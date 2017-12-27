Enter Frozen Fortress Glory at Stillwater's Massive Ice Castle

× Expand Photograph by AJ Mellor Ice Cave

In 1886, the St. Paul Winter Carnival debuted its first ice castle. It was a grand structure in the style of a European manor, created by stacking blocks of ice cut from local lakes. Minnesota continued the tradition of hulking, architectural castles, built block-by-block, for more than a century.

One of the last, the 1992 St. Paul Winter Carnival castle, however, came at a crippling expense of more than $1 million.

Weather permitting, sometime in the last days of 2017, an ice castle will open in Stillwater. How? By using a patented process employing icicles and mist to create structures out of what amounts to frozen waterfalls. The process is the invention of Brent Christensen, an enterprising Utah dad who turned backyard experimentation with a hose—“fusing icicles, spraying them with water, until one day it just all clicked,” as he recounts it—into a full-blown ice castle company that he named, well, Ice Castles.

× Expand Photograph by David Parker Ice Castle in Stillwater

In recent winters, the company has used its icicle farm (a trailer filled with special racks that can grow 10,000 icicles per day) to build castles at Mall of America and in Eden Prairie, and this year it will build six (Including Stillwater) across North America. Stillwater Ice Castle opens late December, Lowell Park, icecastles.com/stillwater

Instant Castle: Just Add (Frozen) Water

Master builder Brent Christensen gives his recipe for DIY ice castle glory.