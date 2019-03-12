Drawing Captain Marvel

× Expand Comic art by Brent Schoonover with colors by Jordan Boyd Captain Marvel

On March 8, the world met the latest Marvel female superhero, Captain Marvel. But she’s not brand new.

As the title character of a new Marvel Studios film, Captain Marvel (AKA Carol Danvers and Ms. Marvel) may be the fiercest female protagonist ever to pull on a combat-ready spandex bodysuit. Her powers? Superhuman strength and durability, flight, and the ability to fire bursts of radiant energy, sometimes at nuclear strength, from her fingertips.

You’d think that skill set would ensure executive-level work in the Marvel Universe. Yet since her debut in 1967, Captain Marvel has usually been relegated to cameo roles in ensembles like the Avengers or X-Men.

Before Captain Marvel could blow up in a $152 million motion picture, then, illustrators like Golden Valley artist Brent Schoonover needed to help recharge the brand.

An MCAD grad, Schoonover came to Captain Marvel in 2017, after stints drawing Marvel heroes like Ant Man and The Punisher, as well as DC icons like Superman and Batman. His chief charge? To draw three of the comic books that would help build buzz for the upcoming film.

“Marvel did this run of books called Generations, where each issue focused on a different character,” says Schoonover. “Like, if you’d never read The Hulk before, that was a nice sort of history lesson on him. I did that issue of Captain Marvel. I was really stoked. It’s going to get a lot of eyeballs on it.” (The title he’s describing should be available in most comic book shops when the movie comes out this month.)

But exposure wasn’t Schoonover’s biggest thrill. That, he says, was getting to draw a dynamic heroine after a career largely spent drafting “big, buff, chiseled guys and overexaggerated male anatomy.”

“It was cool,” he says. “When I started drawing her, I noticed the kids”—Schoonover has two daughters, 4 and 8—“would come in the room, see what I was drawing, and stick around a little bit more than usual.”

So in a genre known for exaggerating a heroine’s bust and butt, even in combat scenes, how did the artist go about rendering a woman with real power? Schoonover credits his spouse for that.

“I’ve got a wife who is pretty awesome,” Schoonover says. “And she’s here to make sure certain things are proportionate.”