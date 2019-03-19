David Hogg Speaks at Westminster Town Hall Forum

× Expand Courtesy of Westminster Town Hall Forum David Hogg

Last Friday, a shooter killed 50 people at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand. A white nationalist, the shooter posted a racist manifesto online and streamed the killings on Facebook Live. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said that “there will be changes to our gun laws” following the attack, since anyone 16 and older can apply for a firearms license in New Zealand, and there’s an estimated 1 firearm for every 4 people who live in the country.

About 13 months ago, David Hogg was just another senior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, when on February 14, 17 of his classmates, teachers, and friends were shot and killed by a lone shooter using a military assault rifle. Since then, Hogg founded the gun control advocacy group Never Again MSD with 20 other Parkland students, and he also became a founding member of the March for Our Lives, that has become one of the largest youth-led movements in the world advocating to end gun violence in America.

Hogg was invited to Minneapolis to speak at the Westminster Town Hall Forum, and addressed the full-capacity church on Tuesday about the continuing gun crisis in America, the rise of white supremacy that has caused a surge in violence, being a youth advocate, and just how much has changed since the March for Our Lives began.

Hogg opted to take to take a gap year following his graduation to speak around the country, advocating for voter participation, civic engagement, and social activism. Hogg and his younger sister Lauren co-authored the best-selling book "#NeverAgain: A New Generation Draws the Line" and are also contributors to "Glimmer of Hope: How Tragedy Sparked a Movement," a compilation of writings by the founders of the March for Our Lives. This year, he will be joining the freshman class at Harvard University.

“What I ask in the light of the recent events in New Zealand, in the light of the thousands of mass shootings that have happened in recent years in the United States, is how do we work together against this issue?” Hogg said. “We are the gun violence generation, and what we as youth ask–what I as a youth ask–is not to lead in front, is not to lead behind, but to lead with you–no matter your age, no matter the color of your skin–because in this fight, the only way that we’re ever going to be able to drive out of here and get out of this insane situation that we’ve gotten ourselves involved in down this weird back road that we call America, is by steering together, and working together to go down the right path.”

In his speech, Hogg emphasized the need to address the disparity of gun violence across racial lines, saying it's an issue people need to care about when the victims don't have white skin.

“We don’t talk about the fact that the Second Amendment is not purposely built to take down a tyrannical government–the Second Amendment is built to enable a white supremacist tyrannical government,” Hogg said.

Hogg also drew comparisons between the NRA and Big Tobacco, saying that both lobby in the interest of profits with no regard for public safety.

“The NRA does not stand for everyday gun owners like my father, and most of my family members.” Hogg said. “The NRA stands for gun manufacturers in the same way that Big Tobacco stood for selling as many cigarettes as possible.”

“The NRA actually benefits off of school shootings, because their profits go up after school shootings,” Hogg added, “because gun sales go up after school shootings.”

Hogg also spoke about the controversy for arming schools to protect students from shootings.

“Let’s think about what they actually mean when they’re talking about arming schools. Single point of entry, a metal detector, armed guards, armed teachers, a barbed wire fence around the school to make sure individuals can’t hop over the fence to shoot the school.” Hogg said. “Do you know what I just described to you? Prison. Because they know if they can continue to fear-monger among our youth the idea that the only thing that can make you safe from gun violence in America is another gun, they’re always going to be able to sell you two guns.”

And it's not shocking that mass shooters are almost always male. Hogg pointed to toxic masculinity that teaches men aggressive behaviors, and the stigmatization of mental health, that can cause men to act out in violent ways.

"Why do young men in America have this constant fear that's surrounded around toxic masculinity?" Hogg said. "I was taught as a young man in America that it's not okay to feel any other emotion than 'angry' because of the figures that I saw in the media."

Hogg stated that the March for Our Lives does not endorse political candidates, since both parties held power after Columbine and mass shootings have only gotten worse in America since then. He called for the voting age to be lowered to 16, so politicians are more inclined to represent youth in their constituency, and encouraged youth to become politically involved.

"The reason why youth aren't politically involved is because we aren't represented." Hogg said. "We don't feel cared about because we're not. Why would I turn out and vote for somebody who doesn't care about anybody of my age, doesn't care about the fact that we have higher rates of anxiety and depression of any other generation that came before us, and a higher rate of student loan debt of any generation that came before us too."

“What freedom looks like to me is political leaders that go not after each other, but against the sources of evil together, from both political parties.” Hogg added.

So where does the country go from here?

"First of all, funding gun violence research," Hogg said. "We need a plan for peace in this country. We need a plan that tackles white nationalism and white terrorism, because it's on the rise."

During the forum, plenty of questions came in asking Hogg whether he ever intends to run for office, and whether he's hopeful about the future.

"Yes I am," he said. "As far as running for office, I hope it doesn't get to that point. I really hope it doesn't. I sincerely hope that Congress can act right now and stop the 40,000 gun deaths that are happening in the United States annually."