Ed Bok Lee Grapples with Familial Legacy in Mitochondrial Night

When Donald Trump was voted to become the next president on election night in 2016, local poet and Metropolitan State University professor Ed Bok Lee was trying to put his newly born daughter to sleep. She woke up violently screaming, a sort of omen he figured of what was going to come. Imagining the world she’d grow up in during the ensuing years, he captured the moment in a poem that he was compelled to write, appropriately titled "Postelection Poem, November," where he writes:

I needed personally to hear through the poem what future humans will believe in the next few millennia of horror, tenderness, genocide, altruism, capacity for deceit, of beauty—

“It was almost like she could perceive some great chaos in the world,” Lee says. “It strikes a chord of terror in you, and I thought that it was also a feeling of lack of control, that was every much a feeling of a consequence of the election.”

The poem appears in his latest book Mitochondrial Night, a thought-provoking collection that dives into the immigrant and refugee experiences of Lee’s parents as he envisions his daughter's future. Rooted in reality, the imagistic poems tackle the deep-rooted, long-term effects of colonialism that span generations. He makes observations on molecular and cosmic levels, questioning the origin of where any of us comes from using cells and stars as his compass, exploring the interconnectedness of being.

“Poetry for me isn’t necessarily about finding answers, but posing deeper questions,” Lee says. “For me, poetry is about giving a psycho-spiritual landscape to the stories in our lives.”

He describes his first book, Real Karaoke People, as a “coming of consciousness” about immigrants and race, while his second book, Whorled, the title of which captures the sensation of being Korean and American, dives into what it means to be a global citizen and won an American Book Award and the Minnesota Book Award in Poetry in 2012.

Lee was born in North Dakota, but grew up between there, South Korea, and Minnesota. His mother was three times a refugee from China, North Korea, and South Korea before immigrating to the States where she met Lee's father, who was raised during the Japanese occupation of South Korea, where a Japanese name was forced upon him and he was forbidden to speak Korean. Both lived through the Korean War in the 1950s.

“My parents wanted my sister and me to have a familiarity with the Korean culture and the Korean language.” he says. “That’s really where a lot of my first memories were formed. I remember coming back to the U.S. and being deeply perplexed. I wasn’t always certain what tribe I belong to, living in Korea and coming back. That I think forms something fundamental in me.”

After high school, Lee took time off without knowing what he wanted to do with his future. He worked as a busboy at two different restaurants and cleaned a movie theater, saving his money when he was 17 to take a two-year road-trip across North America, with the goal of visiting every state and Canada and Mexico, living out of his car and a tent. He worked temporary labor jobs, showing up early in the morning to work at a warehouse, shovel snow, or even dressing up as Santa Clause for the Salvation Army. He’d visit used bookstores to read novels and plays, and journaled his thoughts, realizing his innate skill for writing.

“I had never had a creative writing class. I didn’t know the term ‘creative writing’ existed,” Lee says. “So I started keeping a journal, and I started naturally writing down my thoughts, and I realized I wanted to study literature.”

In the poem “Halfway to a New Home,” dedicated to Lee's mother, he memorializes her experience as a refugee.

After the coal train emerged from yet another tunnel, hissing to still for a hundred more war refugees along a blue, snow-crusted road between Seoul & Busan your father climbed down & carried your lifeless brother into the woods. Your little hands still purple from earlier piggybacking his toddler limbs & feverish moans to the station as if handcuffed alone in prayer. Tracks years narrower than the roads from Taiyuan to Sinuiju to Pyeongyang to Incheon when you were two, then four, then six years old, yourself first swaddled under stars by an auntie who later drowned in the Taedong River when the communists declared victory in the North.

“What they learned, and what I learned through osmosis, is that regimes change, politics change, economies rise and fall, insane dictators come into power, and then the opposite of those insane dictators–benevolent, wise people–come into power," Lee says. “I think what I learned from them is that one way to survive and move through the world is you have to see things with acute honesty and as much objectivity as possible, because the narratives are always changing, and people in power are always telling lies, and it may be lies they believe, but you can’t buy into that.”

For Mitochondrial Night, Lee uses mitochondria–the DNA of which is normally inherited exclusively from our mothers–as a metaphorical guide to connect the lasting effects from one generation to the next.

“I began to see not just traits of myself in my daughter’s face but aspects of my father, aspects of my mother, aspects of my grandparents, and aunts and uncles. And it made me begin to question and look at myself more through who my mother was–not just physically, but I think emotionally,” he says. "I don’t think men are often conditioned to look to their mother in terms of how to be a man, and what modes of being you’re inheriting from your mother.”

“I think poetry is not about answers, poetry is about asking and probing questions,” Lee says. “Poetry is at the limits of perception, and I would argue it’s necessary to evolve perception.”

Beyond their biological inheritance, mitochondria are organelles that break down nutrients and create energy for cells, which further developed his thought process behind using them as a symbol for the immigrant experience.

“It seems like an apt metaphor in terms of refugees and immigrants, like we’re trying to keep these ‘foreign invaders out,’ and yet, we all know fundamentally that we are the foreign invaders, we are the immigrants, we are the refugees, and we would be nothing without the immigration and refugee history in America." Lee says. "It’s an apt metaphor because it’s not going to stop, it’s the history of the world and humankind.”

The book launch of Ed Bok Lee's Mitochondrial Night is at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at Plymouth Congregational Church.