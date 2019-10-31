Dawn McClain, Ghost Busting Radio Personality

× Expand Courtesy of Dawn McClain Dawn McClain

Halloween has many meanings to many people, but I decided to explore the paranormal aspect of "All Hallows Eve." After all, this is the perfect time of year to search through my spider web of contacts to see how many degrees of separation I may be from an actual paranormal investigator.

To my delight, the search did not take me long! I was quickly directed to friend and media pal Dawn McClain from the Jason & Alexis radio show on myTalk 107.1. McClain was my perfect subject, willingly allowing me to fire off any questions that crossed my mind relating to the mysterious world of the unknown.

A brief background on the ghost-busting radio personality. McClain has been working in morning radio for 26 years. Originally from Missouri, she was invited by a paranormal investigative team to accompany them on one of their cases. She fell in love with the mystery and scientific nature of the process, and eventually joined the paranormal team as a full time investigator. After moving to the Twins Cities to join Jason & Alexis, she found her ghostly home with Twin Cities Paranormal Society.

To begin with, just what is a paranormal investigator?

A paranormal investigator is someone who researches an event or phenomena that is beyond the scope of traditional scientific understanding.

How did you get interested in the paranormal?

I was doing a live radio broadcast at a haunted house attraction, and a paranormal group had a booth there. They knew I was interested in the paranormal because I used to do a paranormal segment on my radio show called We Are Not Alone. They invited me on an investigation and I was so intrigued that I joined their group.

How often are you scared during investigations?

Rarely. It can be pretty boring sitting in the dark asking questions (we use digital voice recorders and tape everything). I do feel the presence of spirits and I am most interested in listening to evidence later. It’s way scarier to be home listening to evidence and you hear a recorded spirit’s voice answer you back. I have thrown my headphones off my head out of the initial fear and excitement of getting some evidence.

What kind of scientific equipment do you use to prove or debunk claims of paranormal activity?

We have FLIR cameras that measure heat signatures; SLS cameras that map the shape of an entities body; regular night vision cameras recording into a DVR; mel meters which measure temperature and fluctuation in electromagnetic fields; digital voice recorders, spirit boxes which rapidly scan radio frequencies, rem pods that detect motion and will alarm if anything comes near the antennas, K-2 meters which simply measure EMF (electromagnetic frequency) and regular mag flashlights.

Why do you think people are so interested in the paranormal?

Most people have seen or witnessed something they can’t explain. Some people find it comforting to know that their loved ones are around to check in on them. The world is filled with tangible things. People are endlessly interested in what they feel and sense that they can’t see. It makes you feel sort of like a superhero, when that “spidey sense” starts to go off. I can feel when they are around for the most part. It’s the unexplained that has always intrigued me.

Why do spirits or ghosts stick around and not move on?

There are thought to be a couple of different types of hauntings. About half the time, we encounter a residual haunting. It’s almost like an imprint of a spirit who cannot communicate with you, but they are in an endless loop of either their death state, or some type of trauma. Those don’t really interact. They just appear and do the same things over and over. Others interact and give us intelligent responses. The other type of haunting (which can be controversial) can be of a non-human nature, or something that has never been a human being at all.

Do some people see ghosts more often than others?

From observing my own paranormal group, I believe so. There are team members who have never felt or seen anything. There are a few of us to varying degrees that see and hear what others don’t. I don’t think this is a talent, but something you can work on. I for instance have had a huge jump in what I see and sense in the last year. I have opened myself up to seeing and hearing. I have started to see almost mini movies in my mind of a scene playing out. I also have gotten names right, and had my visions validated with video footage, audio recordings and photos.

× Expand Courtesy of Dawn McClain Twin Cities Paranormal Society

Can you make a spirit leave or cross over and no longer haunt a location?

Yes, you can urge a spirit to move on. We have a spiritual advisor who does a ritual to help facilitate this process. However, if some spirit has been hanging around for hundreds of years, it’s not as easy to make them move on. We feel that many times it quiets them down at least. We politely ask that they move on (if the homeowner wishes this) or at least not bother the people any more.

Is there anything you do to protect yourself from interacting with these entities?

Everyone has different techniques. Some of our investigators are not spiritual or religious at all, so they don’t feel the need to “protect themselves.” We have a number of hard-core skeptics on our team that don’t have those concerns.

I on the other hand was raised Roman Catholic and say prayers, particularly the Prayer of St. Benedict, which is used in exorcisms. I also wear a Benedict medal inside my shirt next to my skin. A demonologist gave it to me and it is blessed. I also ask the spirits to stay in the location when I leave and not follow me home. I used to be a lot more paranoid about this, but now I just ask and then forget about it.

How convinced are you that ghosts are real?

100 percent because of the evidence I’ve personally gathered over the years. Mostly audio recordings.

What is the most haunted place you have been in Minnesota?

The Palmer House in Sauk Centre and a private home in Andover.

What are your favorite haunted locations?

The Lexington Restaurant on Grand Ave in St. Paul, Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Lexington, Kentucky, and Moundsville Penitentiary in West Virginia. It is a closed prison where they filmed the Netflix Show, Castle Rock and the film Shawshank Redemption.