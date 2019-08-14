Street Art Festival Kicks Off in Downtown Minneapolis

× Expand Courtesy of the Downtown Minneapolis Street Art Festival Downtown Minneapolis Street Art Festival

Hennepin Theatre Trust and the Minneapolis Downtown Improvement District have teamed up to introduce the city's first annual Street Art Festival. The three-day festival is free, and will run from August 15-17 on Hennepin and Nicollet Ave.

Lisa Middag, the director of Nicollet activation for the Improvement District, thinks that this festival will be another great way for people to experience art. Since most art is encountered inside galleries and buildings, the festival’s aim is to “draw people downtown to experience street art of all kinds.”

The streets will feature works from creators who dabble in all different forms of expression (food art, anyone?). This includes a two-block series of chalk art installations and live performances as you stroll through the outdoor art experience. Food and beverages will be on-site, so be sure to take a break from all the art critiquing for a little refresh.

There will be a lot of art styles to ‘ooh’ and ‘aah’ at, so here’s a breakdown of some things you’ll want to catch.

Thursday, August 15

Downtown Farmer’s Market Preview

Chalk artists Shawn McCann and Kimberley Wood will be kicking things off with “an impromptu demonstration” showcasing their skills on the pavement.

6th and Nicollet, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Downtown Street Art Festival Kick-off and Short Film Showcase

The official kick-off will be a rooftop affair. Pop over to Hennepin Theatre Trust’s roof for a short-film showcase dealing with art in public places. There won’t be snacks, but there will be a cash bar and free concert prior to the showing.

Hennepin Theatre Trust, 900 Hennepin Ave., 8:30 p.m.

Friday, August 16

Nicollet Chalk Art Festival

15 local and national chalk artists will take to the sidewalks of Nicollet Ave. to show off their installations between 6th and 8th streets. If you want to get in on the action, grab some chalk and add your own artistic touch the community mandala.

Nicollet, between 6th and 8th St., 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

zAmya Zone with the zAmaya Theater Project

zAmaya Theater Project aims to “turn the word ‘homeless’ from a word back into a person.” Catch their live performance on fostering a connection between those who have and haven’t experienced homelessness on Nicollet Ave.

Nicollet at 7th St., 11 a.m.- 12 p.m.

Malamanya in Concert at the Marq

Grab a spot at Parq at the Marq to enjoy the afro-latin beats from Malamanya. This is a BYOBB (bring-your-own-blanket-and-beverage) event, but you’ll have the chance to snag some dinner from Elevate Food Hall and enjoy some lawn games before the tunes start.

Between 3rd and Washington on Nicollet Ave., 4 p.m.- 7 p.m.

Saturday, August 15

3D Chalk Installations

Sig and the Funky Diabetic will be chalking it up to finish their (catch the ground work on Friday) two-wall mural between 7th and 8th Streets.

Nicollet Ave., between 7th and 8th Streets, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Street Eats on Nicollet

What outdoor event would be complete without some food trucks? Stop between installations for some grub between 6th and 8th streets.

Nicollet Ave. between 6th and 8th streets, 10:30 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Bauhaus 100th Anniversary

Artist Lee Noble will be helping Bauhaus celebrate their milestone by delving into the connections between Minneapolis and the influential city of Weimar that started a cultural movement in 1919 (part of Bauhaus100 Bonanza Show).

Nicollet Ave. between 6th and 7th streets, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Nicollet Makers Market Street Art Festival Edition

The bi-monthly downtown craft and art market will make a special appearance at the festival with their locally made goods. Get a taste of live screen printing and artist demos from one of 15 creators at the market.

Nicollet Ave. between 6th and 8th streets, 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.