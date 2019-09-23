Local High Diver Jumps Off Cliffs, Cleans Up Pollution

× Expand Romina Amato/Red Bull Content Pool Eleanor Smart diving from a 21-meter platform.

After ending her traditional collegiate springboard and platform diving career, Eleanor Townsend Smart, a Red Bull high diver and University of Minnesota graduate diving assistant, thought she was done hurling herself off of high platforms into watery depths.

But then her best friend convinced her to jump off a cliff. Just as parents warn children–if your friend jumps off a cliff, would you do it too? In Smart’s case, the answer was a solid ‘yes,’ and she would do it repeatedly.

The spontaneous experience led Smart to have an epiphany.

“I just kind of jumped off that first cliff, and I was like ‘oh my gosh, this is so cool.’ I just fell in love with it,” she says.

Soon, she was calling David Colturi, a Red Bull cliff diver who also just happened to be her camp counselor when she was 12. She got her questions answered, such as “Is this a thing?” and she was off.

“A few months later, I booked a one-way flight to England to learn how to high dive. And my goal was to get on the series the following year. But I actually picked it up really quickly, I learned four dives in a matter of weeks,” she says. “And within about a month I was invited to the first stop of the 2017 World Series. So, it was a whirlwind. It all happened so fast, but it’s just been incredible.”

Smart, now living in Minneapolis and studying for her master’s in sports psychology, found a way to continue her passion for diving off of really high platforms, only now they’re twice as high, with collegiate diving platforms being 10 meters high, and cliff diving platforms being over 20 meters high.

× Expand Ricardo Nascimento / Red Bull Content Pool Eleanor Smart dives from a 21-meter platform in Portugal.

And she has taken on the cliff diving world with success: Smart just got back from the end of the 2019 World Series in Bilboa, Spain where she placed as the fifth best female diver in the world.

But it hasn’t been all about the medals and the thrills of international travel for the 23-year-old. When she decided to get back into sports, Smart wanted to do it for something bigger than herself and winning a medal.

“I went into high diving with the idea in my head of knowing I wanted it to be for something more important and more fulfilling. And as I was traveling around the world, I just started noticing that there was plastic pollution everywhere,” she says. “We’d literally dive into the water and come up with a plastic bag around our ankle. And it was just so shocking to me.”

Thus, in 2017, The Clean Cliffs Project was born, Smart cofounded the organization with her boyfriend and fellow Red Bull high diver Owen Weymouth. Together, they’ve been doing international cleanups and educational outreach at their diving locations.

“This past year, Red Bull teamed up with us, and we were able to do Clean Cliffs Projects at every location we went to,” Smart says.

Each project includes experiencing the location, cleaning up the pollution, collaborating with local organizations, speaking to schools, and raising awareness. Smart’s goal is to leave a positive impact at all of the places they’ve dived.

“So far, we have over 50 ambassadors in 15 different countries who are working within their own countries and their cities to raise awareness, and hold cleanups, and give speeches to local schools,” Smart says.

× Expand Dean Treml/Red Bull Content Pool Eleanor Smart in Palawan, Philippines.

Smart and Weymouth alone have spoken about the topic on four different continents to preschoolers and college kids alike.

“Our goal is just to take everything that we learned, and just do it on a whole new scale, and really be able to reach millions of people,” Smart says. “We want to be able to reach them and encourage them to join the movement and spread the word to their communities and their cities and their countries.”

Beyond the cliff diving community, she hopes people interested in adventure sports, outdoor sports, or traveling become involved in The Clean Cliffs Project. A slogan of the project is “don’t destroy what you came to enjoy,” which seems quite reasonable.

“We just want to be realistic that we’re just everyday people who are doing what we love and trying to leave a positive impact on the earth. And sometimes that’s a small gesture, sometimes it’s bigger, but it’s really easy for everyone to do their part, no matter how small it is,” she says. “My goal is to just always try to leave every place I go to a little bit better than I found it.”