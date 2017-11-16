Holidazzle 2017: What to Do, Eat, Drink, and Shop

× Expand Photo by Erin Smith Photography Holidazzle

The most festive, jolly, and—dare we say, dazzling?—season is upon us, and with it comes the winter wonderland that's slowly but surely working its way right on into our holiday traditions. Holidazzle is in its third year at Loring Park, and like that 8-year-aged cheddar from new vendor Cheese Bros that you should definitely, definitely try, it gets better with age. Your favorite shops, treats, and giant light-up moose are all back, along with tons of new noms, a fresh crop of vendors, and our personal favorite, a Santa Hotline. Race you there.

But first! The basics...

Dates: Thursdays - Sundays, Nov. 24 ­– Dec. 23

Times: Thursdays 5 p.m.–9 p.m., Fridays 5 p.m.–10 p.m., Saturdays 11 a.m.–10 p.m., Sundays 11 a.m.–7 p.m.

Where to park: Unload the fam bam at the IDS Center parking garage, Minneapolis Community & Technical College, Parade Park, or the Walker Art Center for shortest warm-car-to-warm-beverage route.

Where to enter: Choose your own adventure through one of three walk-up entrances. Come in from Oak Grove Street (Walker Art Center) for a quick meet-and-greet with the giant glowing wolf and moose installations. The Grant/Willow Street gate puts you closest to the skating rink, while Maple Street/Harmon Place is your best bet if shopping is your priority.

× Expand Photo by Erin Smith Photography Holidazzle Ice Skating

What to do

Catch a flick: They’re coming out of the gates strong with a screening of Elf on Nov. 24 at 8 p.m., followed by eight other nights of family-friendly Christmas must-sees.

Friday, Nov. 24 at 8 p.m.: Elf

Sunday, Nov. 26 at 5 p.m.: Happy Feet

Thursday, Nov. 30 at 6 p.m.: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

Sunday, Dec. 3 at 5 p.m.: Beauty and the Beast

Thursday, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m.: Home Alone

Sunday, Dec. 10 at 5 p.m.: How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Thursday, Dec. 14 at 7 p.m.: A Christmas Story

Sunday, Dec. 17 at 5 p.m.: Frozen

Thursday, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m.: The Polar Express

Skate: Get your Jason Zucker on and carve it up on the outdoor Wells Fargo WinterSkate. It’s free, and skates are complimentary, but limited, so bring ‘em if you got ‘em. The rink is already open and remains so even on non-Holidazzle days.

Phone the friend: Holler at the big man himself from one of those iconic red phone booths, courtesy of Land’s End. Simply sharing your wish list with ol’ Kris Kringle from Dec. 1–3 serves as your entry into the Santa for a day contest, so be sure to stock up on tricks of the trade while you’ve got him on the line.

Kid Zone: Much to our delight, there’s no shortage of sweet treats at this shindig. Let the kiddos burn through their sugar rush at the Christmas-themed playground.

Watch fireworks: It wouldn’t be Holidazzle without some literal dazzling, would it? Look for a sparkling sky Nov. 24 at 6:30 p.m., then each of the following Saturdays at 7 p.m. through Dec. 23.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mpls Downtown Council Food at Holidazzle

What to eat and drink

Holidazzle staples: Pair a wild rice and cranberry Holidazzle sausage from Kramarczuk’s with a side of Polish Bistro’s pierogis, while sipping on Fulton’s Holidazzle Proper Porter or Sociable Cider Werks’ hot Fat Bike cider. Cap off the night with a pass through either (read: both) Poffertjes or Fair Faves for tiny pancakes and mini donuts, respectively.

New kids on the edible block: First-time vendors include Twin Cities Paella, Misfit Coffee, Three Rivers Syrup, and Cheese Bros.

Pre- or post-Dazzle dining tips from Dara: “I stand by my advice from last year—the smart Holidazzler gets a dinner reservation well in advance. Get the clams with smoked potatoes and morcilla at Esker Grove (the new Doug Flicker restaurant at the Walker Art Center) and take advantage of the Walker’s good underground heated parking. Lurcat is an obvious good choice, as is 510, 4 Bells, Eggy’s Diner, and Lakes & Legends—be sure to check their food-truck schedule.”

× Expand Photo by Erin Smith Photography Holidazzle Shopping

What to shop

Go homegrown: Take 10 steps in any direction and chances are, you’ll bump into something Minnesota-made. Moxie Malas is back with its crystal-healing and aromatherapy jewelry, KCM Woodwork has that special engraved sign or wooden centerpiece your Holiday decor is missing, and Love Your Melon once again reminds us that giving to a great cause is always fashionable.

Fresh faces: Holidazzle bolstered it’s shoppable roster with tons of new vendors such as The Purple Tree, From Grandma with Love, Triple Crown Hats, Blue Turtle Crafts, Cooper & Kid, AnnMade, Skyline Specs, North Shore Apparel, and Northern Drift.

For full details and the schedule, visit holidazzle.com