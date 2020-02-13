The Talent and Generosity of Ed Ackerson

× Expand Photograph by Sara Montour Ed Ackerson

On February 15 at First Avenue, Twin City music lovers have the chance to celebrate the life of Ed Ackerson and his far-reaching impact and influence in the local and national music community. Ackerson died on October 4 after being diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer. All proceeds from the concert will go toward the Ed Ackerson Family Fund, benefitting Ashley Ackerson and their four-year-old daughter, Annika, and the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.

Ed created and played with multiple bands throughout his career, including the Dig, 27 Various, Polara, BNLX, and Sideways. Jim McGuinn, program director at 89.3 The Current, remembers meeting Ed for the first time in the mid-to-late ‘80s. McGuinn played in a band in Illinois and Ed and the Dig would periodically come to Chicago to play shows. The two bands ended up playing shows together in the local mod scene and at the end of the ‘80s, through Susstones, Ed released a 7-inch single of McGuinn’s band, Reaction Formation.

Polara was Ed’s most ‘mainstream’ band. The group’s self-titled debut in 1995 received positive reviews from critics and led to the band signing to Interscope Records following a bidding war. Instead of taking the advance money from Interscope and hiring a famous producer, Ed and the band put the money into building recording studios. While Polara didn’t achieve widespread popularity, they continued to release high-quality tunes through 2008.

One of Ed’s final records, Capricorn One, will be available to purchase on hot-pink colored vinyl at the concert. Ed penned, performed, and produced the entire record. Constantly learning, tweaking, and improving, McGuinn believes Capricorn One might be Ed’s crown jewel. “It kind of takes many aspects of what he worked on throughout his entire life and kind of rolls it into one encapsulated record of awesome Ed-ness,” McGuinn said.

Ed’s reach in music extended well-beyond recording and performing. His deep-rooted knowledge of music equipment—McGuinn said he hadn’t bought a piece of gear in the past five years before getting Ed’s opinion on it first—is well-known, as is his producing and engineering work. He produced and engineered records for numerous musicians and bands, including The Replacements, The Jayhawks, and Motion City Soundtrack. Rather than limit his collaborations to high-profile musicians and bands, Ed looked to pass his wealth of wisdom along to up and coming acts in the Twin Cities.

× Expand Photograph by Joseph Cultice Polara

Ashley Ackerson remembers how her husband and bandmate would select one or two new bands to play at their BNLXfest events, and how he would make sure young bands he believed in were able to afford studio time. The help and care didn’t end there, however. Ed would take the time to coach the bands and aid them in improving their ideas and finished product. “I think for Ed it was rewarding and he always wanted to pass on knowledge, including how to navigate the industry, things that he wished he would have known when he was their age,” Ashley said.

One of those up and coming bands was The Shackletons. Colin Campbell, lead vocalist and guitarist of The Shackletons, said nobody had a larger impact on him musically than Ed. The first studio The Shackletons ever stepped foot in was Flowers Studio. Now 23-years-old, Campbell remembers sitting down with Ed and taking apart his songs, reforming them, adding and removing chords, then doing it all over again. Ed’s complete honesty in feedback, regardless of whether it was positive or a critique, and laser focus in the studio, gave Campbell a sense of urgency when it comes to the process of making music he carries with him to this day. “Working with Ed felt more like building a superweapon than music of rock ’n’ roll or putting together a pop hit,” Campbell said. “It seemed like you were gearing up for some rock ’n’ roll cause with him.”

Along with John Kass, Ed created the Susstones record label in the mid-’80s, which Ed released the bulk of his work through. Ashley points to the variety of artists within the local music community Susstones supported, as well as the consistent quality of musicaloutput that made the label special. “Susstones has always been well curated with a strong aesthetic and point of view,” Ashley said. “It’s also been a label that lets people make art they want to make versus pushing people for ‘hits.’ It’s an inclusive label, especially supporting female musicians/bands on par with the boys.”

In 1998, Ed opened Flowers Studio after renovating the space from its former uses as a greenhouse and guitar warehouse. Stocked with a mix of old-school and brand-new equipment, some artists who have recorded at the studio in Uptown include Lizzo, Hippo Campus, Jeremy Messersmith, and Golden Smog. Flowers Studio will stay open, with Ed’s best friend Kris Johnson becoming Head Engineer.

“His impact and his influence on the music community doesn't stop with his passing,” McGuinn said. “It continues on because there are so many people that he touched, who are continuing to make records and who benefited from that experience that are sharing that experience now with more musicians.”

As sweeping as his musical impact was, Ed’s affect on the personal lives of those he knew well might have outreached it. Campbell repeatedly mentioned how great of a person Ed was, and how Ed imprinted his outlooks onto Campbell for the better. Ashley remembers how Ed was a great father, always reading and laughing with Annika. And of course, they sang and played guitar together.

Ed Ackerson Celebration of Life Benefit

Performers: The Jayhawks, Kraig Johnson & The Poe-gram, Mark Mallman, Two Harbors, BNLX, Polara, and DJ Jake Rudh. First Avenue, 701 1st Ave N, Mpls, 612-338-8388. Saturday, February 15. Tickets $20, +18. Doors 5 p.m.