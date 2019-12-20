The Vestments of Ecclesiastical Sewing

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Religious garment

The summer after Carrie Roberts finished seventh grade in a Lutheran parochial school, her parents signed her up for a sewing class.

Well, the Lord works in extracurricular ways, because today Roberts and her studio fashion liturgical fabric art. It all started when Roberts wanted to surprise her own pastor with new altar hangings and a stole. “I didn’t have any patterns,” Roberts says. “There was no information out there on how to make any of these.”

So Roberts, who’d earned a degree in costume design from the University of Minnesota, began a collection of antique books, and Ecclesiastical Sewing was born. “Historically, an altar guild”—a lay group that prepares the sanctuary—“might have done this work, but that knowledge has been for the most part lost,” Roberts says.

Ecclesiastical Sewing and its half-dozen employees provide vestments and altar hangings to Roman Catholics, Anglicans, Episcopalians, and other groups. But the company has a special following among Lutherans. For the 500th anniversary of the Reformation of the Lutheran church, Roberts designed a special Luther rose brocade, made in England by weavers working for a 200-year-old firm.

Why care about beauty? “Not everyone is going to hear what the priest or pastor says,” explains Roberts. “But seeing the symbols might get them connected to what the church is doing.”

Many church altar guilds pick a DIY project and Ecclesiastical Sewing sends a piece that has been cut and embroidered—but needs finishing. Then they call for help. “If I can help people learn to do this, that’s important to me,” Roberts says. “It’s a service of giving back.”

See it yourself: Roberts and her team created the fabric work at the new University Lutheran Chapel at the U of M, where she and her husband were married and her oldest daughter was baptized.

Want to learn the ecclesiastical lingo? A cope is like a long cloak, worn for special occasions and fastened in front with a band or clasp. A chasuble is sleeveless and worn over an alb (or tunic). “There’s a whole vocabulary that goes with this work,” says Roberts.

Roberts has sent pieces all around the world. “We just shipped a cope and stole set off to Australia, we sent a stole to Belgium right before Advent, we fill orders regularly in Hong Kong, and this summer we filled an order for a church in the Philippines.”