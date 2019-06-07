Craig Finn & the Uptown Controllers Head to the Fine Line

× Expand Photograph by Shervin Lainez Craig Finn

Craig Finn’s dog is named Rosalita.

Interesting enough. The name represents a small tribute to the early Bruce Springsteen classic “Rosalita.” And Finn, too, is a rock star with a poetic streak and a blue-collar sound. But the fact that Finn played “Rosalita” live at Carnegie Hall alongside Springsteen himself? Well, that makes his dog’s name pretty boss.

The Hold Steady frontman and Edina native recounts the story from his Brooklyn flat. Not long ago, he was playing in a multi-artist Springsteen tribute, when an unexpected guest arrived: Springsteen. As it happened, Springsteen got up on stage and said, “Who knows the lyrics to ‘Rosalita’?”—and looked right at Finn.

Now, on June 8, Finn will be performing (sans Springsteen) at the Fine Line. Expect wispy, grungy, thoughtful bar-rocking fables, many from his newest solo album, I Need a New War. The 47-year-old can expect a hometown hero’s welcome. The same can’t be said for his evening with the Boss. “I opened the stage doors at Carnegie Hall, and there were like 300 people waiting for Bruce,” Finn says. “There was a huge gasp,” he adds, “and then sheer disappointment when they saw it was me.”

Craig Finn & the Uptown Controllers. June 8. Fine Line

On home:

“Minnesota is a place where I feel comfortable setting stories because that’s where I grew up and that’s what I know. Even if it’s a story I’m making up, I can see it honestly unfold in Minnesota.”

On spinning a yarn:

“Songwriting is always assumed to be confessional, but nobody assumes that of filmmaking. Like, nobody thinks Tarantino is making a movie about his own life.”

On soloing:

“The Hold Steady songs are big. Whereas with these solo records I’ve done something more vulnerable, and more mundane. Something closer to the lifeI live.”

On homecomings:

“I get myself kinda worked up for it. It’s my hometown and I want it to go great. The Replacements show in 2014 was a big one. Just to be a part of it was overwhelming.”

On heartbreak in Minnesota sports:

“The Twins kill me more than the Vikings. I expect it out of the Vikings, but the Twins hurt me personally way more because my love for them is deeper.”