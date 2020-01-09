Inside Eleven, the New Minneapolis Luxury Condo Project

× Expand Image Alteration by Sean Mccabe New Minneapolis Condo Project

That massive construction lot on West River Parkway, near Gold Medal Park, will soon become a new addition to Minneapolis’s skyline.

Welcome to Eleven luxury condos—a 41-story art deco playground for the rich (definitely) and famous (lips are sealed). When it opens in 2021, Eleven will stand as the tallest residential building in the city.

The noted name behind this new build? New York–based Robert A.M. Stern Architects (RAMSA), which has designed similar amenity-stacked skyscrapers in metropolises such as New York, Chicago, L.A., and Toronto. The sales pitch (offered only at the project’s luxe showroom) includes a 24/7 doorman, concierge, 75-foot rooftop pool deck, Peloton-equipped fitness room, sport court, and golf simulator.

The living units proper will include custom interiors with premium finishes—guided by Martha Dayton Design and MartinPatrick3—with prices starting at $900,000 and going up from there. Nobody will tell us the top price.

According to project co-developer Luigi Bernardi, the building is meant to fold into the Minneapolis skyline. RAMSA looked to local iconic art deco buildings, like the Foshay. In case residents really miss their third spaces, they can purchase “accessory suites” on lower floors to serve as workspaces, private offices, or art studios. Insiders tell us a noted chef will be at the helm of the onsite restaurant. (Predictions?)

Eleven represents the second Midwest luxury condo from RAMSA, after the firm found success with a similar build in Chicago. There’s “a flight to urban spots,” says Carl Runck, director of development at Ryan Properties, one of the property’s developers. “Downtown is more of a destination than ever before.”

The team of sellers comes from WMG Partners of Lakes Sotheby’s International Realty, the same group selling lofts in International Market Square and residences in Hotel Ivy. The units don’t appear on the MLS. Instead, prospective buyers can visit a deluxe, offsite sales gallery and walk through a model unit.

A majority of Eleven buyers (so far) seem to be empty nesters. “Buyers are coming from all over the metro,” Runck says. “But they’re really looking for maintenance-free living.” Runck (tastefully) declines to name any prominent Minnesota buyers, but super QB Tom Brady does own a RAMSA unit in New York. Maybe a Viking or Timberwolf will follow his lead?

Eleven by the Numbers:

1

Number of entrances for dogs (and their owners), which lead to a dog run. Yes, there’s a specific door for little Rockefeller.

3

The number of stories by which Eleven will top The Carlyle—currently the tallest condo building in Minneapolis.

17: Number of Penthouses

These units will span one or two floors and offer almost completely customizable floorplans.

118: Total Number of Residences

All condominiums are considered a corner unit, with no more than five per floor. Each offers at least one covered and heated terrace. As of presstime, 50 percent of the residences are under contract.

1,500

The square footage of the smallest home in the building. The largest? More than 10,000 square feet.