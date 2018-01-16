Expect Bolder Things at This Year's Great Northern Festival

× Expand Photo by BLK WLF Photography. Hockey player skating.

Eric Dayton makes no apologies for winter. The CEO of Askov Finlayson is not sorry about the eyelash-freezing winds, ice rink sidewalks, or the feet on feet of snow Minnesota accumulates for what sometimes feels like half a year. In fact, he celebrates the season—every single flake. And after conspiring for years with fellow ice-minded individuals, he finally formalized their collective love for all things frosty. Now in its second year, a 10-day festival binds together three Twin Cities wintertime staples—Saint Paul Winter Carnival, U.S. Pond Hockey Championships, and the City of Lakes Loppet—under one snow globe called The Great Northern.

“That’s what we have to show the rest of the world,” Dayton told us ahead of the event last year. “That we can take this cold, dark time of year and make it the best time of year in Minnesota. That’s about as North as it gets.”

It only took one year to learn just how far from alone Dayton is in his thinking. While each cornerstone event continues to be plenty popular, his vision has grown exponentially thanks to a massive influx of ‘how can we get involved?’ requests from all over the Twin Cities community. Chefs, museum curators, and local athletes all want a piece of the action.

The result is a much fuller lineup of Great Northern original events in year two, that fill in the gaps between the founding events. Surly will host the ultimate Minnesota Winter Feast, and outdoorsmen and ladies can try their hand at curling at Frogtown Curling Club’s Frogfest. The Great Northern representative Kara Carmichael says there’s also a soon-to-be-announced special event celebrating the Twin Cities art scene. “It’s a point of pride now,” she says. “You can come visit in January and February, and, in fact, we invite you to, and you can get out and see all these amazing traditions we have.”

And this year, visitors they shall have. Upward of one million people are expected to flood in for Super Bowl LII and partake in the pomp and circumstance surrounding it. Carmichael anticipates The Great Northern events will make it onto plenty of itineraries. “It gives us a chance to tell people what winter is like here and why we don’t shy away from it,” she says. “It’s an opportunity to educate people.”

In order to take full advantage of this teachable moment, new this year, The Great Northern will have a physical presence at each signature event in the form of hospitality tents. In- and out-of-towners alike can learn about traditions, sports, and all-around wonderfulness of the North from knowledgeable staffers—and maybe even play a game or two. Event leaders will also get in the thick of it at Super Bowl Live on Nicollet Mall with the Finn Sisu Skate Sprints, an X-Games style race over the Birkie Bridge put on by the City of Lakes Loppet.

The rest of The Great Northern events are spread between both members of the Twin Cities:

Saint Paul Winter Carnival

Jan. 25 – Feb. 10

Some highlights:

Ice Sculptures and Ice Bar, Rice Park, Jan. 25 – Feb. 4

Ice Palace, Rice Park, Jan. 25 – Feb. 4

Not Your Father’s Music Series, Rice Park, Jan. 25 – Feb. 4

Moon Glow Parade, downtown St. Paul, Jan. 25

Vulcan Snow Park Snow Sculptures, Minnesota State Fairgrounds, Jan. 26 – Feb. 4

Minnesota State Snow Sculpting Competition, Minnesota State Fairgrounds, Jan. 26 – 28

More

City of Lakes Loppet

Jan. 27 – Feb. 4

Some highlights:

Hoigaard’s Classic Marathon – 42K, Theodore Wirth Park, Jan. 27

Vendor Village, Uptown, Jan. 27 & Feb. 4

Captain Ken’s Kubb Tournament, Lake Calhoun, Jan. 27

Surly Brewing Beer Garden & Food Truck Loppet, Uptown, Jan. 27, 28 & Feb. 3

Luminary Loppet, Lake of the Isles, Feb. 3

Dogsled Loppet, Theodore Wirth Park, Feb. 4

More

U.S. Pond Hockey Championships

Jan. 25 – 28

Some highlights: