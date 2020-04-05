The Couple Behind Poliça

× Expand Photograph by Cameron Wittig Channy Leaneagh and Ryan Olson The marriage album: Channy Leaneagh, of Poliça, at home with husband and producer Ryan Olson (who prefers to show his good side).

Ryan Olson sends his steak back to the kitchen. The dark lord behind the serpentine synths and war drumming of Poliça and Marijuana Deathsquads keeps a vampire’s schedule. But tonight he would prefer his meat be cooked to a more perfect medium. I’m crashing Friday date night at Burch with Olson and Channy Leaneagh, Poliça’s lead singer and songwriter and Olson’s wife of four years. Leaneagh ate earlier when she took their son to Holidazzle, so tonight she’s just drinking gimlets.

I’ve hung around for years with Olson, 43, and Leaneagh, 38. And after listening to their album, with its zombiefied title (When We Stay Alive) and its melancholic lyrics (“disappointing men / I cut them down / I take them out”)—well, this old friend grew a little concerned.

Is everything cool at home, you two?

“She’s not talking about me,” Olson blusters. “I can tell you that much.”

Leaneagh looks at him and laughs, her giggle harmonized to her eye roll.

“It’s disappointing men,” he says. “On her end! I am the one disappointed.”

Leaneagh clarifies that that particular lyric really does carry a double meaning. “I was actually going to name the record that,” she says. “But it gave too much credit to men.”

Olson turns serious. “It’s been a rough year,” he says. “But we’re about to turn it around.”

The rough stuff came to a head late last February. Olson was working at MASS MoCA, in the Berkshires of Massachusetts, overseeing the programming of Allovers. This is an immersive musical installation that will live at the art center for the next 15 years. Meanwhile, Leaneagh stayed home in north Minneapolis, taking care of their 11-year-old and 4-year-old.

Straight out of the gate, on 2012’s Give You the Ghost, Poliça found an irresistible formula: a combination of syncopated percussion throbbing under gnarly breakup confessionals. The band sold out First Ave for its first show; by the spring, it was playing Coachella. But the band’s third record, United Crushers (2016), garnered a lukewarm critical reception for its anguished and overtly political songs. The crowds at Poliça’s shows thinned out. At the end of that album cycle, Leaneagh and her three bandmates (drummers Ben Ivascu and Drew Christopherson, plus bassist Chris Bierden) went on a long hiatus.

“I was in a place of being like, I failed at music,” Leaneagh says. “OK, it didn’t work. So what I am going to do now?” She took a job working as a nurse’s assistant, feeding and cleaning patients with Alzheimer’s and dementia.

“I was working with people who were paralyzed or at the end of their lives,” she says. She also taught preschool and participated in community action against Northern Metals, the embattled (and now shuttered) north Minneapolis metal shredder. “I was like, This is really important. But I was depressed as fuck,” she says. “It was a hard winter for a lot of people.”

Leaneagh is serene as she assesses the turbulence. Outwardly at least. She’s wearing a crisp striped shirt and short, well-kempt hair that frames her fine Gaelic features. But she’s shy enough to fade out her own voice when the server returns to check on the table.

Olson, by contrast, has vocal chords that drill through the steakhouse din like a power tool. Even sitting down, he looks like a tall, rangy dude—stretching out the black noise-band T-shirt he’s wearing as he leans back or leans in. His gold molar twinkles each time he responds.

Olson explains that this year he concentrated on “following his fun compass.” This entailed working on projects like Allovers and producing a new album for the L.A. soul legend Swamp Dogg. It was fulfilling work, and his optimism never flagged. But even a stint producing Third Eye Blind’s new album didn’t change the family’s finances. “If I’m not covering my end of the bargain, and hopefully her end of the bargain—” he trails off. “I know it would make my life easier, and it would set her at ease knowing that I can cover this shit and she can go out and play.”

And then, at this moment of peak marital strain, Leaneagh fell off the roof. She was 10 feet up, on top of a ladder without a spotter, clearing ice dams from their north Minneapolis house.

Right before she fell, she says she was “angry shoveling” and then “angry climbing up a ladder.”

Looking back, she recognizes she felt reckless. “I was so angry!” she remembers.

The anger had been rising internally for months: over her marriage, her work, her entire world.

“And as soon as I fell, I was like, Oh you wanna fucking die? No you don’t. You don’t even know what you’re talking about. You need to wake the fuck up.”

And right on cue, a deep alarm clock of pain starting ringing along her body’s meridian. She had landed on the frozen sidewalk. She army crawled through the house and across her snow-covered backyard to retrieve her cell phone from the car in the garage. She called her husband and her friends and her family. Olson caught an emergency flight home.

Leaneagh’s strangest realization: She wasn’t as mad after the accident as she had been before.

In the end, Leaneagh avoided surgery. But one compressed vertebra required the use of an awkward and restrictive back brace for three months. She knew she would be more dependent on others. “I’ve resisted that fiercely,” she says. “But I had to ask for help.”

As she healed, she wrote lyrics and melodies to the slinky electronic tracks Olson had been producing. Looking back, Leaneagh says, she “used the songs to talk about how I was going to change my ego.”

Their creative process was basically unaffected by her injuries. Olson would grind out the production in his industrial lair—a room in a former paint factory across the freeway—surrounded by a raggedy demimonde. She would write alone in her room at home. He’s compulsively prolific, while she’s usually anxious and reticent, except when singing to his stuff.

“Ryan’s got a sad sexiness,” she says of his songcraft. “I gravitate towards that.”

“Well, have you ever had sex?” he asks. “It’s so depressing.”

•••••

The server comes back to our table with a trio of desserts. “Did we order that?” she asks with a touch of alarm. Olson laughs and explains that no, they were gifts from one of our servers.

A bunch of lyrics on When We Stay Alive read like Leaneagh’s dry comebacks to her husband’s constant ribbing: “What a hardship it must be / to talk all night about making things.” Darkly funny, sure, but not exactly uplifting paeans to marital harmony.

She laughs again. “I talk a lot of shit,” she says. “But he hears it in person, too.”

Olson looks forward to the next phase of their relationship, as the new album rolls out. Leaneagh will hit the road then with her three bandmates, playing a run of dates in Europe.

“Channy’s a dominating force when it comes to how our house is going to be handled,” he says. But this time she will leave the two kids home with Dad for six weeks.

“It’s something I’m very much looking forward to,” he says. “But she thinks I’m full of shit.”

Leaneagh giggles at him again.

Olson records and produces constantly. “But it seems like I go and play and hang out with buddies,” he continues. “That’s what I do professionally. But she hates that.”

“I don’t hate that you go hang out with people,” she says. “I hate how uneven our relationship is. The housework.”

They agree this upcoming role reversal may help restore a balance. “I have to accept leaving and letting him take it over,” she says. “And maybe that’s how we work better—not in the day to day, but the six months to six months.”

Olson checks his phone. He’s getting restless: There’s barely enough time to hit the liquor store on the way to his studio. Leaneagh is unsure whether she’ll join us or take a ride home and go to bed early.

When We Stay Alive is dark and kinky enough to fit the rest of their catalog. But after a night of rolling along as a third wheel, I get it now: It’s Poliça’s marriage album.