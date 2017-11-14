Dave Matthews Band to Perform for Pre-Super Bowl LII Concert

× Expand Photo by Rodrigo Simas Dave Matthews Band

The Super Bowl LII entertainment decision makers are borrowing the NFL’s “next man up” strategy and running with it—really, really far. But hey, no complaints here—their overachieving is our gain.

Xcel Energy Center announced Monday they are adding Dave Matthews Band to the already loaded roster of pre-Super Bowl performers. CBS Radio and the NFL’s On Location Experiences team paired up to present The Grammy Award winners on Feb. 3’s The Night Before concert. Pop over to Ticketmaster this Friday at 10 a.m. for the start of general ticket sales and/or keep an eye on Xcel’s social media for a chance to get in as free as the Birkenstocked feet of every DMB fan in the ‘90s (and now?).

To bravely go open-toed during a Minnesota winter is just one of many choices you’ll have to make leading up to the big game. Check out everything else on deck:

Super Bowl Breakfast

Raise a bloody mary in honor of the NFL player recognized by his peers for having demonstrated outstanding leadership on and off the field this season. Rumor has it the Athletes in Action Bart Starr Award is presented in person by its namesake every year. Feb. 3. Minneapolis Hilton, superbowlbreakfast.com

NFL Alumni Artisan Home Tour

Live that NFL all-star life during a chauffeured tour of some of the Twin Cities most luxurious western suburb homes. Keep the classiness rolling through lunch at the Lafayette Club and catch up with some old pals—former Minnesota Gopher and Green Bay Packer Darrell Thompson and former Viking Kurt Knoff are set to attend. Feb. 3. mnsuperbowl.com

Nomadic Live & Club Nomadic

The pop-up nightclub gurus from Nomadic Entertainment Group decided one VIP Las Vegas-style party wasn’t enough. Shortly after announcing a four-day concert series leading up to the Super Bowl (inside the renovated Minneapolis Armory), Nomadic partnered with Mystic Lake Casino Hotel to bring more high-caliber events out to their stomping grounds. Each venue will host a crop of world-class performers, which so far, includes Florida Georgia Line Feb. 3 at Mystic Lake. Feb. 1 – 4. Minneapolis Armory and Club NOMADIC at Mystic Lake, nomadicentertainment.com

Super Bowl LIVE

The newly remodeled Nicollet Mall will get a chance to show itself off during Super Bowl LIVE, a 10-day music, food, and fan-filled block party. Check out massive ice sculptures, NBC and ESPN broadcast sets, and tons of local and national musical entertainment. It’s free! Jan. 26 – Feb. 4. mnsuperbowl.com/events/event-detail/Super-Bowl-LIVE-Event

Super Bowl Experience

Think Valleyfair, but lots more turf. The NFL’s interactive theme park at the Minneapolis Convention Center gives you the chance to punt, pass, and kick like the pros, get an up-close look at Super Bowl championship rings and that coveted Lombardi hardware, and meet your heroes during a handful of autograph sessions. Jan. 27 – Feb. 3 Minneapolis Convention Center.

Taste of the NFL

Titans of industry, both culinary and athletic, clash in the best possible way at the annual Party With a Purpose. Superstar chefs from around the country team up with Hall of Famers and current NFL players for a tasty night of fundraising. Proceeds from the event are donated to food banks in each of the 32 NFL cities. Feb. 3. Saint Paul RiverCentre, tasteofthenfl.com