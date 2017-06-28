Dan Wilson in 10 Songs

× Expand Dan Wilson

Semisonic just played a reunion how at First Avenue, and at press time, the band’s leader, Dan Wilson, was working on a new album on which he “covers” tunes he wrote with Adele and others. To celebrate this percolation of local pop-rock, we made this playlist that follows the Grammy-winning songwriter’s long, varied career.

1. “Stop the Winter” by Trip Shakespeare on Applehead Man (1986) Aging hipsters remember Trip Shakespeare—whose members included Wilson, his brother Matt, and their bassist pal John Munson—for its ironic rock operetta “Tool master of Brainerd.” But the quirky Minneapolis outfit could do funk and new wave, too. “Stop the Winter” is proof.

2. “Look at the Moon” by Trip Shakespeare on Lulu (1991) The blueprint for the virtuosic, cheesy-in-a-good-way guitar pop that Wilson would later perfect with Semisonic. His falsetto here is pretty as Prince’s.

3. “Sculpture Garden” by Semisonic on Pleasure E.P. (1995) This distorted little ditty off Semisonic’s first recording found Wilson, Munson, and drummer Jacob Slichter pandering to locals, who knew exactly which sculpture garden the trio was singing about.

4. “F.N.T.” by Semisonic on Great Divide (1996) Semisonic’s most Semisonic-y song. All the ingredients are here: groovy guitar licks, choir-boy harmonies, and dumb-as-a-fox lyrics that subvert the shiny, happy sounds.

5. “Closing Time” by Semisonic on Feeling Strangely Fine (1998) The Cheers theme song for Generation X inspired countless drunken sing-alongs and interpretations. (It’s rumored to be a metaphor for Wilson anticipating the birth of his first child. And if you think about it, the womb is the barroom of pregnancy.)

6. “Not Ready to Make Nice” by the Dixie Chicks on Taking the Long Way (2006) Wilson stopped touring and recording with Semisonic in 2001 but found a second act penning songs for others. He won a Grammy for co-writing this powerful hit with the Dixie Chicks.

7. “All Kinds” by Dan Wilson on Free Life (2007) If Wilson’s spare and elegant solo stuff is a breath of fresh air, then this love song is a sweet sigh.

8. “Someone Like You” by Adele on 21 (2011) Wilson won another Grammy when he teamed with Adele on the bittersweet radio monster “Someone Like You.”

9. “New York Kiss” by Spoon onThey Want My Soul (2014) Though he’s known for lending his pen to superstars like Taylor Swift, Pink, and Adele, Wilson doesn’t shy away from indie acts like Spoon, with whom he wrote this moody rocker.

10. “Help Me Find the Way” by The Twilight Hours on Black Beauty (2016) Wilson lives in Los Angeles, but he keeps a foot in the Midwest by occasionally writing with his brother Matt’s band. “Help Me Find the Way” channels The Shins for a melancholic take on getting older.