Emily Schmidt Talks Netflix’s 'Girlboss' and Twin Cities Improv

The one constant in Emily Schmidt’s life is, in fact, something that feeds on unpredictability: improv. It is the opportunity to perform and produce improv that reliably lures the St. Louis Park native from her base in L.A. to the Twin Cities. And it was while practicing the craft during college at New York University that Schmidt met 30 Rock and New Girl producer Kay Cannon.

The introduction helped Schmidt land a job as Writer’s Assistant with Cannon’s latest project Girlboss, a Netflix original that premiered in April.

Girlboss very loosely chronicles the life of Sophia Amoruso, who started popular online retailer Nasty Gal after building a business reselling vintage clothing on eBay. In the show, Sophia doesn’t fit to the nine-to-five mold, preferring to shimmy into consignment shop jackets—and then identify their resale value with clairvoyant accuracy. The discovery of this knack jumpstarts her entrepreneurial journey, which is pleasingly peppered with shout-outs to signature 2000s culture, from reconciling The OC plot twists to arguments about Myspace page top 8 spots.

Schmidt spent March through December of 2016 as Writer’s Assistant, taking notes, suggesting episode material, and even getting some screen time (watch for her in episode 10). She’s back in the Twin Cities this May to produce a storytelling show, Inherited, at Bryant Lake Bowl. We snagged a few minutes with Schmidt to talk about working on both shows.

Give us a day-in-the-life snapshot of working on Girlboss.

From March to July [2016], we spent days brainstorming stories, pitching jokes, and talking about the characters. I took notes on all of it. It can be very stressful to be the one note-taker in a room. Very funny people are pitching jokes rapid-fire, and Kay Cannon would look at me and say, "You got that, right?"

What reactions were you hoping to get from viewers?

We're pretty conditioned to follow an "unlikable" male protagonist, but it's exciting to challenge people to get on board with a flawed female protagonist. I get excited when I see young women—worldwide—on social media talking about how this finally feels like a show for them. If young women feel inspired or feel like they're finally being given a voice on television, that's what matters. I also hope people find empathy for Sophia's character and see why she makes the choices she makes.

We’ve seen and heard—and maybe contributed to—resounding discussions about women’s rights and empowerment this year. Do you view Girlboss as part of this swell, or is it happenstance?

I think it's definitely part of the conversation. Even having a show on a major platform like Netflix with "girl" in the title feels, unfortunately, like a big deal. It can be slow-going to fill writers' rooms with more women, and to have more women at the helm as showrunners and executives—and this goes for any group of people who aren't straight, white men. I think now more than ever, it's important to see women in roles that are different, potentially unlikable and flawed, but roles that resonate and empower. To me, feminism in media means having so many female leads that we stop feeling like every woman on TV has to speak for all of us and that they can just be characters with a specific point of view.

Your show Inherited debuts this week at Bryant Lake Bowl. How will the evening unfold?

There are eight different storytellers: each guest will have about 8 minutes to tell a brief, real-life story from their heritage—from family lore or documents like death certificates—and connect that story to a trait they have, or something that happened to them. For example, I have a friend whose great grandpa was carrying too much paper at a paper mill and fell down an elevator shaft. She joked that that must be why she loves Paper Source so much. Each storyteller is crafting their own connection to their ancestor's story, so there will be some variety in how the stories are told.

‘What is your ancestry?' is a common icebreaker question, even though that ancestry may be so far removed that the traits it passes down are hard to distinguish. Does the show play on this often loose connection we have to our heritage?

Somewhat, yes! The show is meant to ultimately be funny, but there are all of these studies about how we carry trauma in our DNA—that what our ancestors endured affects who we are in 2017, and that's fascinating to me.

Minnesota has a robust improv scene, from shows at Bryant Lake to HUGE Theater to Brave New Workshop – what do you think drives enthusiasm for the art?

I think Minneapolis is one of the best places in the country to be an artist. The combination of "Midwestern work ethic" and the ability to be a part of a creative community like HUGE Theater fosters more art. No one is doing improv because their agent told them to, or until something better comes along. This gives groups the opportunity to create really meaningful, special, risk-taking work, all for the love of it.

See Inherited May 12 at 10 p.m. or May 15 at 7 p.m. at Bryant Lake Bowl. Tickets $12, or $10 with a Fringe button.