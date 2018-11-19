10 Lessons on Depression, From Podcaster John Moe

× Expand Photo by Nate Ryan John Moe and Jeff Tweedy Take two Zoloft and come on my podcast? John Moe and Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy

When American Public Media canceled John Moe’s comedy show, Wits, he was pretty depressed. Depression is a Goliath that Moe has struggled against for much of his life, so he pitched a new podcast about it. Now in its third season, The Hilarious World of Depression features Moe interviewing an incredible roster of creatives who’ve fought the same giant: musicians like Jeff Tweedy, Aimee Mann, and Neko Case; comedians Rachel Bloom, Margaret Cho, Maria Bamford, and Paul F. Tompkins; author John Green; food personality Andrew Zimmern; and political journalist Ana Marie Cox.

“Maybe it’s just me throwing rocks at a giant,” he says, during a recent conversation at Minnesota Public Radio’s headquarters in St. Paul. “But I have a big bucket of rocks.”

What has Moe learned mining the quarry of mental health?

1. Misery does not actually love company.

“That’s how the disease works,” Moe says of the isolation depression brings. “It wants you to be left alone so it can fester.”

2. You’d be surprised who will share their experience of depression.

“Somebody like Jeff Tweedy does the show because people want to talk about their hard times with people who’ve gone through similar hard times,” Moe says. “Not to sell more Wilco albums.”

3. Depressed comedians love The Carol Burnett Show.

During season one, Baron Vaughn, Paul F. Tompkins, and Andy Richter all referenced the show in their interviews. “My theory is that we all loved watching this show because we were watching four actors who love each other,” Moe says.

4. If you have a panic attack, look for LeBron James.

Comedian and Chappelle Show creator Neal Brennan tried everything to treat his depression: transcranial magnetic stimulation, Zoloft, microdoses of LSD, ketamine. “When he tried HGH, he had a panic attack in LeBron James’s trailer while shooting a Sprite commercial,” Moe says. “And in addition to his ball-handling skills and his three-point shooting, it turns out LeBron is really good at coaching people out of panic attacks.”

5. Depression steals works of genius; it doesn’t create them.

“We only have three Nirvana albums because Kurt Cobain was taken from us,” Moe says. “As if he had throat cancer or any other lethal disease.” Artists suffering from depression “aren’t as productive as they would be if they weren’t—and they don’t have better ideas.”

6. Going off your meds won’t fire up your creativity.

“John Green has OCD, and he sat down at his desk to write the follow-up to The Fault in Our Stars,” Moe recalls. “He went off his meds, and with those racing thoughts and those dominating thoughts, his mind became too busy to see the page. He wrote a really wonderful book about a girl with OCD—once he got back on his meds.”

7. Depression isn’t impressed with your success.

First up, Moe interviewed Peter Segal from Wait Wait... Don’t Tell Me! “He thought, ‘If I could just get into a good college.’ He gets into Harvard or Yale. Then, ‘If I could just have career success.’ He’s a playwright with plays produced all over the country. Then he gets Wait Wait and it becomes a hit. And he thinks, ‘None of this is solving the problem.’”

8. Suicide doesn’t make any sense.

“Suicidal people want the pain to end,” Moe says. “If you’re not going to be there when it ends, it’s a bad idea. I told Maria Bamford this, and she told me, It’s just so bad that you don’t care. Life feels unbearable. In that way, suicide transcends logic.”

9. “Army Vet PTSD Comedy” is a comedy genre.

Challenged by a vet to find a comedian that other soldiers could relate to, Moe interviewed Thom Tran. A Vietnamese refugee, Tran joined the Army out of high school and ended up getting shot in the head while fighting in Iraq. Tran got a Purple Heart out of it—and an original comic persona.

10. “Oh?” is the best interview question you can ask.

“I’ve overthought things doing interviews, trying to ask the perfect insightful question,” Moe says. “With this show, it’s not my job to nail them to the wall. It’s just my job to explore.”