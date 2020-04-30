Dave Simonett Adjusts to a Changed Music Industry

× Expand Photograph by Zoe Prinds-Flash Dave Simonett

Imagine: You’re a musician ready to release a new album after months of work, planning a tour to promote it for your livelihood. It finally gets to album release day, and you’re weeks away from your first tour date—and the world shuts down because of COVID-19.

That’s what happened to Trampled by Turtles lead singer Dave Simonett, whose solo album Red Tail was released earlier this year. But, he’s taking it in stride. “Maybe it would’ve been a disaster,” he jokes about his tour. “Maybe I got spared.”

Instead of touring around the U.S., Simonett has been staying in his Minneapolis home with his two children. He’s been spending his time painting with them, hiking in the woods, and doing home renovations.

“I don’t know if maybe it’s the weird stress that’s in the air right now or whatever, but I’m really good at bashing stuff, and then putting it back together takes forever,” he says. “But I’ve got nothing but time.”

For the past couple of years, Simonett has been performing music with Trampled by Turtles, under the moniker Dead Man Winter, and also under his own name. Between writing and touring for all three projects, this is the first time he’s had the opportunity to take a break.

With most jobs, you can go on vacation and spend a week on the beach in Florida relaxing, he says. “But with music, it’s not really like that, you’re always kind of working. Even if you’re not touring, you know, there’s always the creative process happening and I’ve kind of consciously decided not to do that for a bit.”

Despite Simonett’s break, he and Trampled by Turtles have been dipping their toes into performing and promoting in the world of COVID-19. Between Instagram livestreams, celebrating the 10 year anniversary of their album Palomino, and radio interviews, Trampled by Turtles released a limited edition vinyl of their most recent EP, Sigourney Fever, for Record Store Day. The 1,000 copies are available only at Electric Fetus and Down in the Valley.

Back in February, I spoke with Simonett about Red Tail, the tour that he has since postponed, and about his other music. Then and now, one of his goals for his future music was to make sure it sounded different than what he’s previously written. With this break, he seems hopeful about his ability to do so.

“I’m hoping that kind of cleanses the palette,” he says. “But it’s been nice to just kind of do like normal dad stuff, it’s kind of a new thing for me.”

While his tour for Red Tail won’t be happening for a while, it’s available for streaming on all your favorite music services. If you want to look back to a time where we weren’t sheltering in place, Red Tail is a good place to start. With instrumentals that sound like blowing winds, and candid moments with bandmates that sound like they could happen while viewing blustery landscapes, Simonett’s new album helps you remember the times when you were inside by choice. Red Tail, which came out last month, is filled with comparatively more uplifting lyrics and laughter than his previous album, Furnace. However, it is still not strictly a joyful album.

“It came from a pretty good place,” Simonett said. “I don’t really ever have a plan for as far as an album is going to feel before I go into it. I think it’s kind of like a reflection of the time for me, and for the band and everybody.”

Different from his Trampled by Turtles or Dead Man Winter work, Red Tail contains long guitar solos, candid moments between the musicians in the studio, and the lightness of recording without any expectations.

Before going into the studio to record the album, Simonett wasn’t sure if he’d come home with a few demos, or something more complete. Luckily for us it was the latter. Joined by Don House on guitar, Al Church on Bass, and Lars-Erik Larson on drums and piano, the band put together the album in just 5 days. It’s made even more impressive by the fact that no one but Simonett knew the songs when they began the recording process.

“I like to try to record it like a live way and try to get the initial impression of the song with people,” Simonett said. “I’m fine with mistakes, as long as they’re kind of cool mistakes.”

This isn’t the first time that Simonett has gone his own way. In between Trampled by Turtles tours, and during hiatuses, Simonett began releasing his own solo music in 2011 by releasing Bright Lights under the Dead Man Winter moniker, and later released the album Razor Pony under his own name. His most recent solo project was the Dead Man Winter album, Furnace, which was inspired by Simonett’s divorce.

Years after Furnace was released with lyrics such as “I'm a disaster, I am fading from your young life/I'm growing pale and ghost white, with X's on my eyes,” it didn’t take much for Red Tail to be a more uplifting album. It’s a much more acoustic, intimate album than the work Simonett has written for Trampled by Turtles or Dead Man Winter.

Even though Red Tail is a happier album than one about divorce, it’s still not pure sunshine. Songs like “By the Light of the Moon” contain melancholy, wistful lyrics such as, “Though the light of the moon might be enough/You were gone too soon, now the game is done.” There are still a number of upbeat, happy-sounding songs on the record. “There’s a Lifeline Deep in the Night Sky” starts with the band members chatting and laughing about mistakes before launching into a ballad filled with many voices asking, “Can you feel it?” After the final chorus, one of the band members shouts out, “We did it!” which seems like the perfect note to end on.

Filled with a variety of different songs, with seemingly vague lyrics, Red Tail doesn’t have a clear message, unlike other albums that Simonett has worked on. However, that seems to be his preference.

“Songs work best if you can relate in some way,” Simonett said. “If I tell them where the song comes from, it kind of takes that choice away from them.”

Other members of Trampled by Turtles use this time to work on their own projects as well. Some projects are related to music, like fiddle player Ryan Young co-founding the bluegrass band, Pert Near Sandstone. Some projects dip into other creative areas, like bass player Tim Saxhaug producing the movie Nina of the Woods, which came out March 6. The breaks that the band members take to do that helps contribute to the overall health and longevity of the band, Simonett says.

“They know that I need some space and some different creative outlets,” Simonett said.

As the writer for Trampled by Turtles, Simonett jokes that they could stand to put out another record, too. For the time being there is no set plan for what Simonett will work on next, but he plans on doing lots of different projects, and continues to hope to keep each album fresh and different than the ones he’s put out before.

Simonett was reluctant to describe Red Tail, insisting that the audience find their own meaning in the album. “My only description would be to just listen,” Simonett said.