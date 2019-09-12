Enter the Corn Maze at Sever's Fall Festival

× Expand Sever's Fall Festival Corn Maze

First, a hypothetical: Someone gives you a rectangular plot for a cornfield. It’s pristine. And flat. And rich brown in color. Only they don’t want you to grow and harvest the corn; they want you to cut a maze into it. But not just any maze. A maze that encompasses more than 100 paths and actually takes the shape of something other than a maze. A space shuttle, say, or a pirate ship. The Sphinx, maybe.

So, how would you do it? Bushwhack it with a scythe or Bush Hog it with a tractor? Lay out your design and then plant your corn around it? Use a laser beam attached to a drone (warning: not a real thing) to scorch it from above? Kinda puzzling, when you really think about it. And, trust us, we have.

That’s why we decided to ask the foremost corn-maze maker in Minnesota, Mitch Michaelson of Sever’s Fall Festival, in Shakopee, how it’s done. We reached him in early July, just as he was beginning work on Sever’s 23rd annual maze.

“We plant our cornfield like a piece of graph paper,” Michaelson says of the family’s not-so-secret methodology. “We plant it on 30-inch rows north and south and 30-inch rows east and west. And if you go out there when it’s 2 inches or 6 feet tall, you can literally see these 30-inch-by-30-inch boxes.”

From there, it’s a matter of transferring the design—this year, a dinosaur—from a tiny rectangular sheet of graph paper to a gigantic rectangular hunk of farm field. Michaelson begins this process when the fields are between 3 inches and 8 inches tall, placing reference stakes every 10 rows. Once the stakes have delineated the field grid, Michaelson uses marking paint to transfer the design from the paper grid to the cornfield grid. This work usually takes three days. Then, a crew uses garden hoes to clear the paths.

But that’s not where it ends for Michaelson and company. “There are corn-maze operators who would probably say, ‘OK, it’s cut, it’s done,’ but we’re pretty particular,” says Michaelson. That means he’s constantly adjusting and tweaking his work. He takes aerial pictures with a drone as the corn grows, to see what looks wrong.

The end result is a whopping 14.5-acre maze that Michaelson calls “no dead end.” Instead of challenging visitors to find a way out, Sever’s maze involves finding six treasure placards hidden among 26 markers, all secreted within the myriad paths of the maze.

Michaelson, who is a grain farmer when he’s not crafting corn mazes, won’t call himself an artist. But you can see no small amount of creativity, craft, and perfectionism in the finished work.

To wit, he doesn’t rely on GPS to lay out the perfectly straight rows, although the ag-tech specialist on his farm constantly badgers him to try it. “If you Google ‘corn mazes,’ you can always tell which ones were planted by GPS,” laments Michaelson. “And I’m not saying one is better than the other, but you’re not going to get a nice curved line with GPS.”

Though it might come in handy to hook up a device to your 3- and 5-year-olds before they enter the maze.

Sever’s Fall Festival opens at its new permanent home on Sept. 13 and runs through Nov. 3. seversfallfestival.com