Dead Media Record Shop Closes Storefront

After nearly six years of selling its carefully curated collection of vinyl, cassettes, books, and zines, Dead Media announced Monday that its storefront on 35th Street is closing for good at the end of the month. The store thanked volunteers, the community, Paul Dickinson, John Kass, and all the performers that rolled through, before urging others to continue supporting their local record stores.

Independent record stores, like countless other small businesses, have been hit hard by the pandemic. Typically a huge sales driver, it was announced that Record Store Day, which was originally scheduled for April 18, will be carried out in three installments throughout the year. Many stores have pivoted to selling records online or taking orders through email or over the phone, or offering curbside pickup.

“We WILL still be open online and on Instagram till the time is right,” the statement reads. The store will function as sort of an e-store, with records listed on Discogs for purchase, and can be messaged through Instagram. There are over 500 products available on Discogs from Dead Media, encompassing just about any genre your soul desires. Colin Wilkinson, one of the owners, said to keep an eye on their Instagram stories for updates too.

John Kass began Dead Media with Paul Dickinson about six years ago in the Seward neighborhood. Wilkinson met Kass through making cassette tape art for a cassette tape label Kass owned. Wilkinson told Kass about an idea he, Simon Brooks, and Walker Neudorff had to start a cassette tape distribution company named Milkwax, citing the amount of tapes bands produced, but lack of interest from other shops and record stores in investing in and displaying tapes for purchase.

“We were like, you know what, there’s a market for it and people still care about tapes,” Wilkinson said. “I told him (Kass) that idea and he loved it.”

Kass invited them to run their distribution through Dead Media and eventually, he needed to step back from running the storefront.

“He was like, ‘Hey, this place is going to close if you don’t do something about it,’” Wilkinson said. The store was already volunteer run when Wilkinson, Brooks, and Neudorff stepped up and took over; they kept it that way to keep the shop open and worked in restaurants to make ends meet.

The shop became a meeting ground for many musicians and bands in the area, and a starting place for their aspirations. Bands like Sass and Oyster World played early gigs at Dead Media and Stephanie Jo Murck, Cleo Pupillo, and Willem Vander Ark, three of the four members of Oyster World, met and became closer at the shop.

The variety of lovable and quirky people that passed through the store to shop and talk sticks out to Wilkinson, a reflection of efforts made to make the space feel comfortable for anybody coming in. “People say to me, ‘I was in a dark point in time and this place, once a week, gave me a light, where I was like I want to go here. It’s a place I can run away to and be myself,’” Wilkinson said. The shop was a labor of love, and even though it comes during trying times, Wilkinson said it's been uplifting to receive messages of love and support in response to the announcement.

It’s not all bad news. In the near future, Wilkinson and a friend of his will move into the Northwind Lofts in northeast Minneapolis with a new company, Disco Death. Disco Death will be an online record store primarily, with appointments available for those interested in stopping in, and the occasional pop up sale. They’re also endeavoring to get into distribution and business to business sales.