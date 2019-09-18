7 Fall Art Exhibits to Put on Your Radar

× Expand Courtesy of the Weisman Art Museum State Your Intentions: New Works in the WAM Collection

State Your Intentions: New Works in the WAM Collection

July 20–Feb 16, Weisman Art Museum

Since 1981, the Weisman has steadily—and somewhat quietly—devoted its resources to collecting the work of women artists. This exhibition draws on that mission while displaying some of the museum’s more recent acquisitions, which range in origin from Zimbabwe to far-off St. Paul.

× Expand Courtesy of Rebuild Foundation/Walker Art Center Theaster Gates: Assembly Hall

Theaster Gates: Assembly Hall

Sept. 5–Jan. 12, Walker Art Center

Chicago-based multimedia artist Theaster Gates has found his new canvas in the Walker Art Center itself. For the exhibition, the Walker’s galleries will become what the museum calls “Gesamtkunstwerk,” or a total work of art. Look for installations, found objects, performance pieces, and sculpture—which sounds like…art.

× Expand Courtesy of All My Relations Arts Changing Horizons

Changing Horizons

Sept. 9–Nov. 1, All My Relations Arts

Sept. 20–Nov. 8, Two Rivers Gallery

Acclaimed abstract expressionist George Morrison was born September 30, 1919, in Chippewa City, Minnesota, and this two-gallery show hopes to wish him a happy 100th. (The artist died almost 20 years ago.) To do this, they’re pushing back on an idea Morrison resisted his entire career: that Native American ancestry makes one’s work “Native American Art”—a box never imposed on his white contemporaries like Jackson Pollock and Willem de Kooning.

× Expand Courtesy of the Minnesota Museum of American Art History Is Not Here: Art and the Arab Imaginary

History Is Not Here: Art and the Arab Imaginary

Sept 12–Jan 5, Minnesota Museum of American Art

The Minnesota Museum of American Art is co-presenting this show with St. Paul-based Mizna, in honor of the Arab American arts organization’s 20th anniversary. The retrospective includes 15 artists who have appeared on the pages of Mizna’s art and literary journal over the years, and explores how their work uproots the notion of history as a fixed concept.

× Expand Courtesy of the Northern Clay Center Horror Vacui: Across the Margins

Horror Vacui: Across the Margins

Sept. 20–Nov. 3, Northern Clay Center

For Italian art critic Mario Praz, the visual clutter of Victorian art was offensive enough to demand a mocking term: “Horror Vacui,” or the fear of emptiness. A century-plus later, artists still grapple with the virtues and vices of visual excess—in our culture and politics, too. Not a show for the post-Kondo crowd?

× Expand Courtesy of Mia Artists Respond: American Art and the Vietnam War, 1965–1975

Artists Respond: American Art and the Vietnam War, 1965–1975

Sept. 29–Jan. 5, Mia

Organized by the Smithsonian American Art Museum, Mia’s latest exhibition looks at the role of the artist in the decade of an unraveling America. (No, we don’t mean the 2010s.) The show’s 100-some pieces (by 58 prolific artists of the period) comment on the Vietnam War, the rise of feminism, the Black Arts Movement, and the fall of a president (no, we don’t mean the one elected in 2016).

× Expand Courtesy of Groveland Gallery Rod Massey and Carol Lee Chase

Rod Massey and Carol Lee Chase

Oct. 26–Nov. 30, Groveland Gallery

These coinciding gallery shows juxtapose the realistic oil paintings of urban decay by Minneapolis-based Rod Massey with the slightly more ethereal light studies of Carol Lee Chase, who works in St. Paul. An epic battle between light and dark?