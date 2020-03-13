As Coronavirus Spreads, Leaders Declare Emergency

× Expand Minneapolis City Hall Coronavirus Meeting

Within a week, the first positive case of coronavirus appeared in Minnesota, Governor Tim Walz declared a "peacetime emergency," and President Donald Trump declared a national emergency. It’s been rough, to say the least, but both the state and the City of Minneapolis have started plans for how to handle COVID-19 in the upcoming months.

Today, Mayor Jacob Frey, City Council President Lisa Bender, Interim City Coordinator Mark Ruff and Minneapolis Health Commissioner Gretchen Musicant provided updates for what is being done to help slow the spread of coronavirus, and protect the city’s most vulnerable groups.

“It is better to gradually move up and eventually down a sliding scale of actions,” Frey said. “Circumstances may require anything from clear recommendations to mandates.”

Frey said that the city’s core functions will continue, and that he and heads of departments in the city have come up with concrete measures to keep the city running.

For the next 30 days, citizens will be able to have running water, regardless of whether or not they’re able to pay for it. And, until April 15, the Cold Weather rule will be in effect, meaning that companies can’t shut off heating for residents. Frey said he will also be personally calling mortgage lenders and landlords asking for a grace period.

The city will follow protocols put out by the CDC, including social distancing and limiting crowds to no more than 250 people. At this time, there won’t be any bans on large gatherings, but Frey said the future might call for more stringent guidelines.

“I’m pleased to share that our fire department, our police department, our 911, and our 311 operations have many contingency plans in place,” Bender said. “We’ve dealt with emergencies before and we’re well prepared.”

Bender also encouraged city employees to remember to take care of not only their physical health, but their mental health as well.

The city has been working “hand-in-glove” to protect communities that aren’t infected with the coronavirus, but are still being seriously affected. Small businesses, non-English speakers, people without internet access, and people who are (or might soon become) homeless. They’re also trying to find ways to help organizations and artists who depend on large gatherings.

Neither the city or the state have called for school closures. Frey noted that the schools have a direct effect on the economy. If children are staying home, a parent needs to stay home from work to be with them. Additionally, Bender said that there are thousands of children in Minnesota who rely on meals provided by schools, and they’d want to have support for families in case schools do close.

“We hear what the rest of the country and the rest of the world is experiencing and we want to help, that’s who we are as a people,” Frey said. “It’s what makes us, us.”