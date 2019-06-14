× Expand Photos courtesy of Minnesota Historical Society (Brower, Ruttgers, Ruttgers Sign, Canoe Portager, Highway 61, Babe The Blue Ox, Canoe Country Outfitters, Sigurd Olson, Canoe Paddle, Gunflint Lodge); Jacob Boomsma / Shuttesrtock (superior national forest); Susan Rydberg / Shutterstock (Split Rock Lighthouse); Smileus / Shutterstock (Canoe), Lynn Friedman / Shutterstock (Willie The Walleye) Main collage

Going up north is not just a family pastime, but an idea manufactured by Minnesotans. Early on in our state history, entrepreneurs and politicians looked at what had been an industrial resource—a region to be exploited for fur and timber—and realized it could be exploited for fun.

Former surveyor Jacob Brower

1891

Former surveyor Jacob Brower spearheads an effort to preserve what’s left of the forest surrounding Lake Itasca, the legendary source of the Mississippi. Itasca State Park becomes the second state park in the country, and Minnesota’s first.

Joseph Ruttger and his wife Josephine

1898

Joseph Ruttger and his wife Josephine move their sons out of the upstairs rooms of their house on Bay Lake, near Brainerd, and begin renting to tourists. Today, Ruttger’s Lodge remains the oldest continuously occupied lodge in Minnesota.

Superior National Forest

1902

State forest commissioner Christopher C. Andrews persuades the legislature to set aside 500,000 acres of primo logger land to create the Superior National Forest.

1909

John Harrison and Chester Start build a golf course and hotel on Gull Lake, before leasing the golf course to Jack Madden and his uncle Tom. The resort eventually takes their name: Madden’s.

US Highway 61

1926

US Highway 61 connects Duluth to the Canadian border. The route opens the North Shore to automobile tourism and inspires Bob Dylan to revisit his Old Testament and sing a ditty about it.

1935

The Duluth nabobs behind The Naniboujou Lodge abandon plans for a celeb super-resort. The one finished structure hints at what might have been: a weird, Cree-appropriating, jazz-age psychedelic clubhouse.

Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox

1937

Bemidji’s winter carnival unveils an 18-foot-tall statue of Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox. (Nope, they weren’t in Fargo: The Coens built their own creepier statue in North Dakota.)

1941

The Civilian Conservation Corps constructs a 44-foot-long outlet dam on the north end of Lake Itasca. The result: An 18-inch-deep route that allows tourists to wade across the (somewhat fake) headwaters of the Mississippi River.

Canoe Country Outfitters

1946

After working as a naval intelligence officer in WWII, Bill Rom returns to Ely and founds Canoe Country Outfitters. The operation will go on to launch countless expeditions into the Boundary Waters.

Sigurd Olson, an activist and former biology teacher at Ely Junior College

1956

Sigurd Olson, an activist and former biology teacher at Ely Junior College, publishes his first collection of essays on the Boundary Waters canoe country, The Singing Wilderness.

1958

In the futuristic spirit of the day, Frank Lloyd Wright plans an intentional suburban community called Broadacre City. Somehow, the R.W. Lindholm Service Station—a gas stop—winds up in Cloquet.

Split Rock Lighthouse

1969

After 59 years of service, Split Rock Lighthouse changes custody from the Coast Guard to the state historical society. Decommissioned, it becomes a mascot for Superior’s North Shore.

1975

Named for the French-Canadian fur traders who paddled birch bark canoes in the 18th century, Voyageurs National Park becomes our first national park. Now about that whole portaging thing...

Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness Act

1978

Sigurd Olson finally wins when President Carter signs the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness Act, making the area almost entirely motorless.

1983

The Big Fish Supper Club, in Bena, makes a brief cameo in the opening credits of National Lampoon’s Vacation. (Holiday row-oh!-oh!-oh!-oh!-oh!-oh!-oh!-oh!-oad!)

1986

Dorothy Molter, a kind of hermit soda jerk known to thirsty canoeists as “The Root Beer Lady,” dies at the age of 79. She’d been the last local allowed to reside year-round in the BWCA.

90-year-old Gunflint Lodge

2017

Generational turnover hits the Gunflint Trail when the Kerfoot family sells its nearly 90-year-old Gunflint Lodge to a professional couple from the Dakotas.

Willie the Walleye

2018

The City of Baudette unveils a new $110,000 Willie the Walleye, replacing the original 40-foot-tall, 2.5-ton concrete version that’s been greeting visitors off Highway 11 since 1959. With a fish this size, no one’s throwing it back.