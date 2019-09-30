You Mean to Tell Me You Don't Know What "Swag Bop" Is?

× Expand Photo by Sam Frank Drelli

Drelli is a 21-year-old musician who is passionate about creating the best music he can for his family back in Ghana. He grew up in Minneapolis, graduated from Forest Lake High school, and first knew he wanted to pursue music in 11th grade when he made his first song.

The Minneapolis music scene has always been one of vibrancy and innovation, but we can’t stop at the classics we know. If we want to keep Minnesota on the map, it’s our collective responsibility to support the up-and-coming. So let’s keep our music scene thriving by paying more attention to the new generation of Minnesota musicians that continue the city’s legacy.

Drelli has come a long way from the 'burbs, and has since dubbed his own genre of music. Remember, this is a generation that is interested in abolishing pre-existing labels and creating new. He describes his sound as Swag Bop, as he raps with bravado.

Drelli recently made a big change and moved to Los Angeles to be with his girlfriend, where he is growing his career and working with the likes of rapper and record producer Allan Kingdom, another Minnesota ex-pat to LA who was featured on Kanye West's All Day single. Even though he's moved away, he continues to inspire and influence the Minnesota music scene with every new single, bass drop, and creative music video he releases. We caught up with him ahead of his homecoming show at Skyway Theatre this Friday.

Describe your music.

My sound/genre is called “ Swag Bop.” It’s a mix between feeling very confident and having a good time. I try not to take myself so serious while making music so I let people feel that when they hear it.

× Expand Photo by Sam Frank Drelli

Why did you start making music in the first place?

I love the feeling that goes behind making music and I'm a pretty energetic person, so music allows me to express a lot of energy in each song whether it's a really hyped song or emotional one.

What does Minneapolis mean to you?

The city means a lot to me. I feel it doesn’t matter how many places I travel, Minneapolis will always be home. It helped me build a name for myself, a brand that I’m super grateful for.

You live in LA now, what was that move like and how would you compare LA to Minneapolis?

I wouldn’t compare the two at all. They both serve different purposes. I moved here for my girlfriend which was a big change because this is my first real relationship. It took some time to get used to but now I love it. I also enjoy being around so many successful creatives doing things just like me.

What is LA doing for your music career?

I would say it’s helping me become a better artist and forcing me to trust my own ideas for the better.

What would you say has been your biggest accomplishment musically?

Being able to say I failed a bunch of times. I have learned that not every idea you come up with will work, and not every song you make will be a great song. But what I take from that is just learning how to take those lessons and build off of them.

What does having a creative outlet mean to you?

Being able to be free and just myself by any means, having a place to escape into my own world is super cool to me.

Who are some other MN artists you’re paying attention to?

Vlush because their music sounds so futuristic.

What single piece of advice would you give to an artist reading this?

Practice saying no to things that aren’t true to your beliefs.

Drelli returns to Minnesota Friday, October 4 at Skyway Theatre.