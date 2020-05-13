Meet Mulan's Minnesota Star: Doua Moua

× Expand Photo courtesy Doua Moua Doua Moua Waiting game: “Being a Hmong actor and trying to make it in Hollywood is a hard road.”

Doua Moua knows how to dedicate himself to a role. The 33-year-old St. Paul native plays Po in Disney’s new live-action Mulan. To embrace the part, he gained 40 pounds (Disney’s idea) and named his pug puppy PoPo (his idea).

In the 1998 animated version, Chien-Po is one of Mulan’s goofy sidekicks—a pal who barely makes it through the training regime in “I’ll Make a Man Out of You.” In the live-action film, Po has become a slapstick-funny friend with a big belly and cartoonishly expressive eyebrows—and, for Moua, the role of a lifetime.

Since his high school years, Moua has acted in off-Broadway plays, indie films, and TV shows. Most notably, he played the main villain, Spider, in 2008’s Gran Torino: a racial-reconciliation drama directed by and starring Clint Eastwood. Watching the movie, it’s startling to see this nice-in-real-life guy play an abrasive gang leader who spews misogyny at women. But despite the performance, he hasn’t been popping up on America’s Netflix and Hulu streams. Mulan is his highest-budget project to date.

× Expand Photo courtesy Doua Moua Doua Moua in Gran Torino Doua Moua’s first major role: gang leader Spider in 2008’s Gran Torino.

As his acting career takes off in California, the Hmong actor has begun to experience a competing feeling: guilt over his distance from family and community back home in Minnesota. That’s partly because in early February, the day before our interview, the Trump administration disclosed negotiations with Laos to deport Hmong and Lao immigrants who aren’t U.S. citizens. That could include members of Moua’s extended family and hundreds of refugees in the Twin Cities.

“I was born in Thailand,” Moua says. “At six months old we immigrated to the United States. Reading up about the deportation of Hmong and Lao people . . .” He trails off. “It’s sad.” Moua sees the administration’s policy as a threat to his community.

On top of that, his 60-something parents, who live in Maplewood, have both faced an onslaught of health problems that forced them out of their jobs. Even though a few of Moua’s siblings still live in the Twin Cities, the family responsibility rests on him. “In Hmong culture, the youngest son is the one that has to go back and take care of his parents,” he says. “There’s a lot of sacrifice for me to try to follow my dream.”

This sense of familial duty helps Moua relate to Mulan’s title character. If you weren’t a young child in the late ’90s (shout-out to my boyfriend, James Van Der Beek!), here’s a primer: Mulan is a feisty teenager growing up during the China’s Han dynasty. Then Huns invade by crossing the Great Wall. When the Chinese emperor orders one man from every family to join the imperial army, Mulan secretly decides to take her elderly father’s place. She dons his armor, chops off her hair with a sword, and heads off to battle.

Unlike other recent Disney remakes, the live-action film won’t be a musical costarring a tiny, sassy dragon named Mushu. He doesn’t appear in this version, and neither does the original soundtrack. Mulan will be a leap for Disney. It’s one of the company’s only high-budget films with a female director (New Zealander Niki Caro) and the only one with an all-Asian cast. The majority of the cast is ethnically Chinese; Moua will be the only Hmong actor.

For Moua, Mulan represents more than a dream project. It’s a role that almost convinced him to give up acting. “It was a whole-year process, and then I got the callback and waited for another four months,” he says of the audition process. (He first read as Mulan’s love interest, then Po in the callback.)

× Expand Photo courtesy Doua Moua Doua Moua with Dad in Laos Selfie time! Moua and his dad, Cher Moua, in Laos.

That’s a lot of time to ponder rejection. “You have that moment of doubt,” he adds. “What should I do next if I don’t book this job?”

Moua recalls the day he deleted a months-old email about the callback audition. He was leaving the gym when the phone rang. “Oh, I was in tears,” he says. “It was trippy, like a moment in life when you have doubts, finally give up, and the universe taps you on the shoulder like, ‘OK, you ready for this ride? Here it is.’”

•••••

This particular Disney ride started decades earlier, at Eden Prairie’s International School of Minnesota. This is the middle and high school Moua attended on scholarship while growing up in St. Paul. Moua fell in love with acting after a middle school choir teacher convinced him to audition for Our Town, by Thornton Wilder (a classic of amateur dramatics).

“That instant gratification of performing onstage fulfilled me,” he says. “I’m a first-generation immigrant to the U.S., so most of my parents’ time was spent working. I’m the youngest son, and my older siblings are, like, five years older than me, so I was left to my own devices.”

For Moua, a self-proclaimed lazy kid with a distaste for school, theater felt like home. For his parents, acting was a hobby he would eventually leave behind for a “real job”—say, as a doctor or a lawyer. But he stuck with it, acting first in school plays, then in indie productions through the Center for Hmong Arts and Talent, in St. Paul. He went on to attend Marymount Manhattan College and acted in New York before finally relocating to L.A. seven years ago to get serious about movies.

No matter where he was auditioning, he mostly rung up rejections. Each year, he’d score a few parts in indie shorts or extra roles on TV. But even after Gran Torino, job offers didn’t exactly flood in.

“Being a Hmong actor and trying to make it in Hollywood is a hard road,” he says. “They use Asian ethnicity to market toward a particular market, like the Chinese market, Japanese market, the Korean market. So just being a minority within a minority is hard.”

× Expand Photo courtesy Doua Moua Doua Moua in Mulan Let's not hug it out: Moua, as Po, tries to defeat the Huns in Mulan.

His own struggles inspired him to write The Harvest, a loosely autobiographical screenplay. It’s a coming-of-age tale about a Hmong family: The father is experiencing kidney failure, as is Moua’s own dad. The youngest son returns home, forcing him to confront a dilemma: Is his life’s purpose to save his father, with whom he has a complicated relationship, or should he pursue his own path?

Moua wrote the script years ago, right after Gran Torino wrapped. It gained a little traction in the Black List, a Hollywood film marketplace, but Moua put off shooting. “Not as many people were interested in diversity then,” he says.

Moua was supposed to start shooting, possibly in Chicago, later this year. (He originally wanted to cast and shoot in Minnesota, but the state tax-incentive credits fell through.) So far, Moua has hired a producer from Minnesota and hopes to involve more Minnesotans in the cast and crew. He’s working with Chicago-and-Minnesota-based production company Pink Hippo to get the movie off the ground.

“Let’s hope after Parasite”—the Oscar-winning South Korean hit—“it might have potential,” he jokes.

At press time, Moua planned to return to the Cities at the end of March for a meet-and-greet at a Mulan screening. While in town, he was looking forward to hugging his family and letting his parents tell him, once more, what his life could be like if only he were a doctor. That world feels far away right now, and for more reasons than one, the actor feels tied to L.A. for the time being—after all, PoPo loves a good ocean breeze.