Enter Frozen Fortress Glory at Stillwater's Massive Ice Castle

Photograph by AJ Mellor
Ice Cave
In 1886, the St. Paul Winter Carnival debuted its first ice castle. It was a grand structure in the style of a European manor, created by stacking blocks of ice cut from local lakes. Minnesota continued the tradition of hulking, architectural castles, built block-by-block, for more than a century.
One of the last, the 1992 St. Paul Winter Carnival castle, however, came at a crippling expense of more than $1 million.
Weather permitting, sometime in the last days of 2017, an ice castle will open in Stillwater. How? By using a patented process employing icicles and mist to create structures out of what amounts to frozen waterfalls. The process is the invention of Brent Christensen, an enterprising Utah dad who turned backyard experimentation with a hose—“fusing icicles, spraying them with water, until one day it just all clicked,” as he recounts it—into a full-blown ice castle company that he named, well, Ice Castles.
Photograph by David Parker
Ice Castle in Stillwater
In recent winters, the company has used its icicle farm (a trailer filled with special racks that can grow 10,000 icicles per day) to build castles at Mall of America and in Eden Prairie, and this year it will build six (Including Stillwater) across North America. Stillwater Ice Castle opens late December, Lowell Park, icecastles.com/stillwater
Instant Castle: Just Add (Frozen) Water
Master builder Brent Christensen gives his recipe for DIY ice castle glory.
- Pick a location that won’t mess up your house, your neighbor’s house, or your street when the castle finally melts.
- Figure out how to get water into your yard without using your hose and freezing your pipes. Spray bottles? Super soakers? Water balloons? Freezing ice outside on a cold day is easy; not freezing your pipes is hard.
- Build a solid foundation. Use ice, snow, snowballs, snow blocks, or whatever floats your ice-boat. Wet your base so it freezes into one solid foundation.
- Add snow or ice to your foundation and build up. Wet it, let it freeze, and repeat until you’ve got your full structure. Add snow or ice to your foundation and build up. Wet it, let it freeze, and repeat until you’ve got your full structure.
- Fill a bucket or Frisbee with a snow-and-water mixture. Spread this material like a quick-freezing mortar to repair and fill cracks as you go.
- Using a heavy rake and additional snow, groom any icy patches on the ground to prevent slips and falls. (Never use salt! It can melt your castle from the bottom.)
- Build until you find happiness or the neighbors come to take pictures.
- If young enchanted sisters move in, let it go: You did it!