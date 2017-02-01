Fam-Friendly Culture Calendar: February 2017

× Expand Kids at Walker Art Center Photo by Eliesa Johnson

Fancy Nancy: The Musical

Jane O’Connor’s Fancy Nancy can’t wait for her first dance recital . . . until she discovers she’s playing a tree. Through Feb. 20, Stages Theatre Company, stagestheatre.org

Cellula

Glow-in-the-dark puppets, a cappella music, and a story based on magnifying mitosis?! Cellula is a bedtime story for budding biologists. Feb. 3–5, In the Heart of the Beast, hobt.org

Free First Saturdays at Walker Art Center

Free gallery admission, art-making, film-viewing, gallery gallivanting, and more. Feb. 4, Walker Art Center, walkerart.org

Dr. Seuss’ The Sneetches The Musical

CTC tells the tale of what divides us and the friendships that bring us together. Feb. 7–March 26, Children’s Theatre, childrenstheatre.org

Snowshoe across Minnehaha Park under a full moon

At trail’s end, a bonfire with marshmallow toasting and hot chocolate awaits. Feb. 11, minneapolisparks.org

Mia Family Day: China

See Chinese art past and present, with live dance, music, and Lunar New Year festivities. Feb. 12, Mia, artsmia.org

Shen Yun

Classical Chinese dance and music in a series of mini-dramas, each offering a peek into a moment across 5,000 years of Chinese history. Feb. 17–19, Orpheum Theatre, shenyun.com

Sunday Supper: Folktales

A communal dinner with a side of folktale readings focused on themes like racism, justice, and freedom. Feb. 19, Penumbra Theatre, penumbratheatre.org

The King and I

Lincoln Center Theater’s 2015 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical production. Feb. 28–March 5, Orpheum Theatre, hennepintheatretrust.org

Bruce Munro: Winter Light

Explore massive illuminated art installations. Landscape Arboretum, arboretum.umn.edu

City of Lakes Loppet

Cross-country skiing and snow sculptures galore. Feb. 3–5, loppet.org

Saint Paul Winter Carnival

Cap off Family Day (Feb. 4) with the Torchlight Parade and fireworks. wintercarnival.com