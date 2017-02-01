Fam-Friendly Culture Calendar: February 2017

Kids at Walker Art Center
Photo by Eliesa Johnson
Fancy Nancy: The Musical
Jane O’Connor’s Fancy Nancy can’t wait for her first dance recital . . . until she discovers she’s playing a tree. Through Feb. 20, Stages Theatre Company, stagestheatre.org
Cellula
Glow-in-the-dark puppets, a cappella music, and a story based on magnifying mitosis?! Cellula is a bedtime story for budding biologists. Feb. 3–5, In the Heart of the Beast, hobt.org
Free First Saturdays at Walker Art Center
Free gallery admission, art-making, film-viewing, gallery gallivanting, and more. Feb. 4, Walker Art Center, walkerart.org
Dr. Seuss’ The Sneetches The Musical
CTC tells the tale of what divides us and the friendships that bring us together. Feb. 7–March 26, Children’s Theatre, childrenstheatre.org
Snowshoe across Minnehaha Park under a full moon
At trail’s end, a bonfire with marshmallow toasting and hot chocolate awaits. Feb. 11, minneapolisparks.org
Mia Family Day: China
See Chinese art past and present, with live dance, music, and Lunar New Year festivities. Feb. 12, Mia, artsmia.org
Shen Yun
Classical Chinese dance and music in a series of mini-dramas, each offering a peek into a moment across 5,000 years of Chinese history. Feb. 17–19, Orpheum Theatre, shenyun.com
Sunday Supper: Folktales
A communal dinner with a side of folktale readings focused on themes like racism, justice, and freedom. Feb. 19, Penumbra Theatre, penumbratheatre.org
The King and I
Lincoln Center Theater’s 2015 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical production. Feb. 28–March 5, Orpheum Theatre, hennepintheatretrust.org
Bruce Munro: Winter Light
Explore massive illuminated art installations. Landscape Arboretum, arboretum.umn.edu
City of Lakes Loppet
Cross-country skiing and snow sculptures galore. Feb. 3–5, loppet.org
Saint Paul Winter Carnival
Cap off Family Day (Feb. 4) with the Torchlight Parade and fireworks. wintercarnival.com