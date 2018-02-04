Eagles Fan Kevin Hart Shares the Love for Minneapolis

Kevin Hart is anxious. He’s amped up, dressed in an Eagles bomber jacket and jersey for the Power of Influence Awards Brunch on Super Bowl Sunday.

“I’m focused right now. I have a game!” After a flurry of pre-game events that started Friday with his Irresponsible Tour show at Target Center, Hart plans to be in a box at U.S. Bank Stadium for the big game. “I am with my team! This is the biggest game in our career. Our!”

He posed for photos on the red carpet with Mayor Jacob Frey who said during the Super Bowl, he’ll be bar hopping—“a classically mayoral thing to do.”