The American Swedish Institute Asks: What Makes the Ordinary Extraordinary?

× Expand Photo courtesy of the American Swedish Institute Extra/Ordinary ball pit at ASI

If you’ve passed by the American Swedish Institute lately, you may have noticed the striking red 20-foot-tall inflatable horse peering into Turnblad Mansion. That oversize figure is a Dala horse (a traditional Swedish symbol), and just beyond the window in the room it gazes into sits a glass-encased toy version. The Dala horse is one of 29 objects portrayed in A to Zåäö: Playing with History at the American Swedish Institute, a picture book by mother-son artistic team Tara Sweeney and Nate Christopherson. The book comes to life in the “Extra/Ordinary” exhibition opening at American Swedish Institute, which started in late February.

The exhibition has been a long time coming, starting more or less in 2016 when Sweeney was scheduled to host a watercolor workshop series teaching attendees how to paint their own still lifes. Before beginning, Sweeney asked ASI if she could enter the historic collection and peruse the shelves, searching for objects to use for the workshop. She selected six items and throughout the workshop, the 15 attendees chatted about the objects’ histories and their own personal heritage objects, a stark contrast to the usual hear-a-pin-drop silence of a studio setting. “It was a catalyst for an amazing community experience,” Sweeney said.

On the final Sunday of the workshop series, Sweeney woke up with an idea. What if she could re-enter the historic collection, create an A to Z alphabet-style book of these objects, and paint the mementos in public at ASI so visitors could stop and share their own stories? She enlisted the help of her son, Nate, a talented animator in his late 30s; applied for and received an Artist Initiative grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board; and pitched her idea to ASI. They were all for it.

Throughout 2017, Sweeney painted different objects in the Salon at Turnblad Mansion, with Christopherson adding in his animated characters afterwards. Inga Theissen, collection manager for ASI, played a vital role in conducting research on the individual items to discover who they belonged to, the purpose they served, and how they wound up in ASI’s collection. In 2019, A to Zåäö: Playing with History at the American Swedish Institute was published through University of Minnesota Press.

In celebration of ASI's 90th anniversary, its team knew they wanted to display something unique. While the picture book was being produced, museum staffers began collaborating with Sweeney and Christopherson to translate the picture book into a unique, interactive experience. Christopherson’s characters lead attendees throughout the exhibition, and each room contains at least one collection piece along with its drawing from the book (ASI added Sweeney and Christopherson’s original artwork to their collection). “A lot of these objects are often looked at as ordinary,” Erin Stromgren, exhibitions manager at ASI, says. “But when you hear the stories behind the objects, they become extraordinary.”

For instance: An ornate wooden desk might catch your eye, sure, but after discovering it belonged to a representative in Swedish Parliament, you ask yourself what decisions were made at this desk and what consequences they had.

The existential question the exhibition asks is, “What do we keep, and why?” If you had to leave the place you were raised for good, and could only bring one thing, what would it be? What is the history embedded in that object that makes it worth keeping?

The exhibition opens inside the main building of ASI, starting with a painting by Carl Larsson. Right away, the viewer is subjected to three forms of collaboration—reinforcing the collaboration between Sweeney and Christopherson, and the collaboration of the mother-son duo and ASI. Stromgren explains how Carl often painted interiors that his wife, Karin, designed. Next to Carl’s painting is Sweeney and Christopherson’s artwork, and across from the artwork is the first interactive experience of the exhibition. Three purple walls have Christopherson and his children’s drawings on them, with large purple crayons available to add your own.

The rest of the exhibition is inside Turnblad Mansion, including rooms that haven’t been opened to the public in a decade. There’s no set path to the exhibition, similar to how the book isn’t your standard A to Z picture book. The words are action verbs. “Basically, we had a really great time making a playful romp through the alphabet and we took the historic collection with us,” Sweeney says. The viewer chooses where they want to go and what they want to engage with.

A ballroom that never held a ball while the Turnblads lived inside the mansion transforms into an expansive ball pit, full of sky-blue balls to play in and Instagram. A small gray curtained room showcasing Maria Eriksson’s hair-weaving work speaks to the secrecy of her craft. People would send Eriksson their hair to turn into keepsakes, and the personal nature of the craft prevented Eriksson from allowing anybody to watch her, even her daughters.

Moving through the exhibition, the level of detail is astounding. Pops of color in furniture or decoration exquisitely complement the main feature of the room, the historic objects and artwork. Opportunities for the viewer are sprinkled in to remind you most of these objects weren’t made to be on display, instead serving a purpose for those that owned them.

The “Extra/Ordinary” exhibition is open from February 29 through July 5 at the American Swedish Institute.