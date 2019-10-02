Editor's Note: What's Going on With Crime Downtown?

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Jayne Haugen Olson

I’ve lived in the Twin Cities metro my entire life, so city crime is nothing new. I keep my radar up, never leave anything of value visible in my car, and pay attention to where I park and the routes I take. Overcautious? No. I live in a major metropolitan area. I consider myself street smart. Aware. But every now and then, stuff gets out of whack. Statistics spike, concerns escalate, and tensions mount. There certainly are headlines about aggressive late-night crime in districts that I don’t frequent after midnight, but I don’t want fear to hold me (or my family) back from supporting our cities. Living in our cities.

My daughters and I attended the Billie Eilish concert at the Armory in June. I have to admit it was refreshing to exit the arena post-show to a relatively low-key streetscape off South 6th Street and Portland, where show attendees mingled amidst security, Uber and Lyft drivers, and moms and dads meeting their teens. The walk to our car was downright pleasant as we stopped to admire the fountain in the Government Center Plaza and snapped photos of the skyline. A far different experience from leaving live performances at Target Center, Fine Line, or First Avenue with all the bars, clubs, and eateries.

A family dinner outing a few Friday nights ago led our party of four to downtown Minneapolis. We grabbed a meter on Marquette, took photos of our girls in front of the “Prince” mural on the former Schmitt Music building before heading to the Foshay for steak and burgers. My daughters teased me that I acted like a tourist as I took another photo of them in front of the Manny’s sign.

I refuse to turn my back on making downtown—including evenings and nightlife—a continued part of my lifestyle. But I’m not naive. I expect city officials, the mayor, the downtown council, the theater district, landlords, and the police to also play their part. To work together to keep it clean, safe, and leased with exciting restaurants, entertainment venues, hotels, and programmed happenings. In return, I’ll continue to do my part by believing in downtown and supporting downtown businesses. Introducing our children to the appeal and wonders of the city is important to my husband and me.

But a few stories of late have concerned me. A Loring Park landmark restaurant that had car keys stolen from the valet station by 14-year-old kids who took a joy ride. An anchor retailer in the North Loop that has experienced a higher caliber of shoplifting. A seasoned Uptown retailer who had his plate-glass window smashed by a brazen late-night thief. And, lest we forget, the senseless act of arson that destroyed the historic pavilion and Lola on the Lake restaurant alongside Bde Maka Ska. My fear is that local businesses will tire of the disruption, destruction, and attacks and leave the city. Retailers and restaurateurs who believe in the city might get worn down by having to constantly be on guard or be concerned about losing money.

I, along with this magazine, have been on a soapbox to support local businesses for decades. But I realize it’s more than that. You need to get into the cities of St. Paul and Minneapolis more often. Grab a coffee. Buy a card. Have dinner. See a show. Even just stroll through a store you haven’t visited in years or ever. Yes, retailers want you to buy, but they also want to see your smiling faces and foot traffic.

This month, we will once again bring our annual runway fashion show, Fashionopolis, to Aria in the North Loop. In many ways we have outgrown the venue—but we haven’t tired of the allure of the space and the neighborhood. For us, this signature event belongs in the city because we believe in downtown and believe in the energy the surroundings add to the experience. Our 600+ guests will be supporting downtown, too. But, don’t get me started on the need for more parking in North Loop. That’s for another column.