympians!) to the U.S. for the first time in nearly two decades, with free activities for the public to welcome them. Witness feats of athleticism, listen to local music, eat some food, and maybe even participate in one of the festival's races.

While the World Cup isn’t associated with the Olympics, many of the same skiers compete at both, the Loppet Foundation’s executive director John Munger says. And this is a unique opportunity to see international and local talent go head to head.

“These are charismatic athletes that will really be a lot of fun to watch,” Munger says.

The facility of The Trailhead building, and Loppet's partnership with the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board to establish infrastructure like snow making and trail grooming, helped make Minneapolis a suitable location to host such a large sports event, says Munger, also the organizer of the upcoming events.

“And then of course, Jessie Diggins, the Olympian, really kind of made it more possible to put these pieces together,” Munger says of the skier from Afton, Minnesota, who (with Kikkan Randall) was the first to win a women’s cross-country skiing Olympic medal for the United States in 2018.

At the festival Sunday, Randall will be hosting ski relays that pair young girls with former U.S. cross country ski team Olympians before giving an inspirational talk.

“The women’s team for the U.S. is really a tremendous group of athletes, led by Jessie. And I think that’s where you’ll see the focus locally,” Munger says. “Although, all the best male athletes in the world will be there as well. There’s a guy named Klaebo from Norway and Bolshunov from Russia.”

Beyond ringing the cowbells for Team USA, the Fastenal Parallel 45 Winter Festival overlapping with the World Cup offers a variety of activities.

“The Snowball in Hell is really going to be fun, the combination of thrills and spills is something that I think people will enjoy,” Munger says. Think Crashed Ice, but on snow, cross-country skis, and fat-tire bikes. “We can attract people beyond just the normal ski crowd to say, hey, this is something to kind of get the whole broader community involved with.”

Local music fans should note Brother Ali’s Saturday night performance and Bad Bad Hats's Tuesday performance. Yes, you might have to brave the cold, but there’s no charge.

The festival elements are all free (unless you’d like to participate in a race), but World Cup viewing is ticketed. Further scheduling, World Cup tickets, and information about the World Cup Sprint Finals and the Fastenal Parallel 45 Winter Festival is listed on the Loppet Foundation’s website.

Music Schedule

Saturday, March 14

3:30 p.m.—Little Fevers

5:00 p.m.—Chastity Brown

7:00 p.m.—Brother Ali

Sunday, March 15

2:00 p.m.—Charlie Smith’s Rockabilly Review

3:30 p.m.—Wailing Loons

5:00 p.m.—McNasty Brass Band

Tuesday, March 17