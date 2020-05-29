Derek Chauvin Charged with Third-Degree Murder and Manslaughter

× Expand Photographs by Caitlin Abrams George Floyd Protest Protestors gather in downtown Minneapolis after Derek Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, one of four who were fired this week in connection with the death of George Floyd, was brought into police custody on Friday. He was charged for third-degree murder and manslaughter by the Hennepin County Attorney’s office.

Chauvin was taken by Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the agency Harrington oversees that is conducting the investigation into Floyd’s death, following a week of protests across the Twin Cities.

Further charges may come sooner in a more detailed complaint, according to Freeman.

The investigation into the other three officers is ongoing, Freeman said. “We felt it appropriate to focus on the most dangerous perpetrator. I must say this case has moved with extraordinary speed.”

“We have never charged a case in that kind of timeframe, and we can only charge a case when we have sufficient submissible evidence to prove a case beyond a reasonable doubt. As of right now, we have that,” he said.

“We felt a responsibility to charge this as soon as possible,” Freeman said. He said the office needed until yesterday late afternoon to collect the final evidence before bringing the charge. He did not disclose what that was.

He said he would not comment on the status of the other officers, including Tou Thao, the other officer who appears in the video standing by.

“This is by far the fastest we have ever charged a police officer. Normally these cases can take nine months to a year. We have to charge these cases very carefully, because we have a difficult burden to prove.”

According to Freeman, Chauvin’s charges are the same as Mohamed Noor’s original charges, after the former officer shot Justine Damond in 2017.

“I’m not insensitive to what has happened in the streets. My own home has been picketed regularly. My job is to do it [charge] only when we have sufficient evidence. We have it today,” Freeman said.

“We cannot, and will not, charge a case until it’s ready. This case is ready,” Freeman said.

Freeman said the signed copy of the charges would be made available today.

Governor Tim Walz signed an executive order imposing a curfew in Minneapolis and St. Paul from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., effective Friday through Sunday.

We will update this post with more information as it becomes available.