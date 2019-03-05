Doors Open Minneapolis to Give Behind-the-Scenes Access to Over 100 Places

× Expand Photograph courtesy of Doors Open Minneapolis Butler Square

How many unique buildings in Minneapolis have you seen, and of those, how many have you actually been inside of? Doors Open Minneapolis, a free celebration of the city’s architecture, will give people the opportunity to see over 100 sites that they may have only appreciated from the outside, from May 18–19.

The project’s originator–Scott Mayer, who previously founded the Ivey Awards–was inspired to put on a Doors Open event in town after seeing the success of similar initiatives in Chicago and Milwaukee. Open House Chicago began in 2011 and had over 100,000 unique visitors visit 257 sites in the city, while Doors Open Milwaukee had 26,100 people visiting around 170 sites as part of its tour.

“I was doing research to think about an event or project that could be really helpful in telling our story–telling the city’s story–and I came across this concept that was being done in other cities,” Mayer said. “When I visited Chicago and Milwaukee I was hooked, and I had the hunch that we could make this work here and do it in a very Minneapolis, unique way.”

The buildings participating in Doors Open Minneapolis will include a mix of places that represent the city’s history, from arts and cultural venues, to business and commercial sites, civic spots, and sacred spaces. As of today, participants include First Avenue, Foshay Tower, the Hotel Ivy, Witch’s Hat Tower, JB Hudson Jewelers, the Basilica of St Mary, Kramarczuck Sausage Co.–even the Minneapolis Police K9 Kennel.

“I’ve gotten to see some really cool spaces–I would say that they’re not the grandiose architecture that one can see easily in Chicago. For example, it’s more about little ‘oh, that is cool, I never knew that’ nuggets here in the Twin Cities,” Mayer said.

Among the lesser known highlights? If you ever wanted to tour Hennepin County jail without being arrested, Doors Open Minneapolis will allow you to do so. Not seen in Milwaukee or Chicago, Mayer says there are also plans for visitors to go underground inside a manhole that are in the works. And have you ever heard of Bellisio Foods? The frozen food manufacturer’s headquarters actually operates out of a building downtown, and markets more than 400 products across 12 countries.

“Here’s this company that has worldwide impact–they produce frozen food products that are consumed worldwide–that are coming up with the next pizza recipe in a little downtown space that no one knows about,” Mayer said. “Those are really the stories we’re interested in telling.”